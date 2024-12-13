Ad Video Maker: Create Stunning Ads Effortlessly

Leverage AI avatars to captivate a global audience with engaging video ads using our intuitive online video ad maker.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second video ad targeting marketing professionals who are keen on leveraging technology for efficiency. Highlight the power of HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to produce compelling content effortlessly. The video should have a sleek, modern aesthetic with a focus on the technical prowess of the AI video ad generator, set to an upbeat, motivational tune.
Prompt 2
Design a 30-second animated ad for entrepreneurs seeking innovative ways to promote their products. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to transform ideas into captivating visuals. The video should be colorful and fast-paced, with a playful audio track, appealing to a creative audience looking for an animated ad maker that stands out.
Prompt 3
Produce a 45-second video aimed at digital marketers interested in cross-channel advertising. Demonstrate the versatility of HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring ads are optimized for any platform. The video should have a clean, professional look with a sophisticated soundtrack, emphasizing the seamless integration of an online video ad maker into their marketing strategy.
step preview
Copy the prompt
step preview
Paste into the Creation box
step preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Ad Video Maker Works

Create engaging video ads effortlessly with our intuitive ad video maker.

1
Step 1
Create with AI Avatars
Start by selecting AI avatars to bring your video ad to life. These avatars can deliver your message in a dynamic and engaging way, making your ad stand out.
2
Step 2
Choose from Templates
Pick from a variety of professionally designed templates to give your ad a polished look. These templates are crafted to cater to different styles and industries.
3
Step 3
Add Your Product Link
Incorporate your product link seamlessly into the video. This feature ensures that viewers can easily access more information about your product, enhancing engagement.
4
Step 4
Export for Cross-Channel Advertising
Once your video ad is ready, export it in the desired format for cross-channel advertising. This allows you to reach a global audience effectively across various platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the ad video maker landscape by offering AI-driven solutions that streamline the creation of high-performing video ads. With tools like AI avatars and customizable templates, businesses can effortlessly engage a global audience and optimize cross-channel advertising strategies.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight customer achievements through dynamic AI-generated videos, boosting brand credibility and connection.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video ad generator enhance creativity?

HeyGen's AI video ad generator empowers creativity by offering a wide range of templates and AI avatars, allowing users to craft unique and engaging video ads effortlessly.

What features make HeyGen an effective online video ad maker?

HeyGen stands out as an online video ad maker with its text-to-video capabilities, voiceover generation, and customizable branding controls, ensuring professional and tailored video ads.

Can HeyGen's animated ad maker reach a global audience?

Yes, HeyGen's animated ad maker supports cross-channel advertising, enabling businesses to effectively reach and engage a global audience with their video ads.

Why choose HeyGen for creating video ads with AI avatars?

HeyGen offers a seamless experience for creating video ads with AI avatars, providing a media library and aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your content is versatile and impactful.

