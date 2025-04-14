Transitions guide your viewers from one moment to the next and help your video feel intentional and easy to follow. When used thoughtfully, they improve pacing, highlight important scenes and make your story clearer.

Most editors now include built-in transitions ranging from basic fades to more dynamic options like zooms, spins or glitch effects. With HeyGen, you can work with transitions in a way that keeps your workflow simple while giving your videos a clean, professional look.

If your clips need trimming before adding transitions, you can quickly clean them up with the Online Video Trimmer.