In this 60-second animated journey, discover how HeyGen's explainer video templates can transform your corporate identity. Designed for creative professionals and branding experts, this video highlights the versatility of our text-to-video from script feature. With a sleek and modern visual style, accompanied by a professional voiceover, you'll learn how to craft compelling narratives that resonate with your audience. Elevate your social media promotion with videos that stand out.
Explore the technical side of video creation in a 90-second tutorial tailored for content creators and educators. This video delves into HeyGen's video animation options, showcasing the flexibility of our media library and stock support. With a clean and informative visual style, paired with clear subtitles, you'll gain insights into creating dynamic content for email marketing campaigns. Discover how to leverage our aspect-ratio resizing & exports for maximum impact.
Unleash your creativity in a 30-second animated explainer video designed for entrepreneurs and startups. This video highlights the ease of using HeyGen's voiceover generation to create engaging content. With a playful and colorful visual style, and a catchy soundtrack, you'll see how to effectively communicate your brand's message. Learn how to utilize our royalty-free library to enhance your videos and captivate your audience.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use an Animated Explainer Video Maker

Create engaging explainer videos effortlessly with our intuitive tools and features.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your explainer video. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual story.
Step 2
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of explainer video templates to match your branding strategy. Our templates are designed to make your message clear and impactful.
Step 3
Add Animation and Voiceover
Enhance your video with our video animation options and voiceover generator. These tools help bring your story to life with dynamic visuals and professional narration.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and share it across social media platforms for maximum reach and engagement.

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of animated explainer videos with its intuitive drag-and-drop video editor and diverse video animation options. Leverage explainer video templates to enhance your branding strategy and engage audiences effectively.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Craft compelling AI videos to highlight customer achievements and strengthen your corporate identity.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create explainer videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful animated explainer video maker that allows you to create engaging videos using customizable templates and scenes. With its drag-and-drop video editor, you can easily craft videos that align with your branding strategy.

What video animation options does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen provides a variety of video animation options, including AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. These features, combined with a royalty-free library, enable you to produce professional-quality videos effortlessly.

Can I use HeyGen for social media promotion?

Yes, HeyGen is ideal for social media promotion. It offers aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring your explainer videos are optimized for various platforms, enhancing your corporate identity and branding efforts.

Does HeyGen support voiceover generation?

Absolutely, HeyGen includes a voiceover generator that allows you to add professional voiceovers to your videos. This feature, along with subtitles and captions, ensures your message is clear and accessible.

