Create Stunning Videos with Our Teaser Video Maker

Transform your ideas into captivating visuals using AI avatars and drag-and-drop editing for seamless social media sharing.

399/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Dive into the future of video creation with a 60-second AI teaser video tailored for digital marketers. Leverage HeyGen's AI image-to-video feature to transform static images into dynamic visuals, accompanied by a compelling voiceover generated through text-to-speech technology. This video is ideal for engaging audiences across various social media platforms, offering a sleek and modern visual style.
Prompt 2
Create a 30-second promo video that speaks directly to creative professionals looking to elevate their brand. With HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, you can effortlessly convert your ideas into a polished video, complete with subtitles for accessibility. The vibrant and energetic visual style will resonate with audiences, making it perfect for product launches and brand promotions.
Prompt 3
Engage your audience with a 90-second product teaser video crafted for small business owners. Highlight your product's unique features using HeyGen's media library/stock support, ensuring high-quality visuals that captivate viewers. The video combines a professional yet approachable visual style, making it suitable for sharing across social media channels to boost brand awareness.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Teaser Video Maker Works

Create captivating teaser videos effortlessly with our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Create with AI Teaser Video Templates
Start by selecting from a variety of AI-powered teaser video templates. These templates are designed to give your video a professional look and feel, making it easy to create engaging content quickly.
2
Step 2
Add Text-to-Speech for Dynamic Narration
Enhance your teaser video by incorporating text-to-speech technology. This feature allows you to generate voiceovers directly from your script, adding a dynamic and professional touch to your video.
3
Step 3
Apply Drag-and-Drop Editing for Customization
Customize your video using our drag-and-drop editing tools. Easily rearrange scenes, add media from our extensive library, and adjust elements to fit your brand's style and message.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Channels
Once your teaser video is ready, export it in the optimal format for various social media channels. This ensures your content looks great and reaches your audience effectively.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes teaser video creation with AI-driven tools, enabling you to craft captivating promo videos effortlessly. Leverage AI teaser video capabilities, drag-and-drop editing, and teaser video templates to engage audiences across social media channels.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight product benefits and customer experiences through dynamic teaser videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create a compelling teaser video?

HeyGen offers a range of teaser video templates and AI-powered tools that make it easy to create engaging teaser videos. With features like drag-and-drop editing and AI image-to-video capabilities, you can craft visually stunning content effortlessly.

What makes HeyGen's AI teaser video creation unique?

HeyGen stands out with its advanced AI teaser video capabilities, including text-to-speech and voiceover generation. These features allow for seamless integration of audio and visuals, enhancing the overall impact of your promotional content.

Can HeyGen be used for product teaser videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen is an excellent promo video maker, offering customizable templates and branding controls to create product teaser videos that align with your brand's identity. Its media library and stock support further enrich your video content.

Does HeyGen support social media video formats?

Yes, HeyGen supports aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring your teaser videos are optimized for various social media channels. This feature helps maintain the quality and effectiveness of your content across different platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo