Unlock the power of AI avatars to craft stunning promotional videos effortlessly, perfect for all your social media channels.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second promotional video aimed at digital marketers who need quick and effective content. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform a simple idea into a captivating story. The video should have a vibrant and energetic visual style, incorporating stock footage and animated texts to emphasize the versatility of video templates. A professional voiceover will guide the audience through the narrative, ensuring clarity and engagement.
Prompt 2
This 60-second video is designed for content creators seeking to expand their reach with compelling video ads. Highlight the power of HeyGen's media library/stock support to access a vast array of royalty-free assets. The visual style should be bold and eye-catching, with seamless transitions and captivating music soundtracks. The video will demonstrate how easy it is to create promo videos that stand out on any platform.
Prompt 3
Targeting tech-savvy entrepreneurs, this 30-second video showcases the technical prowess of HeyGen's voiceover generation and subtitles/captions features. The narrative will focus on the precision and customization available, with a clean and minimalist visual style. Use AI editing tools to create a polished and professional promotional video that communicates the brand's message effectively, making it ideal for diverse social media channels.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Promo Videos

Follow these four simple steps to craft engaging promotional videos using HeyGen's powerful tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of video templates designed to suit different promotional needs. These templates provide a solid foundation for your promo video, making the creation process quick and easy.
2
Step 2
Add Stock Footage
Enhance your video by incorporating stock footage from HeyGen's extensive media library. This feature allows you to add high-quality visuals that align with your brand's message.
3
Step 3
Apply Animated Texts
Make your message stand out by applying animated texts. This creative feature helps to capture your audience's attention and convey your promotional message effectively.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Channels
Once your video is ready, export it in the appropriate format for various social media channels. HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing ensures your promo video looks great on any platform.

HeyGen empowers creators to effortlessly produce promotional videos with its intuitive promo video maker, leveraging AI editing tools and video templates for impactful results.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight customer achievements through dynamic promotional videos that build trust and credibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create promo videos?

HeyGen offers a powerful promo video maker that utilizes AI editing tools and a drag-and-drop interface, making it easy to create stunning promotional videos. With access to video templates and royalty-free assets, you can craft engaging content tailored to your brand.

What features does HeyGen's video editor offer?

HeyGen's video editor includes advanced features like AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and voiceover generation. It also supports subtitles, captions, and aspect-ratio resizing, ensuring your promotional video is polished and professional.

Can I use HeyGen for social media video ads?

Yes, HeyGen is perfect for creating video ads for social media channels. With its media library stocked with stock footage and music soundtracks, you can easily produce captivating ads that resonate with your audience.

What makes HeyGen's video templates unique?

HeyGen's video templates are designed to be versatile and customizable, featuring animated texts and branding controls like logo and color integration. This allows you to maintain brand consistency while creating promotional videos efficiently.

