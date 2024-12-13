Ad Creative Video Generator: Create Winning Video Ads

Effortlessly produce winning video ads for any platform using our advanced AI avatars to engage your audience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a persuasive 45-second video specifically for advertising agencies and performance marketers, illustrating how to rapidly generate multiple ad creatives for diverse campaigns. Employ a clean, professional visual aesthetic with quick cuts and informative on-screen text, accompanied by an authoritative voiceover explaining the efficiency gains. This video must demonstrate the power of HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to streamline production.
Example Prompt 2
For global e-commerce brands, an engaging 60-second explainer video is needed, highlighting the ease of creating personalized product videos at scale. The visual presentation should be clear and concise, using a mix of screen recordings and elegant product shots, enhanced by a friendly, human-like voiceover. This video will leverage HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature to effortlessly produce narrations in multiple languages, emphasizing global reach.
Example Prompt 3
What if a playful 30-second AI UGC video could target content creators and social media marketers, effortlessly turning a 'viral script' idea into reality? Its visual style would be vibrant and informal, mimicking popular social media trends with dynamic text overlays and quirky transitions, set to trending background music. HeyGen's Templates & scenes would be integrated to showcase how quickly unique, attention-grabbing content can be assembled.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Ad Creative Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform ideas into high-impact video ads with our AI-powered generator. Create engaging creatives in minutes that capture attention and drive results.

1
Step 1
Create Your Ad with a Template
Begin by selecting from a diverse library of professional video templates. These pre-designed layouts provide a quick start for your ad creative video generator needs, allowing you to build compelling narratives swiftly using templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging AI Actors
Enhance your ad creative by integrating AI Actors. Choose from a variety of AI avatars to deliver your message, adding a human touch and dynamic presence to your videos without the need for traditional filming.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Personalize your ad creatives with your unique brand elements. Utilize comprehensive branding controls (logo, colors) to ensure your videos are consistent with your company's aesthetic and reinforce your message effectively.
4
Step 4
Export for Winning Video Ads
Finalize your video ad and prepare it for distribution. Use aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor your creative for various platforms, ensuring your winning video ads look perfect everywhere you publish them.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Develop Compelling Testimonial Ads

Transform customer success stories into powerful video ads using AI avatars, building trust and credibility for your brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can HeyGen generate winning video ads effectively?

Yes, HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator designed to produce winning video ads and compelling ad creatives. Leverage our powerful platform to transform scripts into high-quality videos using AI avatars and versatile video templates, ensuring your campaigns stand out.

What kind of AI Actors can I use with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars and AI Actors, allowing you to create engaging ad creatives. You can customize these avatars within our intuitive drag-and-drop editor, incorporating your brand's unique identity for product videos and more.

Does HeyGen simplify the video production process for marketers?

Yes, HeyGen significantly streamlines video production, enabling Performance Marketers to quickly generate high-impact ad creatives from viral scripts. With built-in voiceover generation and the ability to localize in every language, HeyGen helps you reach global audiences efficiently.

What creative assets does HeyGen offer for product videos?

HeyGen provides an extensive library of video templates and stock media to elevate your product videos and product b-roll. You can easily combine these with custom branding, music, and AI voiceovers to produce captivating ad creatives that truly showcase your offerings.

