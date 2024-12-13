Ad Storyboard Video Maker: Create Stunning Ads Instantly

Streamline visual storytelling with our intuitive drag-and-drop editor and leverage AI avatars to bring ad ideas to life.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 45-second animated narrative designed for aspiring filmmakers and content creators, illustrating the journey of developing unique characters and visual storytelling within a storyboard. The video should have an imaginative and artistic visual style, using whimsical sounds or orchestral music, demonstrating how HeyGen's AI avatars can bring diverse personalities to life on screen.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 60-second instructional video aimed at ad agencies and corporate communicators, detailing the seamless process of converting a planned storyboard into a polished video. Employ a professional and clean visual aesthetic with a persuasive, clear voiceover, emphasizing the efficiency of HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to generate comprehensive video content directly from your storyboard outline.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 30-second promotional video for brand managers and digital marketers, focusing on the power of customizable templates and graphic assets to maintain brand consistency in every ad storyboard. The video should exhibit a sleek, branded visual style with an authoritative and confident audio track, demonstrating how HeyGen's Subtitles/captions can be integrated seamlessly to reinforce key brand messages across various platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an Ad Storyboard Video Maker Works

Visually plan and produce compelling ad videos with an intuitive storyboard creator, transforming your concepts into engaging narratives efficiently.

1
Step 1
Select Your Storyboard Foundation
Begin by choosing from a variety of ready-made scenes or storyboard templates to kickstart your ad creation process. This foundational step helps organize your visual storytelling.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Script
Populate your scenes with graphic assets from the robust media library/stock support or upload your own. Add script text to each frame, ensuring your message is clear and concise.
3
Step 3
Create Engaging Narration
Utilize Voiceover generation to add professional audio to your ad storyboard. Choose from various voices to match your brand's tone and enhance the viewer's experience.
4
Step 4
Export Your Ad Storyboard Video
Review your completed ad storyboard video, make final adjustments, and then export it in your desired aspect ratio. Your visually compelling ad is now ready to share.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Customer success stories

Develop persuasive customer success stories with engaging AI videos, strengthening your visual storytelling in marketing.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify ad storyboard creation?

HeyGen empowers you to be a versatile "ad storyboard video maker" by providing intuitive "customizable templates" and a rich library of "graphic assets". This streamlined "storyboard creator" process helps transform creative ideas into compelling "visual storytelling" for your advertisements.

Is HeyGen an efficient drag-and-drop storyboard maker?

Absolutely, HeyGen serves as an efficient "drag-and-drop editor" and "storyboard maker". Its "AI-powered tools" allow you to quickly arrange "ready-made scenes" and elements, significantly speeding up your "storyboard" workflow.

What visual elements can I use in HeyGen storyboards?

For powerful "visual storytelling", HeyGen offers diverse "illustrations", customizable "characters", and a vast selection of "stock photos" to enrich your "storyboards". You can also integrate "AI avatars" to add a dynamic, human touch to your narratives.

Does HeyGen facilitate full ad video production from storyboards?

Yes, HeyGen supports the entire process from "storyboards" to final "videos and films". You can seamlessly convert your script into "text-to-video", add "voiceover generation", and include "subtitles/captions" to produce polished ad content efficiently.

