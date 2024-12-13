AI Advertising Video Generator for Winning Ads

Create winning UGC-style video ads with lifelike AI avatars and cinematic product shots, designed to boost your ROAS.

A 30-second dynamic promotional video targets performance marketers, showcasing how quickly they can generate winning video ads. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring rapid cuts between engaging product shots and an AI avatar confidently delivering key benefits, supported by an energetic, professional voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to demonstrate efficient content creation and deploy various AI avatars for diverse appeal.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second authentic and friendly video for small business owners, emphasizing the creation of engaging UGC-style video ads. The visual style should mimic genuine user-generated content, with warm lighting and a casual, conversational tone, yet professionally produced. A lifelike AI avatar should present a product with enthusiasm, using HeyGen's voiceover generation to articulate the ease of the process, making high-quality, relatable content accessible.
Prompt 2
Craft a 60-second sophisticated demonstration for creative agencies and product marketing teams focused on producing cinematic product shots and multiple video variants. The visual and audio style should be high-end, incorporating elegant transitions, subtle background music, and crisp sound design, highlighting product details with stunning clarity. Leverage HeyGen's media library/stock support for premium visual assets and utilize its aspect-ratio resizing & exports for seamless multi-platform deployment.
Prompt 3
Create a concise 15-second direct-response video for content creators, illustrating the power of AI actors to deliver compelling messages. The visual style should be clean and impactful, with an AI avatar speaking directly to the camera in a friendly, authoritative tone, reinforced by clear on-screen subtitles. This prompt should highlight HeyGen's AI avatars and subtitles/captions features, demonstrating how scripts can be brought to life quickly and effectively.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI advertising video generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into high-converting video ads with AI. Generate engaging content, customize visuals, and publish winning campaigns faster than ever.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Start by pasting your advertising scripts. Our AI will instantly convert your text into a dynamic video, serving as the foundation for your ad with text-to-video generation.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to represent your brand or product. Customize their appearance to perfectly match your ad's tone and message.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Voiceovers
Enhance your video with professional voiceovers. Choose from various voices and styles to effectively convey your message and connect with your audience using voiceover generation.
4
Step 4
Export and Publish
Export your finished ad in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Your professionally produced, winning video ad is now ready for immediate deployment and testing.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers Performance Marketers with an AI advertising video generator to create winning video ads and AI UGC video content, boosting ROAS and streamlining production.

Engaging Social Media Ads

Effortlessly create diverse and engaging AI video variants for social media platforms, capturing audience attention and driving conversions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create high-performing UGC-style video ads?

HeyGen empowers marketers to generate authentic, UGC-style video ads using lifelike AI avatars and AI Actors. This allows for rapid production of winning video ads that resonate with audiences, enhancing creative testing capabilities.

What kind of AI advertising video content can HeyGen generate?

HeyGen's AI advertising video generator can produce diverse content, from compelling cinematic product shots to professional marketing videos. You can generate multiple video variants efficiently from simple scripts, optimizing your creative outreach.

Does HeyGen support automated script-to-video creation and voiceovers?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust text-to-video functionality, allowing users to effortlessly transform scripts into engaging video ads. Integrated voiceover generation further streamlines the creation process, making it an all-in-one AI Video Ad Maker.

Can I customize AI avatars to maintain brand consistency in my video ads?

HeyGen allows for the creation and customization of AI avatars, ensuring brand consistency across all your video ad campaigns. This helps you align with current creative trends while maintaining a unique brand identity through powerful branding controls.

