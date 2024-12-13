Promo Video Generator: Create Engaging Marketing Videos

Transform your scripts into dynamic marketing videos using our text-to-video technology and AI voices.

Imagine crafting a vibrant 30-second promotional video to announce a new product launch, tailored for enthusiastic small business owners looking to captivate their audience with a modern, upbeat visual style featuring dynamic motion graphics and an energetic background track. Utilize HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to jumpstart the creation, enhanced by seamless Voiceover generation, transforming your script into an engaging audio narrative.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 45-second marketing video designed for digital marketers to powerfully showcase client success stories across social media platforms, employing a clean, testimonial-style visual aesthetic with warm lighting and clear audio, complemented by subtle, uplifting background music. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present compelling narratives and ensure maximum accessibility with Subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 2
Create an informative 60-second explainer video targeting tech startups, perfect for clearly illustrating complex software features through a minimalist visual style with animated icons and step-by-step visuals, supported by a calm, informative voiceover and light background music. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability will streamline content production, while its Media library/stock support offers diverse visuals to enhance understanding.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a captivating 15-second promotional video for e-commerce brands announcing flash sales, requiring a fast-paced, visually striking presentation of product shots with bold text overlays and trendy, catchy music to create an urgent, exciting tone. Utilize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to perfectly fit various social platforms and tap into its Media library/stock support for high-impact visual assets.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Promo Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create stunning promotional videos with AI-powered tools, transforming ideas into shareable content that boosts your marketing impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your text prompt or script, allowing the AI to instantly transform your words into engaging video scenes.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals
Choose from a wide array of professional video templates to design scenes that perfectly align with your brand's message.
3
Step 3
Generate Audio
Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to add clear, compelling AI voiceovers that narrate your promotional video with precision.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your high-quality video output, adjusting aspect ratios as needed, then easily download and share your creation across platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Testimonials

Transform customer success stories into compelling AI-powered promo videos that build trust and credibility for your brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify promotional video creation?

HeyGen's AI video maker acts as a powerful promo video generator, allowing you to create high-quality promotional videos quickly. Leverage our advanced AI features and professional video templates to streamline your entire video creation process.

What creative options does HeyGen offer for marketing videos?

HeyGen empowers users with extensive creative freedom for marketing videos through its intuitive video editor. You can utilize dynamic text animations, AI visuals, and customizable video templates, plus add high-quality voiceovers and automatic subtitles to enhance your content.

Can HeyGen help produce high-quality promotional videos for social media?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to produce high-quality video output, making it ideal for promotional videos shared across all social media platforms. Its AI features ensure efficient video creation, perfect for impactful marketing or explainer videos with automatic subtitles.

Is HeyGen an effective tool for someone new to video editing?

Yes, HeyGen serves as an intuitive promo video maker, even for beginners. Its user-friendly interface and AI-powered video editor simplify the video creation process, enabling effortless edits to produce professional promotional videos.

