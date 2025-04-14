Turn your biggest news into a baby announcement video that stops the scroll and brings people to tears. Upload a photo, write a message, and produce a share-ready video in minutes without cameras, editing software, or any production experience.
Why Brands Choose HeyGen for Baby Announcement Video Maker
Bring Any Photo to Life Instantly
Turn a single photo of your ultrasound, nursery, or expecting parents into a moving, narrated announcement video. Upload your image and the platform animates it with smooth motion, music, and a custom voice message. With image to video technology, there is no filming, no tripod, and no production crew needed. Your photo becomes a polished video in under five minutes, ready to send to family and share across every platform.
Custom Narration in Your Own Voice
Record your announcement in your own words and hear it delivered back in a warm, natural voiceover. AI voice cloning captures your tone and pacing from a short audio sample, so the video sounds like you, even if you never appear on screen. Choose from natural narration styles or clone your own voice to personalise every version of the announcement you share with your loved ones.
Charming Templates for Every Announcement Style
Pick from a wide library of baby-themed templates covering gender reveals, due date reveals, and newborn announcements. Choose from floral, watercolor, pink and blue color palettes, and dozens of other unique styles designed to feel warm and personal, with layout options for vertical social posts, widescreen family emails, and everything in between. The AI video generator handles scene structure, transitions, and pacing automatically so the video looks polished without any manual editing. Unlike a static card or a Canva graphic, every template produces a full animated baby announcement with motion and sound.
Add Captions for Silent Viewing
Most people watch videos with the sound off, especially on social media. Built-in captioning adds readable text to your announcement so the message lands whether the volume is on or not. The subtitle generator syncs captions to your narration automatically, with style options to match your video's look and feel.
Share Instantly Across Every Channel
Export your baby announcement video in the correct format for every platform with a single click. Download a vertical cut for Instagram Reels and TikTok, a widescreen version for YouTube or email, and a square format for Facebook. The reel generator automatically formats your content to the right dimensions and aspect ratios so you can focus on sharing instead of reformatting.
Use Cases of Baby Announcement Video Maker
Calling every relative one by one takes hours, and the news never lands the same way twice. With a baby announcement video maker, write your message once, produce a single video, and send it to your entire family at the same time. Everyone gets the same emotional reveal moment, in a format they can save, replay, and share. No phone tree, no forgotten cousins, and no spoilers before grandma finds out.
Planning a gender reveal party involves coordination, props, and timing. If you want to share the moment with people who cannot attend, a video announcement captures the reveal in a way that travels. Use text to video to build a short, styled reveal video from your ultrasound photo and a short script, add a dramatic music swell and a color-themed reveal in pink or blue, and send it to anyone who could not be there in person.
Organic social posts about major life events perform well, but only if the video quality matches the moment. A polished baby announcement video stands out against low-quality clips in every feed. The AI video generator produces scroll-stopping content formatted for vertical platforms, so your post looks intentional and emotional instead of rushed and shaky.
Some announcements deserve a more personal touch. Create individual versions of your video for close friends, your partner's coworkers, or your own family with slightly different intros or messages for each group. Script to video lets you swap out text and regenerate a new version in under a minute, so personalizing the same announcement for different audiences takes minutes, not hours.
Announcement videos are not just for sharing. They are memories. A short, beautifully produced video captures the exact moment you told the world, with music, visuals, and words that reflect how you felt. The AI video editor lets you trim, refine, and add finishing touches so the final video is something worth keeping for years.
Telling your team or manager you are expecting is a big moment and a video makes it warmer than an email and less awkward than a room announcement. Produce a short, professional video with a clear message and a lighthearted tone, use faceless video tools if you prefer not to appear on camera, and share it to your Slack channel or email it directly to your manager before the big meeting.
How a Baby Announcement Video Maker Works
Create your baby announcement video in four simple steps, taking you from a blank screen to a share-ready video in just a few minutes.
