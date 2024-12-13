Ad Creative Concept Video Maker: Boost Your Ad Performance

Turn scripts into engaging video ads effortlessly with our AI-powered Text-to-video feature, driving higher conversions.

435/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a sleek 45-second "product promo video" aimed at e-commerce businesses and product marketers. The visual style should be modern and sophisticated, featuring clean product demonstrations interspersed with an AI avatar seamlessly presenting key benefits. The audio should maintain a professional yet engaging tone, emphasizing how HeyGen's "AI avatars" can bring their "AI video ad maker" concepts to life directly from a "Text-to-video from script" input.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an informative 60-second "explainer video" designed for content creators and corporate trainers. The visual aesthetic should be clear and concise, utilizing animated graphics to illustrate complex ideas, supported by a calm, authoritative voiceover. This video will demonstrate the power of transforming a simple "script" into compelling "explainer videos" by leveraging HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, ensuring clear communication with "Subtitles/captions".
Example Prompt 3
Create an impactful 30-second video for social media marketers and digital agencies, demonstrating the versatility of HeyGen as an "ad creative concept video maker". The visuals should be fast-paced and visually rich, displaying rapid transformations of a single ad creative across different social media platforms, accompanied by trendy, motivational background music. Emphasize how HeyGen’s "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature streamlines the delivery of diverse "social media videos".
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use the Ad Creative Concept Video Maker

Craft compelling video ads with ease using our AI-powered tool. Transform your creative concepts into high-performing visuals designed to capture attention and drive results.

1
Step 1
Create Your Concept
Begin by writing or pasting your ad script. Our AI-powered Text-to-video feature can instantly transform your text into a visual narrative, laying the foundation for your ad concept.
2
Step 2
Add Dynamic Elements
Bring your ad to life by choosing from our diverse range of AI avatars to present your message. Enhance engagement by incorporating stock media or uploading your own assets.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding
Ensure your ad creative aligns perfectly with your brand identity. Utilize our branding controls to apply custom logos, brand colors, and fonts throughout your video.
4
Step 4
Export for Impact
Finalize your ad creative and prepare it for distribution. Export your video with precise aspect-ratio resizing & exports options, ensuring it looks optimal across all social media and advertising platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Customer Testimonial Ad Creatives

.

Leverage AI to produce authentic customer success stories, building trust and credibility with your audience through powerful video ad creatives.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen assist in creating high-performing ad creatives?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video ad maker that simplifies the production of high-performing ad creatives. It leverages AI-powered Text-to-video capabilities and AI avatars to generate engaging video ads quickly and efficiently.

What tools are available in HeyGen for producing effective product promo videos?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive online video editor equipped with diverse video templates and robust branding controls, perfect for crafting compelling product promo videos. Users can also utilize voiceover generation to enhance their video marketing content.

Can HeyGen customize video ads to align with specific brand guidelines?

Yes, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly incorporate your brand's colors and logos into every video ad. This ensures consistent brand identity across all your creative concept video campaigns.

What types of video content can I create with HeyGen beyond standard video ads?

Beyond powerful video ads, HeyGen functions as an AI-powered creative concept video maker, enabling the creation of diverse content like social media videos and explainer videos. Its flexible platform supports a wide range of video marketing needs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo