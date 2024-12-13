Recruitment Video Maker: Elevate Your Hiring Process

Create engaging recruitment videos effortlessly with customizable templates and AI avatars to showcase your company culture and boost employee engagement.

395/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 45-second video, showcase your company's unique work environment and employee engagement initiatives. Designed for prospective employees, the video will feature HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your message with captivating visuals. The audio will be a professional voiceover, ensuring clarity and impact.
Prompt 2
Craft a compelling 30-second recruitment video aimed at attracting top talent by highlighting your company's innovative projects and team spirit. Using HeyGen's media library/stock support, you'll have access to a wide range of visuals to enhance your narrative. The video will have a sleek, polished look with a motivational soundtrack to inspire action.
Prompt 3
Develop a 60-second recruitment video that emphasizes your company's commitment to diversity and inclusion, tailored for a diverse audience of job seekers. With HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature, ensure your message is accessible to all viewers. The visual style will be inclusive and authentic, complemented by a warm and inviting audio backdrop.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Recruiting Video Maker Works

Create engaging recruitment videos effortlessly with our intuitive video editing tool.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of customizable templates designed specifically for recruitment videos. These templates help you highlight your company culture and engage potential employees effectively.
2
Step 2
Add Recruitment Video Content
Incorporate your unique recruitment video content, such as employee testimonials or office tours, to showcase what makes your company a great place to work. Use our media library for additional stock support if needed.
3
Step 3
Apply Royalty-Free Music
Enhance your video with royalty-free music from our extensive collection. This feature allows you to set the right tone and mood for your recruitment video without worrying about licensing issues.
4
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio and share it across social media platforms to reach a wider audience. This step ensures your recruitment message is seen by potential candidates everywhere.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers recruiters to create compelling recruitment videos effortlessly, utilizing customizable video templates and a robust video editing tool to enhance employee engagement and showcase company culture.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Highlight your company's culture and employee success stories through engaging AI-powered recruitment videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance recruitment video content?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive video editing tool that allows you to create engaging recruitment videos using customizable templates. With features like AI avatars and voiceover generation, you can effectively showcase your company culture and boost employee engagement.

What makes HeyGen's video templates unique?

HeyGen's video templates are designed to be highly customizable, allowing you to tailor each recruitment video to reflect your brand's identity. With options for branding controls, including logo and color integration, you can ensure your videos align with your company's image.

Can HeyGen assist with social media sharing?

Yes, HeyGen simplifies social media sharing by providing aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensuring your recruitment videos are optimized for various platforms. This feature helps you reach a wider audience and attract top talent.

Does HeyGen support the use of royalty-free music?

Absolutely, HeyGen includes a media library with stock support, allowing you to enhance your recruitment videos with royalty-free music. This feature ensures your content is both professional and legally compliant.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo