Subtitle Generator

Create accurate subtitles for any video in seconds. HeyGen’s AI Subtitle Generator turns spoken audio into clean, ready-to-use subtitles that improve accessibility, boost engagement and help your content perform better across every platform. Upload your video, generate subtitles instantly and edit them with simple tools that keep your workflow fast and stress free.

Subtitle Generator
Milioni di persone in tutto il mondo si affidano a noi per dare vita alle loro storie.

HeyGen’s AI Video Translator automatically converts any video into another language with natural lip-synced audio that matches the speaker’s voice and emotion. It keeps the original delivery style while generating studio-quality multilingual versions in minutes.

Upload your video for hyper-realistic translation with natural lip-sync

Subtitle Generator

Why Use HeyGen to Subtitle Your Videos

Subtitles help viewers follow your message, improve accessibility and boost engagement. HeyGen makes the process fast by generating accurate subtitles automatically, so you don’t need manual transcription or extra steps.
AI handles the transcription, timing and formatting, giving you ready-to-use subtitles that match your audio. You can edit them, style them for different platforms and export the format you need for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Reels or long-form content. Everything runs in your browser, so you can subtitle videos from any device without installing software.

If your clip needs trimming before you generate subtitles, you can prepare it quickly using the Online Video Trimmer:

Subtitle Generator

Best Practices for Generating Subtitles

Accurate subtitles make your content easy to follow, even when viewers can’t use sound. Follow these simple tips to improve subtitle quality and help AI understand your audio:

✓ Use clean audio: Clear speech and minimal background noise improve accuracy.
✓ Speak at a steady pace: Consistent delivery keeps subtitles aligned with your video.
✓ Review key details: Double-check names, technical terms, and brand phrases.
✓ Choose readable styles: Use clean fonts and good contrast for long videos. Use larger text for short-form platforms like TikTok or Reels.
✓ Export correctly: Use SRT or VTT for platforms that support caption files. Use burned-in subtitles for apps that don’t.
✓ Preview before publishing: Check timing, formatting, and readability one last time.

Subtitle Generator

Enhancing Video Accessibility with AI Subtitles

HeyGen gives you everything you need to generate accurate subtitles, edit them easily, and publish content for any platform. Each feature saves time while giving you full control over your final subtitles.

✓ AI Powered Subtitle Generation: Create clear, accurate subtitles in seconds. HeyGen analyzes your audio and produces clean subtitles with proper timing.
✓ Simple Editing Controls: Adjust timing, punctuation or spelling quickly without extra tools or software.
✓ Export or Burn-In Subtitles: Download SRT or VTT files for platforms like YouTube, or export videos with burned-in subtitles for TikTok, Instagram or Reels.
✓ Multiple Language Support: Generate subtitles in different languages to reach global audiences.
✓ Fast, Browser-Based Workflow: Everything runs online so you can upload, subtitle and export from any device.
✓ Secure and Private: Your videos stay protected throughout the process.

Style and Customize Your Subtitles: Change font, size, placement and background for readable, platform-ready subtitles.

How It works?

Add Subtitles to Your Video in 4 Easy Steps

Creating subtitles with HeyGen takes only a few quick steps. You don’t need editing experience or any special software. Everything runs online, and you can go from upload to export in minutes.

Step 1

Upload Your Video

Select your MP4, MOV or WebM file and upload it directly from your device. HeyGen supports the most common video formats.

Step 2

Let AI Generate Your Subtitles

HeyGen analyzes your audio automatically and produces accurate, timed subtitles based on what’s being said.

Step 3

Review, Edit and Style

Make adjustments to timing, fix names, add punctuation or change the look of your subtitles. You’re in full control of the final result.

Step 4

Export Your Subtitles

Download subtitles as SRT or VTT files or export a video with burned-in subtitles for platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Reels.

Subtitle Generator FAQs

How accurate are the AI-generated subtitles?

HeyGen uses advanced speech recognition to create highly accurate subtitles, even for fast speech. A quick review allows you to refine names, acronyms or technical terms for perfect results.

Can I generate subtitles for TikTok, Instagram or YouTube videos?

Yes. Export SRT/VTT files for platforms that support captions or burn subtitles directly into your video for TikTok, Reels and Shorts.

Does the subtitle generator work for free?

Many core features including automatic subtitle generation, editing tools and SRT/VTT export are free to use. You can subtitle videos instantly without installing software.

What video formats can I upload?

HeyGen supports MP4, MOV, AVI and WebM, making it easy to subtitle content from phones, cameras or screen recordings.

Does this tool support multilingual subtitles?

Absolutely. You can generate subtitles in multiple languages, making your content accessible to global audiences across social media, e-learning and marketing channels.

Will subtitles reduce my video quality?

No. Your video keeps its original clarity whether you download subtitle files or burn captions directly into the video for platforms like TikTok or Instagram.

Do I need editing experience to use this tool?

Not at all. The interface is simple and browser-based, so anyone can generate, edit and style subtitles in minutes.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

