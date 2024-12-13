SaaS Demo Video Maker: Create Engaging Product Demos Easily

Craft professional product demo videos fast with customizable video templates.

Create a 45-second professional SaaS demo video targeting B2B marketing managers, showcasing key features with a clean, modern visual style and an upbeat, confident audio tone, utilizing HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to jumpstart production and maintain brand consistency.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second engaging explainer video for small business owners and startups, illustrating the benefits of using a product video maker to simplify customer onboarding, featuring a friendly, approachable visual aesthetic and clear voiceover, enhanced by the use of HeyGen's AI avatars for a dynamic presentation.
Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second concise software demo video for product managers and customer success teams, highlighting a specific new feature with a straightforward, instructional visual approach and accessible audio, ensuring maximum clarity through automatically generated Subtitles/captions via HeyGen.
Prompt 3
Design a 50-second persuasive product demo video aimed at sales teams and product marketers, demonstrating a solution to a common industry pain point with a dynamic, fast-paced visual style and energetic voice acting, converting your script directly into a compelling video with HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How SaaS demo video maker Works

Craft compelling product demo videos with ease. Showcase your software's best features and engage your audience through professional, high-quality visuals.

1
Step 1
Create Your Demo with Templates
Kickstart your SaaS demo video maker journey by utilizing our pre-designed Templates & scenes. Easily choose a template that fits your product and begin building your engaging demo.
2
Step 2
Add Professional Narration
Enhance your product demo videos with engaging audio. Leverage our advanced Voiceover generation feature, including realistic AI voice options, to clearly explain your product's key features.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Kit
Ensure brand consistency across your content. Easily customize your demo with your logo, colors, and fonts using our comprehensive Branding controls (logo, colors), making your video distinctly yours.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video
Finalize your compelling demo. Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to get your video ready for any platform, ensuring it's delivered in crisp 1080p HD video resolution.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating powerful SaaS demo and product videos. Easily produce engaging software demo videos and explainer videos with AI for interactive product demos.

Enhance Product Onboarding & Training

.

Create clear, engaging AI-powered videos to onboard new users and explain complex product features, boosting user adoption and retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating engaging product demo videos?

HeyGen is an advanced "SaaS demo video maker" that streamlines the process of producing high-quality "product demo videos". Users can leverage AI avatars and a vast library of "video templates" to quickly "create product demo videos" that showcase their software effectively.

Can HeyGen incorporate my brand's identity into product videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive "brand kit" controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your logo, colors, and fonts. This ensures all your "product video maker" outputs, including "explainer videos", maintain a consistent and professional look.

What video quality and accessibility features does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen supports exporting videos in crisp "1080p HD video resolution", ensuring professional visual quality for all your content. Additionally, you can easily "generate subtitles" directly within the platform to enhance accessibility and reach a broader audience.

Is it easy to add professional voiceovers to my product videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen features advanced "AI voiceover" capabilities, enabling you to generate natural-sounding "voiceovers" for your "product videos" directly from text scripts. This eliminates the need for external recording, making the process efficient and high-quality.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo