Video Slideshow Maker With Free Music

Turn your photos, video clips, and music into a polished slideshow video online in minutes. No filming, no editing software, no design skills. Pick a template, add your media, and share anywhere.

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145,294,231بنائی گئی ویڈیوز
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دنیا بھر کے لاکھوں افراد اپنی کہانیوں کو زندہ کرنے کے لیے اس پر بھروسہ کرتے ہیں۔
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of the Video Slideshow Maker

Combine Photos and Video Clips

Upload your photos and video clips, then drag them into any order on one timeline to create slideshows that flow. The editor blends stills and footage into a single visual story, and you can animate any still photo into motion with image to video.

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A slideshow editor timeline blending uploaded photos and video clips into one sequence.

Add Music and AI Voiceover Narration

Drop in a track from the stock music library or upload your own background music to set the mood. For narrated slideshows, the editor can generate AI voiceover from your written script in seconds, so you never have to record a single line of audio.

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A slideshow project panel with a music track and an AI voiceover script.

Templates, Transitions, and Effects

Start from a range of slideshow video templates built for weddings, birthdays, travel, or business, then customize the style with transitions and motion effects in one click. Turn a static deck into an animated presentation, adjust pacing, and add premium title cards and text.

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Slideshow templates with one-click transition and motion effect options.

Resize and Export Watermark-Free

Switch your slideshow between vertical, square, and widescreen to fit TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube, or a big-screen event. When the cut looks right, export a complete MP4 in HD with no watermark, a professional result ready to post, email, or play at a gathering.

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A slideshow resized for vertical, square, and widescreen with a watermark-free MP4 export.

Narrate Slideshows in 175+ Languages

Make one slideshow, then reach every audience worldwide. The AI video translator regenerates your voiceover and captions in more than 175 languages with accurate timing, so you can share videos with AI narration in each market without rebuilding the whole project.

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A slideshow voiceover and captions regenerated across more than 175 languages.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for AI slideshow videos

A wedding and anniversary slideshow montage set to music.

Wedding and Anniversary Slideshows

Gather photos and clips from the big day, set them to a song, and build a memorable montage guests want to watch. Share the link at the reception or send it to relatives far away.

A memorial and tribute slideshow with a gentle soundtrack.

Memorial and Tribute Slideshows

Build a respectful tribute from a lifetime of photos. Add a gentle soundtrack and a spoken remembrance using the AI voice generator, then share it quickly at a service or privately with loved ones.

A birthday and celebration slideshow montage.

Birthday and Celebration Montages

Pull together party photos, candid clips, and a favorite track to create a slideshow in minutes. Resize it for a phone screen or a TV, then send it to the group chat the same day.

A travel and vacation recap slideshow video.

Travel and Vacation Recap Videos

Turn a camera roll full of trip photos and your best video clips into a recap worth rewatching. Pick a template, drop in your media, add music, and post a polished travel video to social.

A product promo slideshow built from a slide deck.

Product Promos and Listing Videos

Use slideshow videos to showcase a product launch, retail collection, or property listing without a film crew. Drop a slide deck into the PPT To video flow, add narration, then publish a sales-ready promo.

A multilingual social media slideshow with AI voiceover.

Multilingual Social Media Posts

Create one slideshow, then publish videos using AI voiceover in every market you serve. Regenerate the captions in each language, resize for Reels or Shorts, and reach followers worldwide without rebuilding the video each time.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.How it works

How video slideshow maker works

Make a slideshow video in four steps with a simple guide, from raw photos to a finished, share-ready video you can post anywhere.

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Upload your media

Drag in your photos, video clips, and any music or audio you want to use in the slideshow.

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Arrange your slides

Set the order, choose how long each photo holds, and add transitions between slides in a click.

step icon

Add audio and text

Pick a soundtrack, generate an AI voiceover from your script, and overlay titles or captions.

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Export and share

Resize for your platform, export a watermark-free MP4 in HD, and post or send the slideshow anywhere.

Frequently asked questions about slideshow videos

What is a video slideshow maker and how does it work?

A video slideshow maker helps you create engaging slideshow videos from photos and video clips, with music, transitions, and timing. You upload your media, arrange the order, add a soundtrack or voiceover, then export a finished MP4 to share.

