Yes. Each video starts from its own script, so you write a different message for each recipient and generate each version separately. There is no limit on how many videos you can create in one session, and each one takes roughly the same amount of time, regardless of how many you produce. For teams sending Santa greetings at scale, such as a school sending personalised videos from Santa to every family, the AI video generator supports batch-style workflows where you can work through a list of scripts efficiently without rebuilding the visual setup each time.