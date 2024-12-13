AI Business Explainer Video Maker for Engaging Videos

Generate stunning animated explainer videos with powerful AI avatars that captivate your audience.

320/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Small to medium-sized businesses often struggle with creating engaging marketing content without a huge budget; envision a 90-second explainer video showcasing their unique value proposition. This video should utilize bright, engaging animations and an upbeat background music track, brought to life by lifelike AI avatars to captivate their audience.
Example Prompt 2
A marketing manager launching a new product needs a dynamic 45-second social media ad; prompt them to create a video with visually rich, quick cuts that grab attention. The video must feature clear, concise subtitles to ensure accessibility and engagement even without sound, leveraging HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature for global reach.
Example Prompt 3
For corporate training departments introducing new protocols, a 2-minute informational video is essential for clear communication. This video should employ a professional, infographic-style visual approach with a calm, informative voiceover, constructed effortlessly using HeyGen's professionally designed Templates & scenes to maintain brand consistency and clarity.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Business Explainer Video Maker Works

Easily transform your ideas into compelling business explainer videos with AI-powered tools, streamlining production from script to final export.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by generating your video script using AI-powered tools or inputting your own text. This forms the foundation for your dynamic business explainer video.
2
Step 2
Select Engaging Visuals
Choose from professional templates to visually represent your brand message and enhance your explainer videos.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Bring your script to life by generating realistic voiceovers with AI for clear and engaging narration in your animated explainer videos.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Review your animated explainer video and make any final edits. Then, export your polished video in the desired aspect ratio, ready for any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Training with AI Explainer Videos

.

Deliver clear and engaging explainer content for training programs to improve learning outcomes and knowledge retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of animated explainer videos using AI?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to transform your scripts into professional animated explainer videos. This AI business explainer video maker streamlines the video creation process, making sophisticated video editing accessible to everyone.

Can HeyGen assist with script generation and diverse voiceovers for explainer videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust tools to aid in script generation, ensuring your message is clear and concise for your explainer videos. You can also generate high-quality voiceovers and automatically add subtitles, enhancing accessibility and reach.

What customization options are available for visual elements in HeyGen's explainer video maker?

HeyGen offers a wide array of customizable templates and a rich stock media library to enhance your animated explainer videos. You can further personalize your content with branding controls, animations, and background music, ensuring a professional and unique look.

With HeyGen, what options exist for flexible video production and delivery?

HeyGen’s AI-powered tools provide seamless video editing, allowing you to easily utilize its extensive media library and adjust aspect ratios for various platforms. This ensures your AI business explainer videos are optimized for delivery across social media and other channels.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo