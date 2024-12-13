ai ad video maker: Create High-Converting Video Ads

Transform your scripts into engaging, high-performing video ads instantly with advanced text-to-video features.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For marketing agencies seeking to scale their ad production, visualize a 45-second professional and sleek video. It should highlight diverse 'AI avatars' in various settings, conveying a message of efficiency and personalization. A confident, professional voiceover with a subtle, inspiring musical underscore will guide the audience through how HeyGen's 'Templates & scenes' help agencies produce high-quality 'AI Ads' rapidly.
Example Prompt 2
Are you a content creator or solopreneur looking to produce authentic yet polished video ads? Craft a 60-second video with an authentic, user-generated feel, featuring dynamic text overlays and varied aspect ratios for different platforms. An engaging, friendly voiceover paired with trending music will illustrate how 'online video ad maker' capabilities, like 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' and 'Subtitles/captions', empower creators to reach wider audiences.
Example Prompt 3
Tired of soaring 'production cost' for your video advertisements? Create a compelling 30-second video for companies focused on cost reduction without compromising quality. The visual style should be clean and illustrative, focusing on problem/solution scenarios. An authoritative voiceover will emphasize the value of using 'Media library/stock support' and 'AI avatars' in an 'AI ad video maker' to achieve high-quality results efficiently and affordably.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Ad Video Maker Works

Revolutionize your ad campaigns by effortlessly creating captivating video ads with AI-powered tools, designed to attract and convert your target audience.

1
Step 1
Select a Creative Foundation
Begin by selecting from a diverse range of professionally designed templates tailored for various ad types. Alternatively, start from scratch for full creative control.
2
Step 2
Create Your Compelling Script
Effortlessly transform your ideas into video by providing your ad script. Our AI will then generate dynamic visuals and synchronize them with your text, ready for refinement.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging AI Avatars and Voices
Enhance your ad's appeal by incorporating realistic AI avatars and generating natural-sounding voiceovers. Personalize their appearance and voice to match your brand's unique identity.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Performing Ad
Review your completed video, add compelling background music and a clear call-to-action, then export your ad in various formats optimized for different social platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Powerful Customer Testimonial Ads

Transform customer success stories into persuasive video ads, building trust and showcasing product value with AI-generated content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging video ads?

HeyGen's AI ad video maker allows you to generate stunning, high-performing video ads. You can leverage dynamic, eye-catching templates, integrate hyper-realistic AI avatars, and add engaging effects and music to make scroll-stopping ads that captivate your audience.

What creative assets and customization options does HeyGen offer for ad production?

HeyGen provides a rich suite of creative assets, including AI Avatars & Actors, and a library of templates. You can customize your ad with brand colors, use text prompts to generate scripts, and integrate call-to-action elements for effective messaging.

Does HeyGen support various video ad formats and dimensions?

Yes, HeyGen, as an online video ad maker, supports multiple ad formats and dimensions for different social platforms. You can easily adapt your AI video ads using aspect-ratio resizing and ensure they are optimized for every placement.

How does HeyGen simplify the video ad creation workflow?

HeyGen streamlines the video ad creation workflow with its intuitive drag-and-drop editor. This allows for lightning-fast ad creation, letting you personalize content with AI video avatars and scripts efficiently.

