Social Media Video Maker for Scroll-Stopping Videos

HeyGen's social media video maker turns a typed script into high-quality videos ready to post, with no filming and no video editing experience needed. Create Reels, TikTok videos, Shorts, and LinkedIn posts from one place.

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147.869.990Video generati
122.997.148Avatar generati
20.458.451Video tradotti
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Milioni di persone in tutto il mondo si affidano a noi per dare vita alle loro storie.
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of HeyGen's Social Media Video Maker

Social Media Videos From One Script

Type a caption-length idea or paste a full script, and the text to video engine builds scenes, narration, and pacing around it. You create a social media video in minutes instead of losing an evening on a timeline, and every scene stays editable as text.

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A short script on the left turning into a vertical social video with scenes, narration, and pacing on the right.

Native Sizes for Every Social Media Platform

Generate the same video clip in 9:16 for TikTok and Reels, 1:1 for feeds, and 16:9 for YouTube. Resize your video to fit any social media platform without manual cropping, so your subject stays centered and your captions stay readable on every phone screen.

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The same clip shown in 9:16, 1:1, and 16:9 frames side by side with the subject centered and captions readable in each.

Auto Captions for Sound-Off Viewing

Most social media users watch with the sound off, so the built-in subtitle generator adds accurate, styled captions to every video clip automatically. Captioned posts hold attention longer and earn more video views from viewers who scroll past with the sound muted.

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A vertical video with bold styled auto-captions burned in, next to a toggle showing sound off and caption styling controls.

A Consistent Presenter, No Camera

Record one 15-second clip and HeyGen builds a lifelike digital twin that presents every post in your voice and style. Create professional-looking videos daily without setting up lights, re-recording takes, or being on camera on the days you don't feel like it.

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A 15-second source clip on one side and a lifelike digital-twin presenter delivering a social post on the other.

Prompt-to-Video with Video Agent

Give the AI video generator a topic, link, or brief, and Video Agent writes the script, picks animated video scenes and AI B-roll instead of generic stock video, and renders a complete post. Review the creative blueprint before anything renders, then batch multiple videos in one sitting.

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A Video Agent panel taking a topic prompt and showing a creative blueprint of scenes and AI B-roll before rendering a finished post.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for the social media video maker

An Instagram Reel being built from a typed hook into vertical scenes using customizable video templates.

Instagram Reels and Story Videos

Trend cycles move faster than filming schedules. Type the hook, let the reel generator build vertical scenes from customizable video templates, and create engaging videos the same afternoon the trend appears.

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A row of short vertical TikTok clips with hooks, captions, and jump cuts scheduled across a week, no camera in sight.

TikTok Videos Without Daily Filming

Feeding TikTok's algorithm means posting several times a week. Turn talking points into short vertical clips with hooks, captions, and jump cuts, and make videos on schedule without ever opening a camera app.

A long blog post on one side splitting into several YouTube Shorts with tight pacing and bold captions on the other.

YouTube Shorts From Long-Form Ideas

Long scripts hide dozens of short hooks. Repurpose blog posts, podcasts, or webinar notes into youtube shorts with tight pacing and bold captions, and turn one video project into a week of channel activity.

Explore Tool
A presenter-led LinkedIn video with the speaker's name and title on a lower-third overlay on a professional feed.

LinkedIn Videos That Build Authority

Written posts blur together on professional feeds. Deliver your point of view as a presenter-led video with your name and title on screen, and give prospects a face to remember before the first call.

One promo script generating a Facebook video, an Instagram promo, and a LinkedIn cut lined up as launch-day ad variants.

Video Ads and Promo Posts

Launch announcements used to wait on production crews. Script the offer, generate versions of your social media ads for every channel, and create a Facebook video, an Instagram promo, and a LinkedIn cut from one script on launch day.

A finished social post duplicated into multiple language versions with matched lip movement, flags marking 175+ languages.

One Post, 175+ Language Versions

Template editors stop at one language. HeyGen translates your finished video content for social media into 175+ languages with matched lip movement and your cloned voice, so the same social content reaches every market you sell in.

Explore Tool
Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How social media video maker works

Make a social media video online in four steps, starting from free templates or a blank script. Most people create videos and publish within fifteen minutes.

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Step 1: Pick your template

Browse social media video templates, then choose the size for your specific social media platform.

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Step 2: Paste your script

Describe the video you want to create, or paste your hook and talking points and let AI draft the rest.

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Step 3: Style your video

Add captions, music, brand colors, and a presenter. The editor is easy to use: edit your video by editing the text.

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Step 4: Export and post

Download in MP4 up to 4K, or resize the same video for every other channel first.

Domande frequenti sul creatore di video per i social media (FAQ)

Che cos’è un creatore di video per social media con IA e come funziona?

