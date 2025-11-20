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Built for Every Agency Model

Digital Marketing Agencies Scale social content, ad creative, and campaign videos without increasing your team size. Deliver more for each client, take on more clients, and improve your margins. Use case: Generate 50+ social videos per client each month, instead of the 5–10 you were able to produce earlier. Verified result: Vision Creative Labs helped clients move from creating 1–2 videos a year to 50–60 per day with HeyGen.

Creative Agencies Create different concept variations, pitch videos, and campaign content at the pace of your ideas. Experiment with more creative directions without production constraints holding back your exploration. Use case: Generate 20 creative variations for client review in the time it earlier took to produce 2.

Localisation Agencies Turn localisation from a cost centre into a profit centre. Translate client video content into 175+ languages with voice cloning and lip-sync—faster and more affordable than traditional dubbing. Use case: Localise client campaigns into 15 languages within hours instead of weeks. Verified result: Attention Grabbing Media reduced production time from 3 days to just a few hours while expanding into 10+ new languages.

Video Production Companies Add AI-powered production as a service line. Offer clients faster turnarounds, more variations, and global localisation alongside traditional production capabilities. Use case: Offer "rapid content" packages for social and digital channels alongside premium traditional production.

Performance Marketing Agencies Creative testing needs a high volume of creatives. Generate ad variations at scale so you can test more, learn faster, and optimise client campaigns using data from real performance. Use case: Produce 100 ad variations for creative testing across platforms, audience segments, and messaging. Verified result: Videoimagem produced 50,000+ personalised videos for AB InBev with a 3x increase in engagement.