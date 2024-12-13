Create Stunning Videos with Our Video Maker

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Dive into the world of online video creation with a 60-second tutorial designed for small business owners. This video will demonstrate the technical prowess of HeyGen's video editing tool, focusing on the text-to-video from script feature. The visual style is clean and professional, with a calm voice-over guiding viewers through each step. Learn how to craft compelling promotional videos that captivate your audience.
Prompt 2
Experience the future of video creation in a 30-second clip aimed at tech enthusiasts. This video highlights HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation capabilities, showcasing how these features can bring your ideas to life. The visual style is sleek and futuristic, with a modern soundtrack that complements the innovative technology. See how HeyGen transforms video making into an effortless and exciting process.
Prompt 3
Capture the essence of storytelling in a 45-second narrative video for educators. This piece will explore the use of HeyGen's media library and subtitles/captions to create educational content that resonates with students. The visual style is warm and inviting, with gentle background music and clear, concise narration. Discover how HeyGen empowers educators to craft engaging lessons that inspire and inform.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Video Maker Works

Create stunning videos effortlessly with our intuitive video maker. Follow these four simple steps to bring your vision to life.

1
Step 1
Create with Video Templates
Start your project by selecting from a variety of professionally designed video templates. These templates provide a creative foundation, making it easy to craft engaging content quickly.
2
Step 2
Add Music and Text Elements
Enhance your video by incorporating music and text elements. Our video editing tool allows you to seamlessly integrate these components, adding depth and context to your story.
3
Step 3
Upload Stock Images
Personalize your video by uploading stock images from our extensive media library. This feature ensures you have access to high-quality visuals that complement your narrative.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Sharing
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format for easy social media sharing. Our platform supports various aspect ratios, ensuring your content looks great on any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the video maker landscape by offering an intuitive online video creator platform that combines video editing tools with creative video templates.

Inspire with Motivational Videos

Craft uplifting videos that inspire audiences, leveraging AI to enhance storytelling.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly video creation platform with drag and drop functionality, allowing you to easily incorporate music and text elements into your projects. Its intuitive design ensures a seamless creative process.

What features does HeyGen provide for video editing?

HeyGen includes a robust video editing tool that supports voice-over generation and aspect-ratio resizing, ensuring your videos are polished and professional. The platform also offers a variety of video templates to streamline your workflow.

Can HeyGen enhance my social media presence?

Absolutely! HeyGen's online video creator is designed for social media sharing, enabling you to create engaging content with ease. Utilize stock images and branding controls to maintain a consistent and appealing online presence.

Why choose HeyGen for creative video projects?

HeyGen stands out with its AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, making it an ideal choice for creative projects. The platform's extensive media library and customizable templates empower you to bring your vision to life effortlessly.

