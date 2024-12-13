AI Ad Creative Generator: Boost Your Campaigns Now

Generate captivating video ads and achieve effortless brand consistency with our AI ad creative generator, utilizing flexible templates & scenes for rapid deployment.

Imagine transforming your marketing strategy with an AI ad creative generator that effortlessly produces compelling video ads. This 30-second video targets small business owners and marketing managers, showcasing how they can quickly turn text scripts into dynamic visuals using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature. The visual and audio style should be upbeat and dynamic, featuring vibrant graphics and a friendly, professional voiceover that inspires confidence.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For digital marketing agencies and brand strategists, maintaining effortless brand consistency across numerous ad creatives is paramount. This 45-second video will employ a polished, sleek animation style paired with an authoritative and reassuring voice, demonstrating how HeyGen's AI avatars can represent your brand consistently across all your campaigns, ensuring every piece of content resonates with your core message.
Example Prompt 2
Discover the power of an AI ad creative generator in crafting captivating storytelling ads that convert, specifically designed for content creators and marketing teams eager to explore innovative formats. This 60-second narrative will feature inspirational, cinematic visuals alongside an engaging, narrative voice, highlighting how HeyGen's Voiceover generation can bring your scripts to life with emotive and persuasive tones for your next AI Ads campaign.
Example Prompt 3
E-commerce marketers and social media managers can revolutionize their ad creation process, simplifying social media management with innovative tools. This fast-paced, modern 30-second video will visually explain how HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes empower users to quickly generate a multitude of compelling ad creatives, delivered with clear, concise voiceovers and energetic graphics that grab attention and drive engagement.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Ad Creative Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into compelling AI-powered video ads, ensuring brand consistency and maximizing engagement for all your campaigns.

1
Step 1
Create Your Ad Script
Input your marketing message and leverage our AI to transform it into a professional video ad. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability simplifies the entire ad creation process.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select compelling visuals and apply your unique Branding controls, including logos and colors, to ensure effortless brand consistency across all your image ads.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Voiceovers
Enhance your ad with natural-sounding Voiceover generation, adding dynamic subtitles to maximize engagement and optimize your storytelling ads for impact.
4
Step 4
Export for Distribution
Finalize your creative by utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms, then export your polished video ads directly for seamless social media management.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI-Powered Customer Success Ads

.

Leverage AI videos to create powerful customer success story ads, building trust and driving conversions with authentic testimonials.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as an AI ad creative generator?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling video ads effortlessly by transforming scripts into high-quality video content using AI avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities. You can quickly generate diverse ad creatives with brand consistency, making HeyGen an efficient AI tool for advertising.

What kind of video ads can I create with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can produce a wide range of video ads, from engaging social media management content to detailed storytelling ads, utilizing a vast media library and customizable templates. The platform supports various aspect-ratio resizing options for optimal display across all platforms.

How does HeyGen simplify the ad creation process?

HeyGen simplifies ad creation by offering pre-built templates, robust branding controls like logos and colors, and automatic voiceover generation. This ensures effortless brand consistency across all your ad creatives, streamlining your workflow efficiently.

Can HeyGen help optimize my AI Ads for different platforms?

While HeyGen primarily focuses on the creative generation of AI Ads, its robust export options and aspect-ratio resizing features allow you to tailor your content for optimal delivery on various platforms. This directly supports your overall AI-powered optimization strategy by providing versatile ad creatives.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo