Prompt 1
Create a 60-second video compilation that showcases your brand's journey, ideal for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, you can seamlessly integrate voiceover generation to narrate your story. The video will have a professional and polished look, with subtle animations and transitions to maintain a sleek aesthetic.
Prompt 2
For families wanting to preserve cherished memories, a 30-second video using HeyGen's AI avatars can bring your photos to life. This video is designed to be heartwarming and nostalgic, with gentle music and smooth transitions. The target audience is parents and grandparents who wish to share these moments on social media or keep them as personal keepsakes.
Prompt 3
Engage your audience with a 45-second educational video that highlights the technical aspects of video editing. Aimed at aspiring video creators and tech enthusiasts, this video will demonstrate HeyGen's media library and stock support, showcasing how to enhance videos with high-quality visuals and sound. The style is informative and modern, with clear voiceover and captions to ensure accessibility.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Photo Video Maker Works

Transform your photos into stunning videos with ease using our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Create with Templates
Start your video creation journey by selecting from a variety of professionally designed templates. These templates provide a solid foundation for your photo video, ensuring a polished and cohesive look.
2
Step 2
Add Transitions and Animations
Enhance your video by incorporating smooth transitions and dynamic animations. These elements help to create a seamless flow between your photos, adding a professional touch to your video.
3
Step 3
Include Music and Voice Recordings
Elevate your video by adding background music and voice recordings. Choose from our extensive media library or upload your own tracks to personalize your video and engage your audience.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and aspect ratio for easy sharing on social media platforms. Our platform ensures your video maintains high quality across all devices.

HeyGen revolutionizes the photo video maker experience by enabling users to create videos effortlessly with its advanced video editing platform. Utilize templates, transitions, and animations to craft stunning video compilations for social media and branding, all from your mobile device or desktop.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Highlight customer achievements with engaging AI videos, boosting brand credibility and connection.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create videos with ease?

HeyGen simplifies the video creation process with its intuitive video editing platform, offering a range of templates and scenes to kickstart your projects. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned creator, HeyGen's tools make it easy to produce professional-quality videos.

What features does HeyGen offer for a photo video maker?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive photo video maker that includes customizable templates, transitions, and animations. You can easily compile your photos into engaging slideshows, complete with music and voice recordings, to share on social media.

Can I use HeyGen on both mobile devices and desktops?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be versatile, allowing you to create and edit videos seamlessly on both mobile devices and desktops. This flexibility ensures you can work on your projects anytime, anywhere.

How does HeyGen support branding in video compilations?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, enabling you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into video compilations. This feature ensures your videos maintain a consistent brand identity across all platforms.

