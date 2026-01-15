Create Microlearning Videos Your Employees Actually Complete
Your 60-minute training courses get 35% completion rates. Employees say they do not have time. They forget everything within a week anyway. Break training into 3–5 minute focused videos. Completion rates jump to 90%. Knowledge actually sticks.
- No credit card needed
- SCORM export included
The L&D Content Bottleneck
The Long Training Challenge
Employees often do not complete long training programmes. Hour-long compliance and product training courses can have completion rates as low as 35%, with most learners dropping off in the first 10–15 minutes. It is not usually a lack of motivation, but a lack of time, as busy workdays leave only short windows for learning. Even when long courses are completed, information overload reduces comprehension and retention. Attention spans tend to peak around 8–10 minutes, making marathon-style training ineffective. As a result, engagement drops, critical skills are missed, and training fails to improve performance. Research shows that employees learn better through short, focused training delivered in spaced, just-in-time sessions.
The HeyGen Solution
Microlearning delivers training through focused videos of 2–10 minutes, with a single topic, skill, or process in each module. Instead of long courses, teams learn exactly what they need, when they need it. Sales reps can review a 3–5 minute objection-handling video before a call and apply the technique immediately, improving retention through real-time use. Microlearning fits naturally into busy workdays, allowing employees to learn between meetings, during breaks, or while travelling. HeyGen makes microlearning easy by turning existing content into professional short videos, optimised for mobile viewing, with built-in completion tracking and higher engagement.
Many teams use microlearning to complement structured employee onboarding videos, reinforcing key concepts over time instead of overwhelming new joinees in the first week.
Everything L&D Teams Need to Train at Scale
Ideal for 2–10 minute focused videos
HeyGen naturally creates the ideal microlearning length. AI avatars deliver concise content without unnecessary filler. Three minutes on active listening techniques. Five minutes on expense report submission. Seven minutes on new feature overviews. Focused, complete, and actionable. Choose from professional templates and styles that align with your brand.
No rambling. No filler. Just the core content that employees can quickly absorb and put into practice straightaway. An ideal format for today’s shorter attention spans and for viewing on mobile devices.
Naturally ideal length of 2–10 minutes
Focused content, no unnecessary padding
Clear focus: one topic per video
Understand the complete concept in minutes
Professional customisable templates
Create Modules Faster Than Your Team Can Watch Them
Building a microlearning library is quick. Create a 5‑minute video in 10 minutes. Ten focused modules in a single afternoon. Have a long‑form course that took weeks to produce? Break it into 15 micro‑modules. Create them all in one day. Speed really matters when you are building libraries with dozens or even hundreds of focused videos.
5-minute video created in 10 minutes
Build complete module libraries quickly
No video production expertise required
Professional-quality videos at scale
Rapid deployment for learners
Mobile-Optimised for Learning On the Go
Your sales team watches training in between client meetings on their phones. Service technicians learn at job sites via tablets. Retail staff complete modules during breaks on their own devices. Microlearning is mobile learning. Short videos load quickly. Data-friendly file sizes. Pause and resume without any hassle. Learn anywhere, at any time, on any device.
Mobile-first video format
Loads quickly, saves data
Watch on any device
Pause and resume from anywhere
Ideal for field staff
Build Searchable Microlearning Libraries
Instead of searching through a 90-minute video for a single answer, employees can directly access the exact 4-minute module they need. Organised libraries of focused content. Categorised by topic. Searchable by keyword. Just-in-time access to exactly what they require. Need a quick refresher on handling angry customers? Search. Find the 3-minute video. Watch. Apply.
Organised, focused content
Searchable by topic
Quick reference library
Just-in-time access
Find answers within minutes
Update Individual Modules Without Redoing the Entire Project
Does a long course need an update? Redo the entire 60 minutes. Does a microlearning module need an update? Regenerate a single 4-minute video. A modular approach enables highly targeted updates. Has a process changed? Update the one video that covers that process. Has a product feature been updated? Refresh only that feature’s 5-minute module.
Update individual modules independently
No need to overhaul the entire course
Quick, targeted updates
Modular maintenance
Always up-to-date content library
Spaced Repetition for Improved Retention
Microlearning naturally enables spaced repetition. Instead of a single 60-minute session, employees watch related 5-minute videos over several days or weeks. This spacing improves retention by 200–300%. Week 1: Introduction to negotiation (5 min). Week 2: Preparation tactics (4 min). Week 3: Opening moves (6 min). Spaced learning that actually sticks, instead of one overwhelming session that is soon forgotten.
Natural spaced repetition
Improve retention with spaced learning
Avoid overloading learners with too much information
Reinforce learning over a period of time
Knowledge that stays with you
From Training Need to Published Course in 3 Simple Steps
Break Content into Focused Topics
Use your existing training material. Identify clear, separate topics. Have a one-hour product training session? Break it into 12 individual product features. Turn each one into its own 5-minute video. Focused. Easy to complete. Easy to find. Or start from scratch. List the skills employees need. Create one focused video for each skill. Build your library, topic by topic.
Create 2–10 Minute Videos
Select a professional avatar. Paste your focused script. Three minutes on time management techniques. Five minutes on CRM navigation. Seven minutes on de-escalation tactics. Generate professional microlearning that respects attention spans. Keep each video to one clear learning objective. Employees should finish thinking "I learnt this specific thing."
Deploy Mobile-Friendly Library
Organise modules by category. Skills. Processes. Products. Systems. Employees search by need. Find the exact 4-minute video they need right now. Watch on phone. Apply immediately. Learning becomes just-in-time instead of just-in-case. Track which modules get watched the most. Identify knowledge gaps. Create targeted micro-content to fill them.
Designed for Every Training Requirement
Just-in-Time Skill Application
Employees learn exactly what they need, just before they need it. Sales reps watch a 3–4 minute objection-handling video before calls and apply it immediately, improving win rates by 28%.
Mobile Workforce Training
Short troubleshooting videos fit naturally between jobs. Field technicians watch 3–5 minute modules on their devices at job sites, improving first-time fix rates by 35% and cutting down on repeat visits.
Spaced Repetition for Better Retention
Replace long workshops with short videos delivered over a period of time. Breaking training into 5–7 minute modules released weekly improves long-term retention by more than 2× compared to marathon sessions.
Process and System Updates
Microlearning enables rapid updates whenever features, processes, or policies change. Teams receive 3–6 minute update videos on the same day changes go live, helping them adopt updates faster.
Onboarding Reinforcement
Extend onboarding beyond the first week with weekly microlearning modules aligned to real job requirements. This phased approach reduces overwhelm and brings down time to productivity from 87 days to 52 days.
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From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
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Have questions? We have the answers
What is the ideal length for microlearning videos?
2–10 minutes is the ideal range. Aim for 3–5 minutes for simple concepts or quick updates, 5–7 minutes for procedures or skills, and 7–10 minutes for complex topics that genuinely need more time. Anything over 10 minutes is no longer microlearning. If a topic needs more than 10 minutes, break it into multiple focused modules.
Does microlearning actually improve course completion rates?
Yes. Industry data shows over 90% completion for microlearning, compared with 30–40% for traditional long-form e-learning. Employees finish short videos because they fit into their schedules. They drop out of long courses because it is very difficult to find 60 uninterrupted minutes at a stretch.
Which topics are most suitable for microlearning?
Skills, processes, product features, system walkthroughs, and policy updates all work well. For deeper product knowledge, teams often pair microlearning with structured product training videos.
How do you organise many short videos?
Build searchable libraries organised by category: skills, processes, products, compliance, systems. Tag videos with keywords. Create playlists for learning paths. Employees can search for what they need or follow curated sequences.
Can microlearning be used for complex training programmes?
Yes, but structure it as a sequence. Complex topic that needs 60 minutes? Create 12 videos of 5 minutes each. Employees can complete them over a few days or weeks instead of in one sitting. Spaced repetition actually improves retention for complex topics.
Does shorter training mean less learning?
No. Focused content works better than trying to cover everything. Employees retain more from five 5-minute focused videos than from one 25-minute video that covers five topics. When it comes to cognitive load and attention, less is more.
How does microlearning integrate with a traditional LMS?
Same as any video training. Upload to the LMS, add tags for search, and track completion. Standard SCORM-compliant videos work in any LMS. Short videos are easier to organise and search than longer ones.
What about hands-on training that requires practice?
Microlearning works very well for building knowledge and for demonstrations. For hands-on practice, combine approaches: a microlearning video shows how it is done (5 min), then a practice session helps learners apply it. The video teaches the skill, and the practice builds proficiency.
How does microlearning work with an LMS platform?
Microlearning videos integrate seamlessly with any LMS and are easy to track and organise. Many organisations also extend microlearning into ongoing internal training videos to support continuous learning and upskilling.
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Start Creating Training Videos Today
Stop waiting for months for content that is already outdated by the time it goes live. Create professional training videos in minutes, translate them into any language instantly, and update them whenever your business changes—without any reshoots. Join L&D teams at Workday, Advantive, and Würth Group who have transformed the way they train.
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- SCORM export included
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