Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Explainer Videos

Follow these four simple steps to craft engaging explainer videos using intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Choose an Explainer Video Template
Start by selecting a template that fits your message from a variety of explainer video templates available in platforms like Canva or Powtoon. These templates provide a structured foundation, making it easier to convey your ideas effectively.
2
Step 2
Add AI Voiceovers
Enhance your video by incorporating AI-generated voiceovers. This feature allows you to add professional narration without the need for recording equipment, ensuring your message is clear and engaging.
3
Step 3
Apply Character Animation
Bring your story to life by applying character animations. Use tools like Animaker to add dynamic and expressive characters that captivate your audience and illustrate your points vividly.
4
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it across social media platforms. This step ensures your explainer video reaches a wider audience, maximizing its impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create explainer videos efficiently?

HeyGen offers a powerful explainer video maker that allows you to create explainer videos with ease. With features like AI avatars and text-to-video from script, you can produce professional animated explainer videos quickly and effectively.

What explainer video templates does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen provides a variety of explainer video templates designed to suit different styles and purposes. These templates, combined with branding controls and character animation, make it easy to create engaging and customized videos.

Can HeyGen assist with voiceovers for my animated explainer videos?

Yes, HeyGen includes voiceover generation capabilities, allowing you to add AI voiceovers to your animated explainer videos. This feature enhances the storytelling aspect of your videos, making them more compelling.

What media resources are available in HeyGen's video creation process?

HeyGen's media library offers extensive stock support, including stock videos and royalty-free music, to enrich your explainer video creation. These resources, along with video editing tools, ensure a seamless production experience.