Can I control the order and timing of every photo?

Yes. You set the exact sequence by dragging slides, and you choose how many seconds each photo or clip stays on screen. Nothing is locked, so you can fine-tune the pacing to ensure it matches the music or narration before you export.

How do I make a slideshow video from photos and a script?

Upload your photos, then paste your script so the text to video engine builds narrated scenes around each image. Adjust the order and timing, add music, and the slideshow handles the creation work so you assemble a finished video fast.

Why use HeyGen instead of other slideshow video tools?

زیادہ تر ٹولز صرف تصاویر، میوزک اور ٹرانزیشنز تک محدود رہتے ہیں۔ ایک slideshow maker with music and AI voiceover کے طور پر، HeyGen پوری ویڈیو کو 175 سے زیادہ زبانوں میں دوبارہ تخلیق کرتا ہے، اور ہر ایکسپورٹ واٹرمارک سے پاک ہوتی ہے، اس لیے ایک ہی پروجیکٹ عالمی ناظرین تک پہنچ سکتا ہے۔

کیا ایک سلائیڈ شو میکر واقعی باقاعدہ مواد بنانے میں وقت بچا سکتا ہے؟

جی ہاں۔ تخلیق کاروں کے مطابق جب فلم بندی اور ایڈیٹنگ کا مرحلہ ختم ہو جاتا ہے تو وہ بہت سا وقت بچاتے ہیں، جس سے باقاعدگی سے مواد تیار کرنا کہیں آسان ہو جاتا ہے۔Anton Voroniukنے HeyGen پر منتقل ہونے کے بعد ہر ہفتے 15.5 گھنٹے بچائے اور پروڈکشن لاگت کو 40 گنا تک کم کر دیا، جبکہ ایک ملین سے زیادہ طلبہ تک رسائی حاصل کی۔

Is HeyGen's video slideshow maker free, and are exports watermarked?

As a free slideshow maker, HeyGen lets you build and export slideshow videos at no cost, and downloads come without a watermark. Pricing also includes paid plans that add more length, higher resolution, and extra languages as your needs grow.

کیا میں اپنی موسیقی شامل کر سکتا ہوں یا رائلٹی فری ٹریک استعمال کر سکتا ہوں؟

دونوں طریقے کام کرتے ہیں۔ بلٹ اِن لائبریری سے اپنی ویڈیو کے لیے بہترین ٹریک منتخب کریں یا اپنی پسند کا گانا اپ لوڈ کریں، پھر آڈیو ٹریک کو مطلوبہ لمبائی تک ٹرم کریں اور اسے اپنی نریشن کے ساتھ بیلنس کریں۔ جب آپ اپنی سلائیڈز کو دوبارہ ترتیب دیں یا ان کا وقت بدلیں، تو آڈیو خود بخود ہم آہنگ رہتی ہے۔

Can I combine photos and video clips in one slideshow?

Yes. Add still photos and video clips to the same timeline and the editor blends them into one continuous slideshow. Mix portrait and landscape media freely, enhance it with transitions, and the export resizes cleanly to any aspect ratio you choose.

میں سلائیڈز کے درمیان ٹرانزیشنز اور ایفیکٹس کیسے شامل کروں؟

Select the gap between two slides and choose a transition such as a fade or slide, then apply it across the whole project or slide by slide. Add motion to still photos so they pan and zoom, giving you creative control over the style of each scene.

What aspect ratios can I export for TikTok, Reels, and YouTube?

Export vertical 9:16 for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts, square 1:1 for feed posts, or widescreen 16:9 for YouTube and presentations. Switch the ratio at any point and the slideshow reframes, so it looks like a pro made it without rebuilding.

Can I make a memorial or tribute slideshow video?

جی ہاں۔ آپ کسی شخص کی زندگی کے مختلف ادوار کی تصاویر کو ایک پُرسکون ساؤنڈ ٹریک اور اختیاری زبانی یادگار کے ساتھ ملا کر ایک ویڈیو بنا سکتے ہیں، پھر اسے تقریب میں چلانے یا نجی طور پر شیئر کرنے کے لیے ایکسپورٹ کریں۔ آپ بعد میں بھی اس پروجیکٹ تک رسائی حاصل کر کے اسے اپ ڈیٹ کر سکتے ہیں اگر مزید تصاویر دستیاب ہوں۔

How many photos do I need and how long should it be?

