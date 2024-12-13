Create Stunning Videos with Our Promo Video Maker

Effortlessly craft engaging videos using AI avatars and promo video templates for all your social media channels.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Create a 60-second technical showcase for marketing professionals eager to streamline their workflow with HeyGen's advanced video editing tool. This video targets tech-savvy users, featuring a sleek and modern visual style with a focus on functionality. Demonstrate the power of AI captions and voiceover generation, emphasizing precision and efficiency. The audio is crisp and professional, underscoring the tool's capability to produce polished promo videos ready for any platform.
Engage small business owners in a 30-second promo video that highlights the versatility of HeyGen's promo video creation capabilities. With a focus on storytelling, this video uses a warm and inviting visual style, complemented by a friendly voiceover. Showcase the extensive media library and stock support, allowing users to craft unique narratives with ease. The video is designed to resonate with those looking to make a big impact with minimal effort.
For content creators on the go, this 45-second video demonstrates the mobile-friendly nature of HeyGen's platform. Targeting digital nomads and influencers, the video features a fast-paced, energetic visual style with quick cuts and engaging transitions. Highlight the platform's ability to resize and export videos in various aspect ratios, perfect for any social media channel. The upbeat soundtrack and vibrant visuals convey the freedom and flexibility HeyGen offers to creators everywhere.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use a Promo Video Maker

Create stunning promotional videos effortlessly with our AI-powered tools and templates.

Step 1
Create with AI Promo Video Maker
Start by using our AI promo video maker to generate a captivating video. This tool leverages advanced AI technology to streamline the promo video creation process, ensuring a professional outcome every time.
Step 2
Choose from Promo Video Templates
Select from a variety of promo video templates that suit your brand's style. These templates are designed to be easily customizable, allowing you to maintain brand consistency while saving time.
Step 3
Add AI Captions and Voiceovers
Enhance your video with AI-generated captions and voiceovers. These features ensure your message is clear and accessible, making your promo video more engaging for a wider audience.
Step 4
Export for Social Media Channels
Once your video is ready, export it in the optimal format for your preferred social media channels. Our tool supports various aspect ratios and resolutions, ensuring your video looks great everywhere.

HeyGen revolutionizes promo video creation with its AI promo video maker, offering intuitive video editing tools and promo video templates to craft compelling content effortlessly.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your brand's impact by crafting engaging promo videos that tell compelling customer success stories.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify promo video creation?

HeyGen streamlines promo video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of promo video templates. This allows users to effortlessly craft engaging videos tailored to their brand's needs.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI promo video maker?

HeyGen stands out as an AI promo video maker by offering advanced features like AI-generated voiceovers and captions. These tools enhance the video's accessibility and professionalism, making it ideal for various social media channels.

Can HeyGen assist with video editing tasks?

Yes, HeyGen is a comprehensive video editing tool that supports tasks such as aspect-ratio resizing and exporting. It also provides access to a rich media library with stock footage to enhance your promo videos.

Why choose HeyGen for mobile-friendly video content?

HeyGen ensures your promo videos are mobile-friendly by offering flexible aspect-ratio resizing and export options. This guarantees your content looks great on any device, enhancing its reach and impact.

