Scale Client Video Production Without Expanding Your Team
Ad creative, localisation, personalised campaigns, UGC content—deliver more video to more clients in more languages without hiring more editors. Turn video production from a bottleneck into a profit centre.
- No credit card needed
- 175+ languages
- Trusted by leading agencies
The Agency Scalability Challenge
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative text-to-AI video platform.
The Agency Scalability Challenge
Your content calendar is relentless. Product launches need videos. Social channels demand daily content. Campaigns require localised creative for every market. But traditional video production means booking studios, coordinating talent, waiting weeks for edits—and blowing your budget on a single shoot. By the time the content is ready, the moment has passed. Your competitors are shipping video daily while you are still in pre-production. And asking leadership to speak on camera? All the best managing that scheduling nightmare.
The HeyGen Solution
HeyGen turns every sales rep into your top performer. Create one video template, then generate thousands of personalised versions—each with the prospect's name, company, and specific pain points—without recording a single additional video. Personalised sales outreach at the scale of automation with the engagement of a 1:1 connection. Build sales enablement libraries that stay current as products evolve. Train new reps with consistent messaging. Reach global prospects in their own language. Give your entire team the tools to sell like your best performers.
Everything Agencies Need to Scale Client Projects
Fast Content Production
Stop trading hours for videos. Generate professional client content in minutes—ad creatives, explainer videos, social content, product videos. Your team focuses on strategy and client relationships while HeyGen manages the production volume.
• Generate videos in minutes, not days
• Manage more clients per team member
• Scale output without increasing headcount
Multi-Client Workflow
Manage multiple brands from a single platform. Each client gets their own Brand Kit with approved colours, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. Switch between client projects without mixing assets or risking brand confusion.
• Separate brand kits for each client
• Organised project management
• Clear separation of assets
Creative Testing at Scale
Clients want variations. Give them variations. Generate multiple versions of ad creatives for A/B testing—different hooks, different avatars, different messaging—without separate productions for each variant.
• Multiple creative variations instantly
• Run more tests, learn faster
• No reshoots needed for variations
Global Localisation
Clients expanding internationally? Localise their content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync. One source video becomes a global campaign without separate productions for each market.
• Voice cloning maintains your brand voice
• Lip-sync aligns with facial movements
• One production, unlimited markets
UGC-Style Content
Authentic-looking content without influencer hassles. Create UGC-style videos that perform on social platforms—testimonial formats, product reactions, casual talking-head content—at scale and on deadline.
• Wide range of avatar options
• Authentic, conversational delivery
• Scale without needing to coordinate with creators
Personalised Campaigns
Turn one video into thousands of personalised versions for client campaigns. Dynamic variables insert names, companies, and custom details. Personalised video that drives engagement at the scale clients require.
• Dynamic personalisation
• Batch generation
• Campaign-ready output
From Client Brief to Final Content in 3 Simple Steps
Set Up the Client
Create a Brand Kit for each client with their approved assets—colours, fonts, logos, and voice guidelines. Once configured, every video will automatically maintain brand consistency.
Create at Speed
Write scripts yourself or let AI generate them from client briefs. Select avatars that align with the client’s brand. Generate videos within minutes. Need variations? Create multiple versions. Need localisation? Translate with a single click.
Deliver and Bill
Export in any format—16:9, 9:16, 1:1—for any platform. Deliver to clients faster than they expect. Bill for the value you have created, not just the hours you have spent.
Built for Every Agency Model
Digital Marketing Agencies
Scale social content, ad creative, and campaign videos without increasing your team size. Deliver more for each client, take on more clients, and improve your margins.
Use case: Generate 50+ social videos per client each month, instead of the 5–10 you were able to produce earlier.
Verified result: Vision Creative Labs helped clients move from creating 1–2 videos a year to 50–60 per day with HeyGen.
Creative Agencies
Create different concept variations, pitch videos, and campaign content at the pace of your ideas. Experiment with more creative directions without production constraints holding back your exploration.
Use case: Generate 20 creative variations for client review in the time it earlier took to produce 2.
Localisation Agencies
Turn localisation from a cost centre into a profit centre. Translate client video content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync—faster and more affordable than traditional dubbing.
Use case: Localise client campaigns into 15 languages within hours instead of weeks.
Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media reduced production time from 3 days to just a few hours while expanding into 10+ new languages.
Video Production Companies
Add AI-powered production as a service line. Offer clients faster turnarounds, more variations, and global localisation alongside traditional production capabilities.
Use case: Offer "rapid content" packages for social and digital channels alongside premium traditional production.
Performance Marketing Agencies
Creative testing needs a high volume of creatives. Generate ad variations at scale so you can test more, learn faster, and optimise client campaigns using data from real performance.
Use case: Produce 100 ad variations for creative testing across platforms, audience segments, and messaging.
Verified result: Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalised videos for AB InBev with a 3x increase in engagement.
Personalisation Agencies
Deliver personalised video campaigns at scale. Dynamic personalisation with names, companies, and custom details—thousands of unique videos from single templates.
Use case: Generate personalised video campaigns for client ABM programmes with thousands of targets.
The fastest-growing product on G2, and with good reason
From global training to video ads, HeyGen enables anyone (yes, you) to create high-quality, scalable video content for every requirement. Here are some of the benefits our customers value the most:
Trusted by 1,00,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image-to-video platform available today.
Have questions? We have the answers
How do agencies use HeyGen to scale up video production?
Agencies use HeyGen to multiply their production capacity without hiring. Instead of trading hours for videos, teams generate content in minutes—ad creative, social videos, localization, personalized campaigns. Vision Creative Labs went from delivering 1-2 videos per client annually to 50-60 per day. The economics of agency video production fundamentally change when production time drops from days to minutes.
Can I manage multiple client brands in HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen for Business supports multiple Brand Kits, each with its own approved assets—colours, fonts, logos, and avatar selections. You can switch between client projects without mixing assets. Each client’s content automatically maintains their brand standards, reducing QA time and eliminating the risk of brand confusion.
How does HeyGen support creative testing for clients?
Generate multiple creative variations instantly. Different hooks, different avatars, different messaging, different formats—without separate productions for each variant. Agencies report testing 10–20x more creative concepts than traditional production allowed, leading to better-performing campaigns and more data-driven optimisation.
Can I localise client content into multiple languages?
Yes—this is a major use case for agencies. Create content in the primary language, then use HeyGen's translation feature to generate versions in any of 175+ supported languages. Translation includes voice cloning and lip-sync. Attention Grabbing Media expanded to 10+ new language markets while reducing production time from 3 days to just a few hours.
How do I create UGC-style content for clients?
Yes. Beyond prospecting, HeyGen powers complete sales enablement libraries. Create product demos, competitive positioning videos, objection handling guides, and customer story summaries. When products or messaging change, update the script and regenerate—your library stays up to date without reshooting. Teams report significantly faster content updates compared with traditional video production.
Can I offer personalised video campaigns to clients?
Yes. HeyGen supports dynamic personalisation with variable fields for names, companies, and custom details. Create one template and generate thousands of personalised versions for client ABM campaigns, direct mail programmes, or sales outreach. Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalised videos for AB InBev, achieving 3x higher engagement.
How do pricing and margins work for agency use?
HeyGen's credit-based model lets you produce more content for less than traditional production costs. Most agencies bill clients for the value delivered (videos produced, campaigns launched, results achieved) rather than time spent. The gap between your HeyGen costs and client billing becomes profit margin. Agencies report significantly improved economics compared to traditional production models.
How quickly can I deliver content to clients?
Most videos generate in minutes. Attention Grabbing Media reported going from 3-day production cycles to hours. The shift from traditional timelines (weeks) to same-day delivery transforms client relationships—you become the agency that delivers, not the one asking for extensions.
Can my whole team access HeyGen?
Yes. HeyGen provides view tracking and engagement analytics so you know which prospects watched your videos, how long they watched, and when. Use this intent data to prioritize follow-ups—prospects who watch your full video are likely more interested than those who don't open it. Integration with your CRM keeps this data connected to your deal records.
What kinds of client content can I create?
HeyGen supports practically every video format agencies create: ad creatives, social content, product videos, explainers, testimonials, UGC-style content, personalised campaigns, localised versions, training videos, and more. If your clients need video content, HeyGen can produce it faster than traditional methods.
How does this compare to traditional video production?
Traditional production requires scripting, storyboarding, talent, equipment, filming, and editing—often taking days to weeks for a single project. HeyGen produces comparable quality in minutes. For an agency, this means handling 10–50x the volume with the same team, taking on more clients, and improving margins. The agencies succeeding today are the ones that have figured out how to scale. HeyGen is how they are doing it.
Is client content secure?
HeyGen is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant. Your content is encrypted both in transit and at rest. For sales teams handling sensitive deal information or competitive material, HeyGen offers enterprise-grade security features including SSO integration and centralised access management. We do not train our AI models on your content.
Explore More Solutions
Use Cases
- Onboarding & Training
- Corporate Training
- Skills Training
- Compliance Training
- Explainer Videos
- Safety Training
- Learning Courses
- How-to Videos
Tools
Customer Stories
- Vision Creative Labs: 50–60 Videos Daily
- Attention-Grabbing Media: Produce Content 3x Faster
- Video image: 3x engagement
- AI Smart Ventures: 10,000+ Trained Professionals
- Ogilvy: Personalised Campaigns
- Publicis Groupe: Global Reach
- HubSpot: AI Video at Scale
- Advantive: Create Content 50% Faster
- Workday: Localisation in Minutes
Start Scaling Client Video Production Today
Stop choosing between quality and volume. Generate professional client content in minutes, localise for global markets instantly, and deliver more videos to more clients without burning out your team. Join agencies such as Ogilvy, Publicis, and Vision Creative Labs that have transformed their production capacity.
- No credit card needed
- 175+ languages
- Cancel at any time