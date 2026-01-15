Employees often do not complete long training programmes. Hour-long compliance and product training courses can have completion rates as low as 35%, with most learners dropping off in the first 10–15 minutes. It is not usually a lack of motivation, but a lack of time, as busy workdays leave only short windows for learning. Even when long courses are completed, information overload reduces comprehension and retention. Attention spans tend to peak around 8–10 minutes, making marathon-style training ineffective. As a result, engagement drops, critical skills are missed, and training fails to improve performance. Research shows that employees learn better through short, focused training delivered in spaced, just-in-time sessions.

Using HeyGen The HeyGen Solution

Microlearning delivers training through focused videos of 2–10 minutes, with a single topic, skill, or process in each module. Instead of long courses, teams learn exactly what they need, when they need it. Sales reps can review a 3–5 minute objection-handling video before a call and apply the technique immediately, improving retention through real-time use. Microlearning fits naturally into busy workdays, allowing employees to learn between meetings, during breaks, or while travelling. HeyGen makes microlearning easy by turning existing content into professional short videos, optimised for mobile viewing, with built-in completion tracking and higher engagement.

Many teams use microlearning to complement structured employee onboarding videos, reinforcing key concepts over time instead of overwhelming new joinees in the first week.