Imagine creating impactful 30-second "video ads" effortlessly with an "AI advertising generator". This dynamic and upbeat video, targeting small business owners and marketing managers, features sleek motion graphics and a professional voiceover explaining how HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability transforms ideas into compelling campaigns, solving the challenge of complex video production.

Example Prompt 1
Discover the power of "AI avatars" in crafting personalized "ad creatives" that truly connect. This 45-second narrative, aimed at digital marketers and e-commerce brands, presents a series of friendly and "expressive AI avatars" brought to life with HeyGen's "AI avatars" feature, delivering diverse product messages in a warm, approachable visual style with clear spoken dialogue, revolutionizing engagement with their audience.
Example Prompt 2
Unlock unparalleled creative freedom for your "product video" campaigns by leveraging "customizable ad templates". This polished 60-second video, designed for product managers and advertising agencies, showcases the seamless creation of stunning "cinematic product shots" and diverse ad variations, utilizing HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" within a sleek, modern visual environment complemented by contemporary background music and crisp sound effects.
Example Prompt 3
Transform your brand's presence with authentic "UGC-style video ads" generated through "AI-powered ad creation". This punchy 15-second spot, perfect for social media marketers and content creators, uses a relatable, natural visual style with vibrant colors and a casual tone to demonstrate how quickly "winning video ads" can be produced, featuring HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" for maximum accessibility and engagement across platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Advertising Generator Works

Effortlessly create high-performing ad creatives with AI, from concept to export, designed to maximize your campaign's reach and impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Ad Content
Begin by generating engaging Text-to-video from script, allowing the AI to transform your ad copy into compelling visual narratives quickly.
2
Step 2
Customize Ad Templates
Customize your ad by selecting from customizable ad templates, tailoring them with your brand's colors, logos, and specific messaging.
3
Step 3
Select AI Avatars
Select expressive AI avatars to star in your ad, providing a human touch and delivering your message effectively.
4
Step 4
Export Optimized Ad Formats
Export your finished ad creatives in optimized aspect ratios, ready for direct integration with Meta ads publishing and other campaign management tools.

Transform Testimonials into AI Video Ads

Convert customer success stories into powerful, engaging AI video ads that build trust and drive conversions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI advertising content?

HeyGen functions as a comprehensive AI advertising generator, enabling users to produce compelling video ads and diverse ad creatives effortlessly. It leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to streamline the production of high-quality visuals for any campaign.

What kind of customizable ad creatives can I generate with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can generate a wide range of ad creatives, including engaging video ads featuring expressive AI avatars and cinematic product shots. The platform offers customizable ad templates and branding controls, ensuring your creative strategy aligns perfectly with your brand's vision.

Can HeyGen help create product videos and virtual photoshoots for advertising?

Yes, HeyGen is an effective AI video ad maker that excels at creating dynamic product video content. You can utilize AI avatars for powerful product showcases and even generate virtual photoshoots, delivering professional and diverse product visuals without extensive traditional production.

What tools does HeyGen offer for optimizing ad creatives for better performance?

HeyGen provides robust features for creative optimization, allowing you to efficiently generate diverse video variants and ad creatives for A/B testing. You can leverage its powerful animations and comprehensive branding controls to rapidly iterate and respond to current creative trends.

