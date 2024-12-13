AI Video Generator for Agencies: Create Stunning Overview Videos

Produce engaging promotional and explainer videos for clients effortlessly, leveraging realistic AI avatars to tell your story.

538/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a sophisticated 90-second promotional video aimed at brand strategists and agency creative leads, emphasizing brand consistency and customization possibilities. The visual and audio style should be highly polished, incorporating the agency's specific branding elements and professional background music, with a subtle, guiding AI voiceover. Showcase how HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" provide a powerful foundation, allowing users to leverage an "AI video editor" with a user-friendly "drag-and-drop editor" to maintain their unique brand identity effortlessly.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an insightful 2-minute video designed for large agency production teams and tech-focused marketing departments, illustrating the scalability and advanced production capabilities of HeyGen. The visual style should be detailed and instructional, using screen recordings and crisp graphics to explain complex workflows, supported by a steady, informative AI voice. Focus on how "AI avatars" can be deployed at scale to present content, demonstrating how HeyGen functions as a comprehensive "AI video generator" that streamlines video creation from "AI powered scripts."
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 45-second explainer video for internal training coordinators, product managers, and HR departments, demonstrating how to quickly create engaging internal communications or product explanations. The visual and audio style should be friendly, clear, and direct, featuring an approachable "AI avatar" delivering concise narration. Highlight the utility of "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility and comprehension, emphasizing the efficiency gained by utilizing an "AI voice generator" to produce high-quality narration instantly.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create an Agency Overview Video

Effortlessly produce professional, on-brand agency overview videos in minutes using AI, captivating your audience and showcasing your expertise.

1
Step 1
Create Your Foundation with a Script or Template
Begin by pasting your script directly or selecting one of our professionally designed templates to quickly structure your agency overview. Our platform converts your text into dynamic video scenes.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Brand Elements
Bring your overview to life by choosing from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your message. Apply your brand's logo, colors, and fonts to maintain a consistent, professional image.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voiceovers and Visuals
Elevate your message with natural-sounding AI voiceovers in various languages and styles. Integrate stock media or your own assets from the media library to visually support your narrative.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Professional Video
Finalize your agency overview video by reviewing and exporting it in your desired aspect ratio and resolution. Your high-quality marketing video is now ready for sharing across all platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Create compelling AI videos to showcase customer success stories, building trust and demonstrating proven results for your agency or clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the AI video creation process?

HeyGen simplifies the AI video creation process through its intuitive drag-and-drop editor, allowing users to effortlessly generate professional videos from text or scripts. It integrates advanced AI video editor capabilities, making complex production accessible to everyone.

What kind of AI avatars does HeyGen provide for video content?

HeyGen provides a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars that can be customized to suit your brand or message. These AI avatars feature realistic expressions and lip-sync capabilities, significantly enhancing engagement in your AI-generated videos.

Can HeyGen transform text directly into compelling video content with AI voiceover?

Absolutely, HeyGen excels at converting text to video AI, complete with natural-sounding AI voiceovers. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's powerful AI generates a compelling video with synchronized speech.

Does HeyGen support seamless integration for scalable AI video production?

Yes, HeyGen offers an API for seamless integration into existing systems, empowering businesses to scale their AI video production efficiently. This allows for automated content generation and includes features like an AI Subtitle Generator for global reach.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo