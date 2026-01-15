Create Internal Training Videos That Scale Your L&D Team’s Impact
Your L&D team of three supports 2,000 employees. Every department is asking for training: leadership development, new manager onboarding, systems training, process updates, communication skills. Scale up your training capacity without having to expand your team.
- No credit card needed
- SCORM export included
The L&D Content Bottleneck
The Training Capacity Challenge
Deliver safety, compliance, onboarding, and operational training in the languages employees are comfortable with. Meet OSHA language requirements, improve understanding, and reduce risk by deploying training in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and more. Global teams use multilingual programmes, including employee onboarding videos, to maintain consistent training across regions without separate production. Organisations report over 85% higher understanding and fewer safety incidents when training is delivered in employees’ native languages.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen transforms your small L&D team into a training production powerhouse. Convert existing PowerPoints, documentation, and subject matter expert knowledge into professional video training. Upload slides from last year’s leadership workshop. Paste scripts from your process manuals. Record your top performers explaining best practices. Generate broadcast-quality training videos within minutes.
Clone your subject matter experts as AI avatars. Your communications director records once and then trains unlimited employees on presentation skills. Your operations manager’s expertise becomes reusable process training. Your IT lead delivers systems training without even leaving their desk. SME knowledge scales without needing SME time.
Update training instantly when things change. Process improved? Edit the script and regenerate the video in five minutes. New system launched? Update the training on the same day. Your training library stays current without having to recreate everything from scratch
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
Convert Existing Content into Video
Your organisation already has training content buried in PowerPoints, PDFs, Word documents, and SME brains. Upload presentations and HeyGen transforms them into professional video training. Paste scripts from manuals and generate narrated training. Your existing work becomes engaging video content.
Import PowerPoint, Google Slides, PDF
Convert documentation into video training
Add a professional avatar presenter
Brand with company colours and logo
Clone subject matter experts
Your compliance officer is the only person who truly understands your policies. Your top salesperson has techniques worth sharing. Your operations director knows the most efficient processes. Clone them as AI avatars. Record them once, and deploy their expertise as many times as you need, without having to schedule them again and again.
Record the SME once for unlimited training
Digital expert available 24/7
Consistent delivery, every single time
Free SMEs from repetitive meetings and sessions
Professional Quality Without Production Expertise
Your training should look as professional as your company. No cameras, lighting, studios, or video editing skills required. Choose from 120+ professional avatars or create custom clones. Select backgrounds. Add branding. Generate broadcast-quality training that reflects well on your organisation.
Professional presenters for any subject
Consistent quality across all training
No video production expertise required
Studio-quality without a studio
Update Training in Minutes
Companies change. Processes improve. Systems upgrade. Policies are revised. Organisations reorganise. When your training needs an update, edit the script and regenerate the video. Five minutes instead of five weeks. Your training library stays in step with your business.
Script changes go live instantly
No re-shooting required
Version control for audit trails
Keep training accurate and relevant
Deploy Across All Locations
Five offices. Three shifts. Remote employees. International teams. Everyone needs the same training but accesses it differently. Create once, deploy everywhere. On-demand access means the night shift watches at 2 am, remote teams access it from home, and international offices get training in their own time zone.
24/7 on-demand access
Deployment across multiple locations
Works across all shifts
Mobile-friendly learning
Multilingual Support for Global Teams
International offices need training in their own language. Create in English, then translate into 175+ languages with voice cloning. The German office gets training in German, the Shanghai team gets Mandarin, and São Paulo receives Portuguese. All of it comes from your single source content.
175+ languages from a single video
Natural-sounding voice cloning for each language
Lip sync matches lip movements
Global workforce training
From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Simple Steps
Start with What You Have
Upload your existing training materials. PowerPoint presentations from workshops, PDF handbooks, process documentation, scripts from live training sessions, or recordings of subject matter experts explaining topics they cover repeatedly. Your training content already exists in many formats. HeyGen converts it into professional video.
Create Professional Training Video Content
Select an AI avatar presenter that matches your topic. Choose professional presenters for leadership training, friendly faces for soft skills, and technical experts for systems training. Customise with your own branding: add your company logo, colours, and approved fonts. Generate videos that look as if they were produced in a professional production studio.
Deploy to Your Organisation
Export to your LMS with SCORM packaging. Download for your intranet or knowledge base. Embed in employee portals. Share via links. Your training reaches employees wherever they are learning. Track completion, monitor progress, and measure effectiveness through your existing systems.
Designed for Every Training Requirement
Leadership and Management
Training Develop leaders at every level with training for first-time managers, coaching, decision-making, and change management. Organisations report up to 40% improvement in management effectiveness after structured leadership programmes.
Skills Development Programmes
Build essential professional skills such as communication, problem-solving, negotiation, and time management. Self-paced training enhances workforce capability and delivers measurable improvements in client satisfaction.
Process and Procedure Training
Standardise workflows and best practices with consistent SOP training. Teams that follow video-based process training reduce errors and improve quality by over 30%.
Systems and Tools Training
Accelerate adoption of internal systems such as CRM, ERP, and productivity tools. Video training enables faster proficiency and higher usage compared to documentation alone.
Department-wise Training
Deliver targeted training for sales, marketing, operations, HR, and customer service. Teams roll out updates in days instead of weeks, with consistent and scalable delivery.
Verified Outcome
Organisations achieve up to a 10× increase in training output with video-based training compared to traditional methods
The fastest-growing product on G2, and with good reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
Have questions? We have the answers
What kinds of internal training can you create?
Any training for employees: leadership development, management skills, soft skills, technical training, process procedures, systems training, compliance refreshers, department-specific training, professional development, communication skills, project management, time management. If you need to train employees on it, HeyGen takes care of it.
How is this different from standard off-the-shelf training courses?
Off-the-shelf courses are generic. Your organisation has specific processes, systems, culture, and terminology. HeyGen creates company-specific training using your content, your SMEs, and your examples. Employees learn exactly what they need for your organisation.
How long does it take to create a training course?
Simple procedure training: 30 minutes. Comprehensive leadership programme: one week. Significantly faster than traditional production (weeks to months) or external vendors (months). Most organisations build entire training libraries in their first quarter.
What if our training content needs to be updated?
Edit the script and regenerate. It takes just five minutes instead of engaging vendors or re-shooting. Process changed? Update the training the same day. System upgraded? Refresh the training immediately.
Does video-based training actually improve completion rates?
Yes. Organisations consistently report 2–3x higher completion rates for video compared to document-based training. Video is more engaging, easier to consume, and fits into workflows better. Employees actually complete video training.
How does this integrate with our LMS?
Export videos as SCORM packages compatible with all major learning management systems. Or download MP4s for internal portals, knowledge bases, and intranets. Works with Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, or any LMS that supports SCORM.
How long can the training videos be?
Create training in your primary language, translate it into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip sync. The same training is delivered naturally in each language. Your global workforce receives consistent training in their preferred language from a single L&D team.
Can multiple people in my L&D team use HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business includes team workspaces where instructional designers, training managers, and content creators can collaborate. Shared asset libraries keep approved avatars, brand elements, and templates accessible to your entire team. Admin controls allow you to manage permissions and monitor usage.
How does HeyGen compare with traditional video production?
Traditional training video production requires scheduling presenters, booking studios, coordinating crews, and post-production editing—typically 2–3 months and $5,000–$15,000+ per finished video. HeyGen generates equivalent quality in minutes to hours, with unlimited revisions. Advantive reported a 50% reduction in content creation time. Würth Group cut production time by 50% and translation costs by 80%.
How does training work for global teams?
Create training in your primary language, translate it into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip sync. The same training is delivered naturally in each language. Your global workforce receives consistent training in their preferred language from a single L&D team.
Which video formats and quality levels are supported?
HeyGen exports in MP4 format at up to 4K resolution. Most L&D teams use 1080p (Full HD), which balances quality with file size for LMS delivery and bandwidth considerations. You can also export at 720p for mobile-first or bandwidth-limited environments.
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Start Creating Training Videos Today Itself
Stop waiting for months for content that is already outdated by the time it goes live. Create professional training videos in minutes, translate them into any language instantly, and update them whenever your business changes—without any reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who have transformed the way they train.
- No credit card needed
- SCORM export included
- Cancel at any time