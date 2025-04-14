HeyGen's social media video maker turns a typed script into high-quality videos ready to post, with no filming and no video editing experience needed. Create Reels, TikTok videos, Shorts, and LinkedIn posts from one place.
Key features of HeyGen's social media video maker
Social Media Videos from a Single Script
Type a caption-length idea or paste a full script, and the text to video engine builds scenes, narration, and pacing around it. You can create a social media video in minutes instead of spending an entire evening on a timeline, and every scene remains editable as text.
Native Sizes for Every Social Media Platform
Generate the same video clip in 9:16 for TikTok and Reels, 1:1 for feeds, and 16:9 for YouTube. Resize your video to fit any social media platform without manual cropping, so your subject stays centered and your captions stay readable on every phone screen.
Auto captions for sound-off viewing
Most social media users watch with the sound off, so the built-in subtitle generator automatically adds accurate, well-styled captions to every video clip. Captioned posts hold attention for longer and get more video views from people who scroll past with the sound muted.
A Consistent Presenter, No Camera Needed
Record a single 15-second clip and HeyGen creates a highly realistic digital twin that presents every post in your own voice and style. Produce professional-looking videos every day without setting up lights, redoing takes, or appearing on camera on days when you would rather not.
Prompt-to-Video with Video Agent
Give the AI video generator a topic, link, or brief, and Video Agent writes the script, selects animated video scenes and AI B-roll instead of generic stock footage, and renders a complete post. Review the creative blueprint before anything renders, then batch-produce multiple videos in one sitting.
Trend cycles move faster than filming schedules. Type your hook, let the reel generator build vertical scenes from customisable video templates, and create engaging videos the very same afternoon the trend appears.Explore Tool
Feeding TikTok's algorithm means posting several times a week. Turn talking points into short vertical clips with hooks, captions, and jump cuts, and make videos on schedule without ever opening a camera app.
Long scripts often contain dozens of short, powerful hooks. Repurpose blog posts, podcasts, or webinar notes into YouTube Shorts with tight pacing and bold captions, and turn a single video project into a full week of channel activity.Explore Tool
Written posts tend to blend into each other on professional feeds. Share your point of view as a presenter-led video with your name and designation on screen, and give prospects a face to remember even before the first call.
Launch announcements used to depend on production crews. Script the offer, generate versions of your social media ads for every channel, and create a Facebook video, an Instagram promo, and a LinkedIn cut from a single script on launch day.
Template editors usually support only one language. HeyGen translates your finished social media video content into 175+ languages with synchronised lip movement and your cloned voice, so the same social content can reach every market where you sell.Explore Tool
How the social media video maker works
Create a social media video online in four simple steps, starting from free templates or a blank script. Most people are able to make their videos and publish them within fifteen minutes.
Browse social media video templates, then choose the size that fits your specific social media platform.
Describe the video you want to create, or paste your hook and talking points, and let AI draft the rest.
Add captions, music, brand colours, and a presenter. The editor is simple to use: edit your video just by editing the text.
Download in MP4 up to 4K, or first resize the same video for every other channel.
An AI social media video maker is a video creation tool that turns text into a finished video for social media. You type a script, the online video maker builds the scenes, narration, and captions, and you export platform-ready clips for Reels, Shorts, and LinkedIn, along with explainer videos and educational videos, without needing to learn any video editing tools.
Not if they carry your identity. HeyGen's Avatar V model creates your digital twin from a 15-second clip and keeps your face, voice, and delivery consistent across every post. G2 rates it as the most realistic on the market, so you can publish impactful social media videos that truly look like you.
Generate the video once, then resize it inside the editor. HeyGen re-frames the same clip into 9:16, 1:1, and 16:9 with captions repositioned and the appropriate social media video format applied for each platform, so one script becomes native posts across all the places where you publish.
HeyGen's free social media video maker plan includes three free video exports a month with a watermark, which is usually enough to test the quality on real posts. The free plan includes the full editor, so it also works as a free video editor while you evaluate. Paid plans remove the watermark, the limit that creators in every online community thread call out, and export clean MP4s in HD or 4K.
Use 9:16 vertical for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts. Square 1:1 works well for videos for Facebook and LinkedIn feeds. Keep your videos short, under 60 seconds, with the hook in the first three seconds, as that is roughly how long you have before a viewer scrolls past. HeyGen exports every ratio from one project, so you create video content once and publish it everywhere.
Batch your video creation. Write five scripts in one sitting, create social media videos with the same digital presenter and branded video template, and schedule the exports across your social media channels. As nothing depends on filming, you can plan your social media calendar without being tied to specific camera days.
For teams that publish daily without filming, there is HeyGen. A video editor for social media still needs footage you have shot, and so do many video tools built on stock video clips that obviously look like stock. HeyGen generates the video itself from text, presents it with a lifelike digital twin, and localises it into 175+ languages, and you can still edit videos scene by scene without any video editing software.
Yes, and at a scale that most teams never achieve manually. Agency Vision Creative Labs used HeyGen as their social media video creator and helped clients go from producing one or two videos a year to 50–60 high-quality videos per day, filling channels that previously remained empty. Read the Vision Creative Labs story for the exact workflow they follow.
Plans start free so you can test the output quality before paying. Paid creator plans begin at $24 per month and remove the watermark, costing less than hiring a professional video maker for an hour, and they cover every format and every social media platform where you post.
Yes. Run any finished post through the AI video translator and it produces localised versions in 175+ languages with matched lip movement and your own cloned voice, so global accounts can publish native social media video content from a single master video instead of re-shooting.
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