Creating a Marathi wedding invitation video follows the same workflow as for any other language. Write your script or wedding details in English, generate the video, and then use the video translator to produce a Marathi version with natural-sounding narration and accurate lip-sync. You can also type or paste your script directly in Marathi and the platform will generate the video in a few minutes. This works for all major Indian regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Gujarati, making it especially helpful for families celebrating across multiple language communities.