موقع کو مدِنظر رکھیں۔ عام طور پر 5 منٹ کی سلائیڈ شو میں تقریباً 45 سے 60 تصاویر، چند مختصر ویڈیو کلپس اور ہر اسٹِل کے لیے 3 سے 5 سیکنڈ ہوتے ہیں، البتہ آپ اپنی کہانی کے مطابق دورانیہ ایڈجسٹ کر سکتے ہیں۔ آپ جب چاہیں میڈیا شامل یا حذف کریں اور ٹائمنگ خود بخود اپ ڈیٹ ہو جاتی ہے۔

کیا میں اپنے فون پر سلائیڈ شو بنا سکتا ہوں اور کون سی فائلیں سپورٹ ہوتی ہیں؟

The editor runs in any browser, so you can build on a phone, tablet, or computer. Upload popular formats like JPG, PNG, HEIC, and MP4, and export a finished MP4 plus an SRT caption file for accessibility.

کیا مجھے سافٹ ویئر ڈاؤن لوڈ کرنے یا اکاؤنٹ بنانے کی ضرورت ہے؟

نہیں۔ سلائیڈ شو میکر براہِ راست آپ کے براؤزر میں چلتا ہے، اس لیے کسی ڈاؤن لوڈ یا انسٹالیشن کی ضرورت نہیں پڑتی۔ آپ بطور مہمان بھی شروع کر سکتے ہیں، اور ایک مفت اکاؤنٹ ہر صارف کو یہ سہولت دیتا ہے کہ وہ اپنے پروجیکٹس محفوظ کرے، ویڈیو بنانے کے عمل پر دوبارہ آئے، اور وہیں سے جاری رکھے جہاں سے چھوڑا تھا۔

کیا میں ایسی AI سلائیڈ شو ویڈیوز بنا سکتا ہوں جو پروفیشنل نظر آئیں؟

Yes. A variety of designer templates, smooth transitions, and AI voiceover help your AI slideshow videos amaze and hold attention. Match the look to your brand, and the finished result feels produced rather than thrown together.

کیا میں اپنی سلائیڈ شو بننے کے بعد اسے ایڈٹ یا اپ ڈیٹ کر سکتا ہوں؟

جی ہاں۔ پروجیکٹ کو دوبارہ AI ویڈیو ایڈیٹر میں کھولیں تاکہ تصاویر بدل سکیں، میوزک تبدیل کریں، نیریشن دوبارہ لکھیں یا ٹائمنگ درست کریں، پھر دوبارہ ایکسپورٹ کریں۔ محفوظ شدہ ورژنز ایڈیٹنگ کے عمل کو تیز رکھتے ہیں، اس لیے سلائیڈ شو کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنا دوبارہ شروع کرنے کے بجائے چند منٹوں میں ہو جاتا ہے۔

مزید دریافت کریں اے آئی سے چلنے والے ٹولز

Avatar IV کی مدد سے کسی بھی تصویر کو نہایت حقیقی آواز اور حرکات کے ساتھ زندگی بخشیں۔

اے آئی ویڈیو جنریٹرویڈیو مترجممتن سے ویڈیو بنانے والی اے آئیآڈیو سے ویڈیو اے آئیاے آئی لپ سنکفیس سوآپ اے آئیاے آئی وائس جنریٹراے آئی یو جی سی اشتہاراتویڈیو کا لنکاسکرپٹ سے ویڈیواے آئی ریل جنریٹراے آئی اوتار جنریٹرتصویر سے ویڈیو بنانے والی اے آئیآواز کی نقلیوٹیوب ویڈیو مترجمویڈیو اوتاراے آئی یوٹیوب ویڈیو میکراے آئی ٹک ٹاک ویڈیو جنریٹراے آئی کیپشن جنریٹرویڈیو میں متن شامل کریںاے آئی سب ٹائٹل جنریٹرویڈیو اسکرپٹ جنریٹرٹیکسٹ ٹو اسپیچ اوتارویڈیو میں تصویر شامل کریںاے آئی ویڈیو کمپریسر

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