Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Targeted at small business owners and entrepreneurs, this 60-second video highlights the power of HeyGen's video templates and drag-and-drop editor. Watch as we demonstrate how easy it is to create professional-quality explainer videos with just a few clicks. The video features a clean and modern aesthetic, with a focus on brand customization and the use of stock images and videos to enhance your message. The accompanying audio is upbeat and includes royalty-free music to keep viewers engaged.
This 30-second video is crafted for educators and trainers looking to enhance their presentations with HeyGen's video editing software. Experience the technical prowess of our platform as we guide you through the process of creating an animated explainer video using AI-generated scripts. The visual style is sleek and informative, with clear, concise graphics and a professional tone. The audio is crisp, with voiceover integration that ensures your message is heard loud and clear.
Aimed at content creators and social media influencers, this 45-second video explores the creative possibilities of HeyGen's explainer video software. Dive into the world of video templates and discover how to effortlessly produce captivating content. The video is visually striking, with bold colors and fast-paced transitions that reflect the energy of the digital age. The audio features a lively soundtrack, complemented by subtitles to enhance accessibility and engagement.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of app explainer videos by offering intuitive video templates and advanced video editing software, ensuring engaging and professional results.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce captivating app explainer videos that drive engagement and conversions using HeyGen's AI-powered tools.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly create animated explainer videos for social media with HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor and stock media resources.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of animated explainer videos?
HeyGen offers a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor and a variety of video templates, making it easy to create animated explainer videos. With AI-generated scripts and voiceover integration, you can quickly bring your ideas to life with professional quality.
What customization options does HeyGen provide for brand-specific videos?
HeyGen allows for extensive brand customization, enabling you to incorporate your logo and brand colors seamlessly. The platform also supports stock images and videos, ensuring your explainer video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.
Can HeyGen assist with scriptwriting for explainer videos?
Yes, HeyGen can assist with scriptwriting through its AI-generated scripts feature. This capability helps streamline the video creation process, allowing you to focus on other creative aspects while ensuring your message is clear and engaging.
What media resources are available in HeyGen's video editing software?
HeyGen's video editing software includes a comprehensive media library with stock support, offering a wide range of stock images and videos. Additionally, it provides access to royalty-free music, enhancing the overall quality and appeal of your explainer videos.