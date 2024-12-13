Create Stunning Videos with Our Product Video Maker

Transform scripts into engaging videos effortlessly with AI avatars and customizable templates.

Don't like the result?
Prompt 1
In this 60-second journey, explore the technical prowess of HeyGen's AI product video capabilities. Aimed at tech enthusiasts and digital marketers, this video combines sleek, modern visuals with a sophisticated audio backdrop. Dive into the customization options available, from script-to-video transformations to AI avatars, ensuring your product video stands out in the digital landscape.
Prompt 2
Unleash your creativity with a 30-second interactive format video, perfect for content creators and social media influencers. Utilizing HeyGen's product video templates, this video offers a dynamic visual experience paired with energetic audio. The media library provides a wealth of resources to craft a unique product demo video that resonates with your audience, all while maintaining your brand's distinct tone.
Prompt 3
Experience the future of video creation in a 90-second technical showcase designed for educators and corporate trainers. This video highlights HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, offering a seamless transition from idea to visual reality. With a focus on educational content, the video employs a clear, informative audio style and utilizes subtitles for accessibility, making it an ideal tool for reaching a diverse, global audience.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Product Video Maker Works

Create engaging product videos effortlessly with our intuitive video creation tool.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script that highlights your product's key features. Use our 'Text-to-video from script' capability to seamlessly transform your script into a visual storyboard.
2
Step 2
Choose a Product Video Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed product video templates that suit your brand tone. These templates provide a solid foundation for your video, ensuring a polished and cohesive look.
3
Step 3
Add Custom Voiceovers
Enhance your video with AI-generated voiceovers that match your brand's personality. This feature allows you to add a professional touch without the need for external recording equipment.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Globally
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it across platforms to reach a global audience. Our tool supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options to fit any platform requirements.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes product video creation with AI-driven tools, offering seamless customization and global reach. Leverage AI product video capabilities to craft compelling demos and ads effortlessly.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight customer experiences with dynamic AI-generated videos, building trust and credibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify product video creation?

HeyGen offers a powerful video creation tool with a drag-and-drop editor and a vast media library, making it easy to create engaging product demo videos. With AI-generated features, you can transform scripts into captivating videos effortlessly.

What customization options does HeyGen provide for AI product videos?

HeyGen allows you to customize your AI product videos with branding controls, including logo and color adjustments, ensuring your videos align with your brand tone. Additionally, you can choose from various product video templates to suit your needs.

Can HeyGen enhance videos with voiceovers?

Yes, HeyGen can generate professional voiceovers to complement your product videos. This feature, combined with subtitles and captions, ensures your message reaches a global audience effectively.

What makes HeyGen's product video maker unique?

HeyGen stands out with its AI avatars and interactive format capabilities, allowing for dynamic and engaging product demo videos. The platform's script-to-video feature further streamlines the video creation process, making it a top choice for creative projects.

