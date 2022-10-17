The Summary Learn about the top LMS platforms available today. Compare features, LMS pricing, and more to find the best learning management system for your needs. The Long Version

Understanding Learning Management Systems: Employee Training and Online Courses

The term "LMS learning management system" stands for learning management systems. These systems help deliver educational programs. "Learning" means the education part, "Management" handles how things are scheduled, and "System" is the digital platform where it all happens.

LMS platforms manage and track employee training but can also be used for compliance or customer training. Right now, there are many options, but here's an expert list of the top 10 learning management systems. These systems aren't just tools; they are platforms that modernize employee development and educational experiences.

Absorb LMS: Course Authoring and Gamification in LMS

Absorb LMS is a cloud-based LMS designed to train employees and customers. It has features like course authoring, gamification, social learning, and analytics. Companies like Coca-Cola, Honda, and Sony use Absorb LMS, and real enthusiasts see the benefits of gamification in education.

LMS Pricing for Absorb:

Absorb LMS offers subscription pricing starting at USD 1,250 per month for the Basic plan. Enterprise plans are also available, and there is a free trial. This flexible pricing allows businesses of any size to access powerful tools for employee training.

Absorb's Customers:

Some big names that use Absorb LMS include Coca-Cola, Honda, Sony, and the Canadian Red Cross.

Training Types:

This LMS is mainly for employee training. However, it also supports customer training. With an eye toward compliance training and engaging online courses, Absorb ensures comprehensive learning.

Main Features of Absorb LMS:

The key feature is its course authoring tool used to create and edit courses. This enables easy customization and improved learning outcomes.

iSpring Learn: Cloud-Based LMS with Employee Performance Tracking

This cloud-based LMS offers over 200 templates to help create courses, quizzes, and assessments. It features an easy-to-use drag-and-drop editor and a built-in player to play courses. Its comprehensive analytics help in tracking employee performance.

iSpring Learn Pricing:

Plans start between US $2.82 and US $3.66 per user/month. A 30-day free trial is also available.

iSpring Learn Customers:

Over 500,000 users trust iSpring Learn for diverse training needs, from compliance training to advanced employee training.

Training Types:

This software provides a wide range of training materials like templates and tutorials. With flexible LMS pricing, iSpring Learn is accessible to businesses of all scales.

Main Features of iSpring Learn:

Designed for businesses of all sizes, this LMS also helps in creating online courses. Its user interface is remarkably intuitive.

Thinkific: Perfect for Compliance Training and Course Selling

Thinkific is an online course platform designed to easily create and sell courses. You can design course websites, track student progress, and utilize tools for marketing and sales.

Thinkific Pricing Plans:

It offers Free, Basic, Pro, and Premier plans. Pricing starts at $39/month for Basic, $70/month for Pro, and $399/month for Premier.

Thinkific's Customers:

Used by everyone from solopreneurs to large enterprises. Customer training is made seamless through its sophisticated tools.

Training Types:

Thinkific supports online course creation, selling, and management.

TalentLMS: Flexible LMS Pricing for Gamification

TalentLMS is a cloud-based solution for employee training, partner training, or customer training. It has user-friendly features and flexible LMS pricing to cater to different business needs. Featuring gamification in LMS, it makes learning interactive.

TalentLMS Pricing:

Starts at $29 per month for the Basic plan, $99 for Professional plans, and customized pricing for Enterprise plans.

TalentLMS Customers:

Esteemed clients include McDonald's, Coca-Cola, and Boeing.

Training Types:

Offers online courses, live webinars, and in-person training opportunities.

Mindflash LMS: Employee Performance Tracking and More

Mindflash is robust yet user-friendly. It supports employee training through tools for course creation and performance tracking.

Mindflash Pricing:

A free trial is available; afterward, plans start at $3500/year. Mindflash integrates modern analytics for seamless employee performance tracking.

Mindflash's Customers:

Mindflash serves companies like Adobe, Microsoft, and Starbucks.

Training Types:

Supports e-learning, blended learning, and more.

LMS-RenWeb: Ideal for Schools and Compliance Training

RenWeb LMS is designed to enhance school communication. It provides access to schedules, grades, and class assignments.

RenWeb Pricing:

RenWeb is available at no cost, allowing for budget-friendly compliance training.

RenWeb's Customers:

Schools and parents around the world use this LMS.

Training Types:

It offers guides and resources for users, though no formal training is required.

Schoology Learning - PowerSchool: Simplifying Employee Training

Schoology makes it easy for students, teachers, and parents to access school data through PowerSchool integration.

Schoology Pricing:

There is no cost for integrating with PowerSchool.

Schoology's Customers:

Schools use Schoology to enhance communication among parents, teachers, and students.

Training Types:

Automatic PowerSchool integration does not require any training.

Canvas by Instructure: Comprehensive Cloud-Based LMS

Canvas by Instructure is a versatile cloud-based learning management system designed to make education simpler.

Canvas Pricing:

Offers a free trial, with paid plans starting at $19 per month for Basic, $29 for Premier, and custom pricing for Enterprise needs. LMS pricing is tailored to suit different organizational needs.

Canvas's Customers:

The platform serves over 20 million users worldwide.

Training Types:

Canvas provides online video tutorials and guides.

ProProfs LMS: Effective Course Authoring and Gamification

ProProfs LMS is flexible and easy to use. It offers templates, a quiz builder, and reporting tools.

ProProfs Pricing:

The ProProfs LMS free plan allows up to 10 users. Paid plans start at $19 per month for up to 100 users.

ProProfs Customers:

ProProfs is trusted by NASA, Dell, and Sony.

Training Types:

ProProfs supports e-learning, online courses, and more.

Moodle LMS: Leading the Way in Customer Training

Moodle LMS is a popular open-source LMS providing comprehensive and secure learning environments for educators and learners alike.

Moodle Pricing:

Moodle is free under the GNU General Public License; this makes customer training cost-effective.

Moodle's Customers:

With over 70 million users, Moodle is a top choice for educational institutions worldwide.

Training Types:

It supports online courses and self-paced learning modules.

Final Thoughts: Exploring Current Industry Trends

LMS platforms are key in tracking and managing employee training. They are also vital for customer and compliance training. These various LMS options available offer features like AI video generator for training for enhancing the education experience with the latest technology.

The trend towards gamification in LMS continues to grow. It's not just about learning; it's about engaging learners. This trend helps increase productivity and boost your video marketing efforts.

Incorporating LMS pricing models to fit various budget constraints ensures these tools are available to both small organizations and large corporations. Find out how the top 10 authoring tools for online source creator 2022 could enhance your journey into e-learning.

