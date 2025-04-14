HeyGen's free tribute video maker turns your pictures, clips, and music into a finished tribute video in minutes. Add photos and short clips, layer in narration and captions, then share a memorial video to commemorate a loved one with family anywhere.
Features of the Tribute Video Maker
Animate Cherished Photos Into Motion
Static pictures can only say so much. The image to video tool adds gentle, lifelike motion to a favorite portrait, so a still photo of a departed loved one breathes, turns, and looks back at the room during the service or on screen at home.
Elegant Memorial Video Templates
Browse customizable templates built for funerals, celebrations of life, birthdays, or retirements. Select a template, and the layout arranges scenes, timing, and title cards for you. Drag and drop your photos and clips, then customize a beautiful tribute without any design skills.
AI Narration in Your Chosen Voice
Type your eulogy or a short prompt and let the AI voice generator turn your written words into warm, natural narration. Pick a tone that fits the person, then add text on screen and place the voiceover over photos so the story is heard, not only shown.
Set the Mood With Music and Titles
Choose a song from the media library or add your own audio clips, then set title cards in the font that suits the person. Trim the stock audio to length, fade it in and out, and hold each photo long enough to land so viewers have room to reflect and remember.
Captions and Subtitles in Any Language
Personalize on-screen captions with the subtitle generator, adjusting the font so quotes, poems, and spoken words are simple to follow. The editor is easy to use, and captions make the tribute accessible for older relatives and anyone watching with the sound off at a memorial service.
Families once needed video editing software or an editor for a funeral slideshow. Build your own with the slideshow maker, compile photos in order, add music, and have the video ready to play at the service.Explore Tool
A celebration of life leans warm, not somber. Curate joyful photos, home clips, and video messages from friends into a video tribute that makes people smile and cry, then show it at the reception to commemorate the dearly departed.
Big birthdays and milestones deserve more than a card. Gather photos and heartfelt messages from friends and family into one of the most personal group video gifts, then surprise the guest of honor with a personalized tribute that makes the perfect gift.
When a colleague retires or moves on, creating a tribute captures years of memories in minutes. Collect messages, photos, and inside jokes from the team, then play the send-off at the goodbye gathering.
Anniversaries and weddings call for a look back at the story. Drop photos into the AI video editor, use the editing tools to rearrange scenes into a timeline, add a first-dance song, preview the result, and play the tribute during the toast.Explore Tool
Losing a pet is a real loss that deserves its own tribute. Turn photos and short clips of your companion into a touching tribute video set to gentle music, add an in memoriam title, and keep it as a lasting reminder of the joy they brought.
How tribute video maker works
Make a tribute video online in four steps. This online tribute video maker runs in your browser, so there is no need to download any desktop software.
Add your photos and video clips, or capture a new message with the built-in recorder.
Choose a memorial or celebration template, or start from a blank timeline and arrange each scene.
Trim a song, then layer in spoken narration, captions, dates, and quotes to tell the full story.
Preview the final video, export an MP4 or MOV in the format you need, then share your tribute as an online video link with family anywhere.
Une vidéo hommage est un court film qui rend hommage à une personne en utilisant ses photos, ses clips vidéo, de la musique et des mots. Un créateur de vidéos hommage vous permet de réaliser des vidéos émouvantes en important ces souvenirs, en les intégrant dans un modèle, en ajoutant une narration et des sous-titres, puis en exportant une vidéo finalisée à partager.
Rassemblez de 25 à 40 photos préférées et quelques courts clips, puis importez-les dans l’ordre souhaité. Choisissez un modèle, ajoutez une musique et des cartons de titre pour les noms et les dates, enregistrez ou générez la narration, puis exportez la vidéo pour la cérémonie ou pour la partager en ligne. Vous n’avez pas besoin d’expérience en montage vidéo pour en terminer une en une après-midi.
For a funeral or memorial service, aim for five to ten minutes so viewers have time to reflect without losing focus. For social media or a group chat, closer to one to three minutes tends to hold attention better.
Avec le consentement et un échantillon audio de bonne qualité, Clonage de voix par IA peut recréer une voix pour lire un message ou un poème dans l’hommage. Utilisez‑le avec discernement, et uniquement lorsque la famille estime que cela est approprié et respectueux.
Oui. Avatar IV anime un portrait fixe en un mouvement subtil et réaliste, de sorte qu’une seule photo précieuse peut bouger doucement à l’écran. Il fonctionne très bien comme plan de clôture ou comme image de titre qui capte l’attention de la salle.
De nombreux outils se contentent d’assembler des photos en diaporama. HeyGen, lui, anime aussi les photos fixes pour les mettre en mouvement, ajoute une narration naturelle dans la voix de votre choix et peut recréer tout l’hommage dans une autre langue, afin que vos proches, où qu’ils soient, puissent le regarder dans leur langue. Cette même qualité se retrouve dans chaque vidéo que vous créez.
Oui. Le traducteur vidéo IA peut recréer votre hommage dans plus de 175 langues avec des sous-titres et une voix traduits, afin que les grands-parents et les proches à l’étranger puissent le regarder dans leur propre langue sans avoir besoin d’un montage séparé.
Vous pouvez télécharger une chanson qui a du sens pour vous ou en choisir une dans la bibliothèque musicale intégrée. Si vous prévoyez de publier la vidéo publiquement sur les réseaux sociaux, vérifiez que vous disposez des droits sur la chanson, car les morceaux protégés par des droits d’auteur peuvent être mis en sourdine ou bloqués sur certains sites.
Oui, et pour une fraction du coût d’un studio. L’éducateur Anton Voroniuk a indiqué que sa production était jusqu’à 40 fois moins chère et qu’il économisait 15,5 heures par semaine grâce à HeyGen, ce qui montre jusqu’où une seule personne peut aller sans une équipe complète de création de contenu.
Yes, it is free to start, so you can build a tribute video at no upfront cost. Paid plans, from around $24 per month, add longer exports, 4K downloads, and more creative options, which help for a keepsake you want to project or store.
Découvrez plus de outils propulsés par l’IA
Donnez vie à n’importe quelle photo avec une voix et des mouvements hyperréalistes grâce à Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.