Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 60-second video ad targeting marketing professionals who are keen on leveraging technology for efficiency. Highlight the power of HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to produce compelling content effortlessly. The video should have a sleek, modern aesthetic with a focus on the technical prowess of the AI video ad generator, set to an upbeat, motivational tune.
Design a 30-second animated ad for entrepreneurs seeking innovative ways to promote their products. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to transform ideas into captivating visuals. The video should be colorful and fast-paced, with a playful audio track, appealing to a creative audience looking for an animated ad maker that stands out.
Produce a 45-second video aimed at digital marketers interested in cross-channel advertising. Demonstrate the versatility of HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring ads are optimized for any platform. The video should have a clean, professional look with a sophisticated soundtrack, emphasizing the seamless integration of an online video ad maker into their marketing strategy.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
With tools like AI avatars and customizable templates, businesses can effortlessly engage a global audience and optimize cross-channel advertising strategies.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce compelling video ads using AI technology, enhancing creativity and efficiency.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Create captivating social media content that captures attention and drives engagement across platforms.
How does HeyGen's AI video ad generator enhance creativity?
HeyGen's AI video ad generator empowers creativity by offering a wide range of templates and AI avatars, allowing users to craft unique and engaging video ads effortlessly.
What features make HeyGen an effective online video ad maker?
HeyGen stands out as an online video ad maker with its text-to-video capabilities, voiceover generation, and customizable branding controls, ensuring professional and tailored video ads.
Can HeyGen's animated ad maker reach a global audience?
Yes, HeyGen's animated ad maker supports cross-channel advertising, enabling businesses to effectively reach and engage a global audience with their video ads.
Why choose HeyGen for creating video ads with AI avatars?
HeyGen offers a seamless experience for creating video ads with AI avatars, providing a media library and aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your content is versatile and impactful.