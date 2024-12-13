Ad Creative Video Maker: Create Winning Video Ads Fast

Access our vast library of professional templates and scenes to quickly produce winning video ads for all your social media campaigns.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a sleek 45-second product video aimed at e-commerce brands, showcasing a new gadget. The visual style should be modern and minimalist, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present key features with a clear, engaging tone, enhanced by a custom voiceover generation that sounds authoritative yet friendly. The audio should be clean with subtle background music, emphasizing the product's benefits through an AI video ad maker approach.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 15-second social media ad tailored for content creators and digital marketers seeking rapid production. The visual style should be fast-paced with vibrant colors and bold text overlays, using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly generate engaging content, ideal for an online video ad maker. Crisp, concise subtitles/captions are essential, paired with an upbeat, trending audio track, to capture attention on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 60-second video for marketing agencies focusing on transforming raw footage into effective UGC ad campaigns. The visual style should feel authentic and testimonial-driven, blending user-submitted clips with professional transitions available through HeyGen's media library/stock support. The audio should be warm and inviting, using real customer testimonials, and demonstrating how aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensures the video ad maker produces perfect ads across all platforms.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Ad Creative Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into captivating video ads for social media with HeyGen's intuitive tools and AI capabilities, driving engagement.

Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Choose from a wide selection of ready-to-use **templates** or begin with a blank canvas to kickstart your project effectively using our Templates & scenes capability.
Step 2
Create Engaging Content
Create dynamic narratives by leveraging **AI avatars** from our extensive library for compelling presentations with our AI avatars feature.
Step 3
Add Your Brand's Touch
Add your brand's unique touch with custom logos and colors using our intuitive **drag-and-drop editor** for precise placement and easy customization.
Step 4
Export Winning Video Ads
Export your finished **video ads** in various aspect ratios, optimized for platforms like Meta and TikTok, for immediate campaign launch with our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Authentic UGC Ads

Turn customer success stories into authentic, engaging AI-powered video ads to build trust and drive conversions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of winning video ads?

HeyGen is a powerful AI video ad maker that streamlines the entire production process. It allows you to quickly generate high-quality video ads from scripts, making it easier to create engaging content and achieve winning video ads.

Can HeyGen help me produce diverse ad creatives quickly?

Absolutely, HeyGen's AI avatars and extensive templates allow for rapid prototyping and iteration of ad creative video maker content. This means you can efficiently produce various styles, including product video and UGC ad formats, tailored for platforms like Meta and TikTok.

What customization options are available for my video ads using HeyGen?

HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, enabling you to integrate your logo and colors seamlessly into your online video ad maker projects. Coupled with a drag-and-drop editor and aspect-ratio resizing, you can create professional and consistent video ads.

How do HeyGen's AI avatars and voice clones enhance video ad production?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and voice clones to bring your scripts to life without needing traditional filming. This innovative approach allows you to create dynamic and personalized video ads that capture attention and include clear call-to-actions.

