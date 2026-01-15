Deliver safety, compliance, onboarding, and operational training in the languages employees are comfortable with. Meet OSHA language requirements, improve understanding, and reduce risk by deploying training in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and more. Global teams use multilingual programmes, including employee onboarding videos , to maintain consistent training across regions without separate production. Organisations report over 85% higher understanding and fewer safety incidents when training is delivered in employees’ native languages.

With HeyGen The HeyGen Solution

HeyGen transforms your small L&D team into a training production powerhouse. Convert existing PowerPoints, documentation, and subject matter expert knowledge into professional video training. Upload slides from last year’s leadership workshop. Paste scripts from your process manuals. Record your top performers explaining best practices. Generate broadcast-quality training videos within minutes.

Clone your subject matter experts as AI avatars. Your communications director records once and then trains unlimited employees on presentation skills. Your operations manager’s expertise becomes reusable process training. Your IT lead delivers systems training without even leaving their desk. SME knowledge scales without needing SME time.

Update training instantly when things change. Process improved? Edit the script and regenerate the video in five minutes. New system launched? Update the training on the same day. Your training library stays current without having to recreate everything from scratch