Add the image or text message you want to build the video around. Upload an ultrasound photo, a nursery picture, or write a short announcement script. The platform reads your content and prepares the scene structure automatically.
Choose a visual theme that suits your announcement. Select colours, layouts, and music that match the mood you want to create. The templates automatically manage pacing, transitions, and framing for you.
Add a narration in your own cloned voice or choose a natural AI voice. Turn on automatic captions so the message is easy to read even with the sound off. Adjust the timing and caption style to match your video’s look.
Download your finished video in every format you need. Share vertical cuts on social media, email the widescreen version to your family, and save the original file for your baby book.
A baby announcement video maker is a tool that turns a photo, script, or short message into a finished, shareable video without any filming or editing. You upload your content, choose a visual style and narration, and the platform builds the video automatically. HeyGen's version uses AI to handle scene assembly, voiceover, captions, and export formatting so the finished result looks polished and personal in under five minutes.
The output is built around your specific content. You provide the photo, the words, and the voice. The platform applies those inputs to your chosen template and generates a video that reflects your moment, not a generic stock clip. You can clone your own voice for the narration, write a completely custom script, and choose visual styles that match the tone you want, whether that is emotional and quiet or bright and celebratory.
None at all. The workflow is designed for people who have never opened an editing program. You upload your photo or type your script, select a style, and the platform handles everything else. No timeline editing, no keyframes, no export settings. Most people finish their first video on the very first attempt.
Yes. Upload any photo from your camera roll and the platform animates it into a moving video scene. The image to video feature works with ultrasound images, nursery photos, expecting parent portraits, or any image you want to center the announcement around. You can add multiple photos across different scenes for longer announcement videos.
Use AI voice cloning to record a short audio sample, and the platform will replicate your voice for the narration. This means the video sounds like you, with your natural rhythm and warmth, without you needing to record the entire script yourself. You can also choose from a library of natural-sounding AI voices if you prefer a different narration style.
Yes. Write a slightly different introduction or closing message for each group you want to reach – your immediate family, friends, your partner's relatives, or your workplace – and the script to video tool regenerates a new version in under a minute. You end up with a set of personalised announcement videos that all share the same core production quality.
HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card required that lets you generate videos and explore all the core features. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock voice cloning, longer video lengths, and access to the full library of styles and templates, which is useful if you want to produce multiple versions or higher-resolution exports for printing or display. It is one of the most cost-effective ways to produce a polished birth announcement video online without hiring a designer or purchasing software.
You can export your baby announcement video in vertical format for Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, widescreen for email and Facebook, and square for general social use. The platform handles all the cropping and aspect ratio adjustments automatically. You can add captions to video exports as burned-in text or as a separate SRT file depending on where you plan to share.
Yes. Many people use a baby announcement video as a combined announcement and invitation. Use the invitation video format to include event details, the date, and a personal message alongside your announcement, then share it directly from the platform to any channel. The result feels far more memorable than a text message or a standard e-invite.
A video creates an emotional experience that a photo cannot. Motion, music, narration, and pacing make the announcement feel like a moment, not a status update. People are more likely to watch, comment, and share a video than a static image, which means the announcement reaches more people organically and leaves a stronger impression on everyone who sees it.
A Canva template produces a still graphic or a basic animated image, which works for a digital card but does not carry the same weight as a full video. A baby announcement video includes a voiceover, scene transitions, music, and motion that a static card cannot replicate. For sharing adorable birth information across social media, a video consistently outperforms a graphic in reach, saves, and emotional impact, and takes roughly the same amount of time to produce online.
Yes. Write those details directly into your script and they will appear in both the narration and the on-screen text. Include the birth date, weight, length, name, and any other information you want to share. The video script generator can help you structure the details into a natural, flowing announcement if you are not sure how to start. The result is a cute, complete birth announcement video with all the information your family and friends would like to know, ready to share the moment it is time to celebrate.
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