Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Targeted at social media managers, this 60-second animated video demonstrates the versatility of HeyGen's video creation service. The narrative follows a day in the life of a social media manager who uses HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly produce eye-catching content for various platforms. The visual style is playful and colorful, with animated characters and lively graphics, complemented by a cheerful voiceover. This video emphasizes the ease of creating professional videos with HeyGen, making it an ideal choice for those who need to produce content quickly and efficiently.
This 30-second promo video is crafted for marketing professionals eager to leverage AI-generated content for their campaigns. The video highlights HeyGen's ability to integrate stock footage seamlessly, creating polished and professional business videos. The visual style is clean and sophisticated, with a focus on high-quality imagery and smooth transitions. The audio features a confident and persuasive voiceover, guiding viewers through the process of creating impactful videos. By showcasing the Media library/stock support capability, this video is perfect for those looking to elevate their marketing efforts.
Aimed at creative freelancers, this 90-second video delves into the world of animated video making with HeyGen. The narrative follows a freelancer who uses HeyGen's AI avatars to bring their unique ideas to life, showcasing the platform's flexibility and creative potential. The visual style is imaginative and artistic, with a mix of hand-drawn animations and digital effects, while the audio features a whimsical soundtrack that complements the visuals. This video highlights the Subtitles/captions feature, making it an excellent resource for freelancers who want to add a professional touch to their projects.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes affiliate promo video creation with its AI video editor, offering a seamless video creation service that leverages video templates and AI-generated content for impactful results.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce compelling affiliate promo videos using AI, enhancing engagement across social media channels.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly create captivating videos for social media, utilizing brand assets and stock footage to boost visibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen's promo video maker enhance creativity?
HeyGen's promo video maker empowers creativity by offering a wide range of video templates and AI-generated content. With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, users can easily incorporate brand assets and stock footage to create engaging promotional videos tailored to their needs.
What technical features does HeyGen's AI video editor offer?
HeyGen's AI video editor provides advanced technical features such as text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and aspect-ratio resizing. These tools, combined with a robust media library, allow users to produce professional-quality videos efficiently.
Can HeyGen's video creation service support social media channels?
Yes, HeyGen's video creation service is designed to support various social media channels. It offers customizable templates and branding controls, ensuring that your videos maintain consistency and appeal across different platforms.
What makes HeyGen an effective animated video maker for businesses?
HeyGen stands out as an animated video maker for businesses by providing AI avatars and a comprehensive suite of tools, including subtitles and captions. This allows businesses to create dynamic and engaging animated content that resonates with their audience.