Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Create a 45-second product demo video that highlights the creative potential of your new offering. Aimed at creative professionals, this video will utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly integrate your product's story with stunning visuals. The vibrant and colorful style will captivate viewers, while the inclusion of subtitles ensures accessibility for a diverse audience. This approach will help your product reach a wider audience and make a lasting impression.
Introduce your groundbreaking product with a 90-second AI product video, perfect for tech enthusiasts and industry insiders. This video will leverage HeyGen's media library and stock support to provide high-quality visuals that complement your product's technical specifications. The audio style will be sophisticated and informative, appealing to an audience that values in-depth knowledge and innovation. With HeyGen's voiceover generation, your message will be delivered with clarity and authority.
Engage your audience with a 30-second product video maker experience that emphasizes customization and creativity. Targeted at small business owners and marketers, this video will use HeyGen's templates and scenes to craft a visually appealing narrative that highlights your product's versatility. The upbeat and energetic audio style will resonate with viewers, encouraging them to explore the endless possibilities your product offers. This concise format ensures your message is both impactful and memorable.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Product Launch Video Maker Works

Create engaging product launch videos with ease using our intuitive video maker.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your product launch video. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual masterpiece.
Step 2
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed templates to give your video a polished look. Our templates are customizable to fit your brand's unique style.
Step 3
Add Voiceovers
Enhance your video with AI-generated voiceovers. Choose from a range of voices to match the tone and style of your product launch.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and share it across social media platforms to reach a global audience.

HeyGen revolutionizes product launch video creation by leveraging AI to craft compelling, high-performing videos that captivate audiences and enhance global reach.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight product benefits and customer satisfaction through compelling video narratives.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance product video creation?

HeyGen simplifies product video creation with its AI-powered toolkit, offering features like text-to-video from scripts and customizable templates. This allows for creative and efficient production of product demo and launch videos.

What customization options does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including branding controls for logos and colors, as well as a variety of templates and scenes to tailor your product videos to your brand's unique style.

Can HeyGen generate voiceovers for my videos?

Yes, HeyGen can generate professional voiceovers, enhancing your product videos with clear and engaging audio. This feature is part of HeyGen's comprehensive AI toolkit.

Why choose HeyGen for social media video content?

HeyGen is ideal for creating social media content due to its ability to resize aspect ratios and export videos optimized for various platforms, ensuring your product videos achieve global reach.

