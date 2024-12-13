Create Stunning Videos with Our App Promo Video Maker

Effortlessly craft engaging promo videos using customizable templates and AI avatars to captivate your audience.

474/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Targeted at creative marketers, this 60-second video highlights the power of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Watch as a captivating narrative unfolds using promo video templates and stock footage, all set to a dynamic audio track. The video demonstrates how effortlessly you can craft engaging content that resonates with your audience, making it ideal for sharing across various social media platforms.
Prompt 2
For small business owners eager to enhance their online presence, this 30-second video showcases the efficiency of HeyGen's online video editor. With a focus on the technical prowess of video editing tools, the video employs a clean and professional visual style, paired with a clear and informative voiceover. Discover how HeyGen's media library and aspect-ratio resizing capabilities can help you create polished promo videos that stand out.
Prompt 3
This 45-second video, aimed at digital content creators, explores the creative possibilities of HeyGen's voiceover generation and subtitles/captions features. Set against a vibrant and energetic visual backdrop, the video uses engaging audio to demonstrate how you can bring your promo video creation to life. Perfect for those looking to captivate audiences on social media channels with compelling and accessible content.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use an App Promo Video Maker

Create engaging promotional videos effortlessly with our intuitive online video editor.

1
Step 1
Create with Promo Video Templates
Start your promo video creation by selecting from a variety of customizable templates. These templates are designed to make your video stand out and can be easily tailored to fit your brand's style.
2
Step 2
Add Your Brand Logos and Fonts
Personalize your video by incorporating your brand logos and fonts. This step ensures that your promotional content is consistent with your brand identity, enhancing recognition across social media channels.
3
Step 3
Apply Stock Footage and Images
Enhance your video with high-quality stock footage and images from our extensive media library. This feature allows you to add professional visuals without the need for a separate shoot.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Channels
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio for various social media channels. This ensures your content is optimized for each platform, maximizing its impact and reach.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes app promo video creation with its AI-powered video editing tools, offering customizable templates and a drag-and-drop interface to streamline the process.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight app user testimonials and success stories through dynamic video content to build trust and credibility.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help with app promo video creation?

HeyGen offers a powerful app promo video maker that utilizes AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to create engaging promotional content. With customizable templates and branding controls, you can easily incorporate your brand logos and fonts to ensure consistency across your marketing materials.

What makes HeyGen's promo video templates unique?

HeyGen's promo video templates are designed to be highly customizable, allowing you to tailor each scene to your specific needs. With a drag-and-drop interface and access to a rich media library of stock footage and images, creating professional-quality videos is both intuitive and efficient.

Does HeyGen offer any advanced video editing tools?

Yes, HeyGen provides advanced video editing tools, including an AI video editor that simplifies the editing process. Features like voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions enhance the accessibility and professionalism of your videos.

Can HeyGen videos be optimized for social media channels?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to resize and export videos in various aspect ratios, making it easy to optimize your content for different social media channels. This ensures your promo videos look great on any platform.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo