AI Narrator: Instantly Bring Every Story and Script to Life

Turn your script into a complete AI-generated video with cinematic scenes, natural narration, motion design, and frame-accurate timing. HeyGen’s script to video ai removes the need for cameras, studios, editors, and production delays so your team can create high-quality videos at scale.

12,55,65,650Videos generated
9,97,15,641Avatars generated
1,72,64,468Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free Image to video generator

Get Started For Free
Pick an avatar
Lip sync will be applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Audiobooks and storytelling

Audiobooks and storytelling

Turn written stories into engaging audio that listeners enjoy for hours using text to speech technology. Bring characters and narrative style forward with consistent performance.

E-learning and training content

E-learning and training content

Deliver lessons with a narrator that speaks clearly and supports comprehension. Learners will stay more attentive when narration sounds professional and human.

Marketing and social videos

Marketing and social videos

Narration gives product content the attention it deserves. Add a voice that builds trust and explains value quickly across channels.

Podcasts and audio series

Podcasts and audio series

Produce new episodes faster with high quality voices that match your show’s tone. Keep audio consistent while growing your content library.

Business presentations and guides

Business presentations and guides

Narrators help simplify complex information and increase retention with the help of AI voiceovers. Turn slides, instructions, and reports into easy listening.

Artist and label communication

Artist and label communication

Why Choose HeyGen for AI Narration

HeyGen brings narration to life with speech that sounds clear, confident, and emotionally engaging. Instead of hiring multiple voice artists, you can generate narration quickly while maintaining consistent quality and tone across all your content.

Get started for free
Engage audiences with emotionally rich delivery

Choose from narrator styles that suit the story and keep listeners engaged. Add personality, pacing, and warmth that turn words into a truly immersive experience with the help of AI voice generators.

Scale voiceover projects efficiently

Produce narration for long or short content quickly. Maintain a consistent voice style across multiple assets to support learning, branding, and accessibility.

Localize narration for global audiences

Generate narration in multiple languages and accents to reach a wider audience. Voices stay clear and natural so everyone can easily enjoy and understand the message.

Natural AI voices with expressive emotion

Choose narrator voices that sound realistic, warm, and immersive. Emotional variation improves storytelling and keeps content engaging, especially when you are using realistic AI voiceovers.

Get Started For Free →
Three diverse women's faces with an interface for voice cloning, showing "Clone your voice" and "Christine Voice Clone."

Full control of delivery style

Adjust pacing, pauses, and tone to match your script. Consistent delivery ensures your narrator stays aligned with your brand or learning objectives.

Start for free →
AI voice cloning platform interface with a woman with green hair making a kissing face.

Multi-language narration for global reach

Produce narration in multiple languages and accents to support global audiences, and maintain consistent quality and clarity across every version.

Get Started for Free →
Voice cloning

Fast creation and easy export

Create narration in minutes and download clean audio files for any use. Production stays simple even when scripts are long or complex.

Get Started For Free →
A smiling man next to a dialog box showing SCORM export options with SCORM 1.2 selected.

Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.

Miro
"It has enabled our writers to bring the same level of creativity to the process that I have when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magical moment for me was when we had a film that I had been doing every week. Suddenly, we realised I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Programme Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the AI Narrator

HeyGen streamlines the narration process so that more content is ready to share quickly. No recording setup or voice acting is required.

Get started for free
Step 1

Upload or write your script

Paste text from articles, lessons, or story drafts. HeyGen automatically prepares the narration based on your script.

Step 2

Choose your narrator voice

Select a style and tone that suit your topic and audience, and enhance your message with a realistic AI voice. The voices sound confident and are ready for professional use.

Step 3

Customise delivery and pacing

Refine timing and emotional tone to enhance storytelling or clarity with the precision of an AI voice generator. You remain in control of every spoken moment, whether you are using voice cloning or traditional methods.

Step 4

Generate narration and share

Export clean audio using an AI voice generator and add it anywhere your audience listens. Enjoy fast turnaround and consistent results every time.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an AI voice narrator?

An AI narrator converts written text into spoken audio with natural and expressive delivery. It helps turn ideas into stories and lessons that are easy to listen to and enjoy, especially with engaging voiceovers.

Does HeyGen support long-form content?

Yes, using a free AI voice can enhance your projects. You can generate narration for audiobooks, training modules, and long presentations. Voice quality remains consistent across large projects.

Can I control narration style?

Yes. You can adjust pacing, emotion, and emphasis to match the focus of your content. It keeps narration aligned with brand or story goals, utilizing a realistic AI voice for consistency.

Does this work in different languages?

Yes. Narration is available in multiple languages and accents, supporting diverse global audiences. The quality remains consistently high for each version.

Can I use this narration for commercial projects?

Yes. You own the exported narration and can use it for marketing, business, and publishing. Any files you upload must have the appropriate rights.

Can I match the voice to my brand tone?

Yes. You can select voices and delivery that reflect your brand personality, including options from a free AI voice generator. Consistency helps audiences recognize and trust your messaging.

How fast can the narration be generated?

Most scripts convert to narration in minutes which saves time and improves efficiency. Updates can be made instantly without rerecording.

What audio format do I receive?

You can export high quality audio files ready for editing or publishing using a free AI voice generator. These files work with video editors and learning platforms.

Is this easier than hiring voice talent?

Yes. You eliminate recording delays and retakes by generating narration instantly. You gain flexibility without losing professional quality.

Can teams work together on narration projects?

Yes. You can share scripts and audio files across teams so collaboration remains simple. Everyone stays aligned from draft to final version.

Explore more AI-powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsURL to videoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYouTube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI YouTube Video MakerAI TikTok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into polished, professional videos with AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background