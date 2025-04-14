HeyGen's social media video maker turns a typed script into high-quality videos ready to post, with no filming and no video editing experience needed. Create Reels, TikTok videos, Shorts, and LinkedIn posts from one place.
Features of HeyGen's Social Media Video Maker
Social Media Videos From One Script
Type a caption-length idea or paste a full script, and the text to video engine builds scenes, narration, and pacing around it. You create a social media video in minutes instead of losing an evening on a timeline, and every scene stays editable as text.
Native Sizes for Every Social Media Platform
Generate the same video clip in 9:16 for TikTok and Reels, 1:1 for feeds, and 16:9 for YouTube. Resize your video to fit any social media platform without manual cropping, so your subject stays centered and your captions stay readable on every phone screen.
Auto Captions for Sound-Off Viewing
Most social media users watch with the sound off, so the built-in subtitle generator adds accurate, styled captions to every video clip automatically. Captioned posts hold attention longer and earn more video views from viewers who scroll past with the sound muted.
A Consistent Presenter, No Camera
Record one 15-second clip and HeyGen builds a lifelike digital twin that presents every post in your voice and style. Create professional-looking videos daily without setting up lights, re-recording takes, or being on camera on the days you don't feel like it.
Prompt-to-Video with Video Agent
Give the AI video generator a topic, link, or brief, and Video Agent writes the script, picks animated video scenes and AI B-roll instead of generic stock video, and renders a complete post. Review the creative blueprint before anything renders, then batch multiple videos in one sitting.
Trend cycles move faster than filming schedules. Type the hook, let the reel generator build vertical scenes from customizable video templates, and create engaging videos the same afternoon the trend appears.Explore Tool
Feeding TikTok's algorithm means posting several times a week. Turn talking points into short vertical clips with hooks, captions, and jump cuts, and make videos on schedule without ever opening a camera app.
Long scripts hide dozens of short hooks. Repurpose blog posts, podcasts, or webinar notes into youtube shorts with tight pacing and bold captions, and turn one video project into a week of channel activity.Explore Tool
Written posts blur together on professional feeds. Deliver your point of view as a presenter-led video with your name and title on screen, and give prospects a face to remember before the first call.
Launch announcements used to wait on production crews. Script the offer, generate versions of your social media ads for every channel, and create a Facebook video, an Instagram promo, and a LinkedIn cut from one script on launch day.
Template editors stop at one language. HeyGen translates your finished video content for social media into 175+ languages with matched lip movement and your cloned voice, so the same social content reaches every market you sell in.Explore Tool
How social media video maker works
Make a social media video online in four steps, starting from free templates or a blank script. Most people create videos and publish within fifteen minutes.
Browse social media video templates, then choose the size for your specific social media platform.
Describe the video you want to create, or paste your hook and talking points and let AI draft the rest.
Add captions, music, brand colors, and a presenter. The editor is easy to use: edit your video by editing the text.
Download in MP4 up to 4K, or resize the same video for every other channel first.
Un creatore di video per social media basato sull’IA è uno strumento che trasforma il testo in un video finito pronto per i social. Tu scrivi lo script, il video maker online crea le scene, la narrazione e i sottotitoli, e poi esporti clip già ottimizzate per Reels, Shorts e LinkedIn, oltre a video esplicativi e formativi, senza dover imparare a usare strumenti di montaggio video.
Non se portano la tua identità. Il modello Avatar V di HeyGen crea il tuo gemello digitale a partire da una clip di 15 secondi e mantiene il tuo volto, la tua voce e il tuo modo di esprimerti coerenti in ogni contenuto. G2 lo valuta come il più realistico sul mercato, così puoi pubblicare video d’impatto sui social che sembrano davvero te.
Genera il video una sola volta, poi ridimensionalo all’interno dell’editor. HeyGen inquadra nuovamente la stessa clip in 9:16, 1:1 e 16:9, con i sottotitoli riposizionati e il formato video social corretto applicato per ogni piattaforma, così un unico script diventa contenuto nativo ovunque tu pubblichi.
Il piano gratuito di HeyGen per creare video per i social media include tre esportazioni video gratuite al mese con filigrana, sufficienti per testare la qualità su post reali. Il piano gratuito offre l’editor completo, quindi funziona anche come editor video gratuito mentre lo valuti. I piani a pagamento rimuovono la filigrana, il limite che i creator segnalano in ogni discussione online, ed esportano file MP4 puliti in HD o 4K.
Use 9:16 vertical for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts. Square 1:1 works well for videos for Facebook and LinkedIn feeds. Keep your videos short, under 60 seconds, with the hook in the first three seconds, since that is roughly how long you have before a viewer scrolls past. HeyGen exports every ratio from one project, so you create video content once and publish everywhere.
Produci i tuoi video in serie. Scrivi cinque script in una sola sessione, crea video per i social media utilizzando lo stesso presentatore digitale e lo stesso template video brandizzato e programma le esportazioni su tutti i tuoi canali social. Nulla dipende dalle riprese, quindi puoi rendere il tuo calendario social indipendente dai giorni in cui usi la videocamera.
Per i team che pubblicano ogni giorno senza girare video, c’è HeyGen. Un editor video per i social ha comunque bisogno di filmati che hai registrato tu, e lo stesso vale per molti strumenti video basati su clip di stock che sembrano proprio stock. HeyGen genera il video direttamente dal testo, lo presenta con un gemello digitale realistico, lo localizza in oltre 175 lingue e ti permette comunque di modificare i video scena per scena senza software di montaggio video.
Sì, e con un volume che la maggior parte dei team non raggiunge mai manualmente. L’agenzia Vision Creative Labs ha utilizzato HeyGen come creatore di video per i social media e ha portato i clienti da uno o due video all’anno a 50-60 video straordinari al giorno, riempiendo canali che prima restavano vuoti. Leggi la storia di Vision Creative Labs per scoprire il flusso di lavoro esatto che utilizzano.
I piani partono da una versione gratuita, così puoi testare la qualità dei video prima di pagare. I piani a pagamento per creator partono da 24 $ al mese e rimuovono la filigrana: costano meno di un’ora di un videomaker professionista e includono tutti i formati e tutti i social network su cui pubblichi.
Sì. Passa qualsiasi post finito attraverso il traduttore video AI e otterrai versioni localizzate in oltre 175 lingue, con sincronizzazione labiale e la tua voce clonata, così gli account globali possono pubblicare contenuti video social nativi a partire da un unico video master invece di doverlo rigirare.
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