Un creatore di video per social media basato sull’IA è uno strumento che trasforma il testo in un video finito pronto per i social. Tu scrivi lo script, il video maker online crea le scene, la narrazione e i sottotitoli, e poi esporti clip già ottimizzate per Reels, Shorts e LinkedIn, oltre a video esplicativi e formativi, senza dover imparare a usare strumenti di montaggio video.

I video generati con l’AI sembreranno troppo generici nel mio feed?

Non se portano la tua identità. Il modello Avatar V di HeyGen crea il tuo gemello digitale a partire da una clip di 15 secondi e mantiene il tuo volto, la tua voce e il tuo modo di esprimerti coerenti in ogni contenuto. G2 lo valuta come il più realistico sul mercato, così puoi pubblicare video d’impatto sui social che sembrano davvero te.

Come posso trasformare un unico script in video per TikTok, Reels e Shorts?

Genera il video una sola volta, poi ridimensionalo all’interno dell’editor. HeyGen inquadra nuovamente la stessa clip in 9:16, 1:1 e 16:9, con i sottotitoli riposizionati e il formato video social corretto applicato per ogni piattaforma, così un unico script diventa contenuto nativo ovunque tu pubblichi.

Esiste un creatore di video per social media online gratuito senza filigrana?

Il piano gratuito di HeyGen per creare video per i social media include tre esportazioni video gratuite al mese con filigrana, sufficienti per testare la qualità su post reali. Il piano gratuito offre l’editor completo, quindi funziona anche come editor video gratuito mentre lo valuti. I piani a pagamento rimuovono la filigrana, il limite che i creator segnalano in ogni discussione online, ed esportano file MP4 puliti in HD o 4K.

Quali dimensioni e durata dei video funzionano meglio su ciascuna piattaforma social?

Use 9:16 vertical for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts. Square 1:1 works well for videos for Facebook and LinkedIn feeds. Keep your videos short, under 60 seconds, with the hook in the first three seconds, since that is roughly how long you have before a viewer scrolls past. HeyGen exports every ratio from one project, so you create video content once and publish everywhere.

Come posso creare costantemente video coinvolgenti per i social media senza dover girare riprese?

Produci i tuoi video in serie. Scrivi cinque script in una sola sessione, crea video per i social media utilizzando lo stesso presentatore digitale e lo stesso template video brandizzato e programma le esportazioni su tutti i tuoi canali social. Nulla dipende dalle riprese, quindi puoi rendere il tuo calendario social indipendente dai giorni in cui usi la videocamera.

Qual è il miglior creatore di video per i contenuti sui social media?

Per i team che pubblicano ogni giorno senza girare video, c’è HeyGen. Un editor video per i social ha comunque bisogno di filmati che hai registrato tu, e lo stesso vale per molti strumenti video basati su clip di stock che sembrano proprio stock. HeyGen genera il video direttamente dal testo, lo presenta con un gemello digitale realistico, lo localizza in oltre 175 lingue e ti permette comunque di modificare i video scena per scena senza software di montaggio video.

I video AI possono tenere il passo con un vero calendario di pubblicazione sui social?

Sì, e con un volume che la maggior parte dei team non raggiunge mai manualmente. L’agenzia Vision Creative Labs ha utilizzato HeyGen come creatore di video per i social media e ha portato i clienti da uno o due video all’anno a 50-60 video straordinari al giorno, riempiendo canali che prima restavano vuoti. Leggi la storia di Vision Creative Labs per scoprire il flusso di lavoro esatto che utilizzano.

Quanto costa HeyGen per i creator di social media?

I piani partono da una versione gratuita, così puoi testare la qualità dei video prima di pagare. I piani a pagamento per creator partono da 24 $ al mese e rimuovono la filigrana: costano meno di un’ora di un videomaker professionista e includono tutti i formati e tutti i social network su cui pubblichi.

Posso pubblicare lo stesso video social in più lingue?

Sì. Passa qualsiasi post finito attraverso il traduttore video AI e otterrai versioni localizzate in oltre 175 lingue, con sincronizzazione labiale e la tua voce clonata, così gli account globali possono pubblicare contenuti video social nativi a partire da un unico video master invece di doverlo rigirare.

Esplora altri strumenti basati sull'IA

Dai vita a qualsiasi foto con voce e movimenti iper‑realistici grazie ad Avatar IV.

Generatore di video con IATraduttore videoTesto in Video con IADa audio a video con IASincronizzazione labiale con IAFaceswap AIGeneratore di voci AIAnnunci UGC con IAURL del videoDa script a videoGeneratore di Reel con IAGeneratore di Avatar AIDa immagine a video con IAClonazione vocaleTraduttore di video YouTubeAvatar videoCreatore di video YouTube con IAGeneratore di video TikTok con IAGeneratore di didascalie con IAAggiungi testo al videoGeneratore di sottotitoli con IAGeneratore di script videoAvatar di sintesi vocaleAggiungi foto al videoCompressore video AI

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Trasforma le tue idee in video per i social che catturano l’attenzione grazie all’AI.

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