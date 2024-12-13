Promotional Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos Fast

Craft stunning marketing videos in minutes with our intuitive Templates & scenes.

A 30-second marketing video for small business owners launching a new digital product should feature a friendly AI avatar confidently presenting key benefits, leveraging an upbeat, professional music track and clean, modern graphics.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Promotional Video Maker Works

Easily create compelling marketing videos and video ads with our AI Video Maker, designed for impactful promotion.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Template
Start by selecting from a diverse library of professionally-designed video templates to match your project's needs.
2
Step 2
Add Media and Text
Personalize your video by uploading your own media, incorporating stock assets, and adding animated text using our intuitive editor.
3
Step 3
Apply AI Enhancements
Leverage advanced AI tools to effortlessly enhance your video, from generating scripts to perfecting your edits.
4
Step 4
Download and Share
Export your high-quality promotional video in various aspect ratios and instantly share it across your preferred social media channels.

Use Cases

Leverage HeyGen, an intuitive AI Video Maker, to effortlessly create compelling promotional videos. Design impactful marketing videos and dynamic video ads in minutes.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Develop compelling AI videos to showcase customer success stories, building trust and promoting your offerings effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling promotional videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create standout promotional videos with ease, leveraging advanced AI tools to transform text into dynamic video ads. You can choose from professionally-designed video templates and customize every element, from visual style to messaging, to align perfectly with your brand and marketing videos goals.

What AI features are available in HeyGen's video maker?

HeyGen's AI Video Maker provides powerful AI features designed to streamline video production, including realistic AI avatars, seamless text-to-video generation, and authentic voiceovers. These AI tools make creating high-quality marketing videos accessible and efficient, even without extensive video editing experience.

Does HeyGen offer customizable templates for various marketing videos?

Yes, HeyGen features a comprehensive library of professionally-made video templates perfect for marketing videos, product videos, and explainer videos. These templates offer extensive customization options, allowing you to add animated text, brand logos, and incorporate unique creative content effortlessly.

How does HeyGen simplify the editing and sharing process for promo videos?

HeyGen's intuitive video editor simplifies the process of creating and refining your promotional videos with a user-friendly interface. Once your promo video is finalized, you can easily download and share your high-quality marketing videos across all social media platforms directly from the platform, boosting your social media engagement.

