ai ad video maker: Create High-Converting Video Ads
Transform your scripts into engaging, high-performing video ads instantly with advanced text-to-video features.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For marketing agencies seeking to scale their ad production, visualize a 45-second professional and sleek video. It should highlight diverse 'AI avatars' in various settings, conveying a message of efficiency and personalization. A confident, professional voiceover with a subtle, inspiring musical underscore will guide the audience through how HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' help agencies produce high-quality 'AI Ads' rapidly.
Are you a content creator or solopreneur looking to produce authentic yet polished video ads? Craft a 60-second video with an authentic, user-generated feel, featuring dynamic text overlays and varied aspect ratios for different platforms. An engaging, friendly voiceover paired with trending music will illustrate how 'online video ad maker' capabilities, like 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' and 'Subtitles/captions', empower creators to reach wider audiences.
Tired of soaring 'production cost' for your video advertisements? Create a compelling 30-second video for companies focused on cost reduction without compromising quality. The visual style should be clean and illustrative, focusing on problem/solution scenarios. An authoritative voiceover will emphasize the value of using 'Media library/stock support' and 'AI avatars' in an 'AI ad video maker' to achieve high-quality results efficiently and affordably.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing AI Video Ads.
Rapidly produce effective ad videos with AI, designed to capture attention and drive results for your campaigns.
Craft Engaging Social Media Ads.
Effortlessly generate compelling video clips for social platforms, perfect for ad campaigns and brand awareness initiatives.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging video ads?
HeyGen's AI ad video maker allows you to generate stunning, high-performing video ads. You can leverage dynamic, eye-catching templates, integrate hyper-realistic AI avatars, and add engaging effects and music to make scroll-stopping ads that captivate your audience.
What creative assets and customization options does HeyGen offer for ad production?
HeyGen provides a rich suite of creative assets, including AI Avatars & Actors, and a library of templates. You can customize your ad with brand colors, use text prompts to generate scripts, and integrate call-to-action elements for effective messaging.
Does HeyGen support various video ad formats and dimensions?
Yes, HeyGen, as an online video ad maker, supports multiple ad formats and dimensions for different social platforms. You can easily adapt your AI video ads using aspect-ratio resizing and ensure they are optimized for every placement.
How does HeyGen simplify the video ad creation workflow?
HeyGen streamlines the video ad creation workflow with its intuitive drag-and-drop editor. This allows for lightning-fast ad creation, letting you personalize content with AI video avatars and scripts efficiently.