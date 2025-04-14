Turn your photos, video clips, and music into a polished slideshow video online in minutes. No filming, no editing software, no design skills. Pick a template, add your media, and share anywhere.
Features of the Video Slideshow Maker
Combine Photos and Video Clips
Upload your photos and video clips, then drag them into any order on one timeline to create slideshows that flow. The editor blends stills and footage into a single visual story, and you can animate any still photo into motion with image to video.
Add Music and AI Voiceover Narration
Drop in a track from the stock music library or upload your own background music to set the mood. For narrated slideshows, the editor can generate AI voiceover from your written script in seconds, so you never have to record a single line of audio.
Templates, Transitions, and Effects
Start from a range of slideshow video templates built for weddings, birthdays, travel, or business, then customize the style with transitions and motion effects in one click. Turn a static deck into an animated presentation, adjust pacing, and add premium title cards and text.
Resize and Export Watermark-Free
Switch your slideshow between vertical, square, and widescreen to fit TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube, or a big-screen event. When the cut looks right, export a complete MP4 in HD with no watermark, a professional result ready to post, email, or play at a gathering.
Narrate Slideshows in 175+ Languages
Make one slideshow, then reach every audience worldwide. The AI video translator regenerates your voiceover and captions in more than 175 languages with accurate timing, so you can share videos with AI narration in each market without rebuilding the whole project.
Gather photos and clips from the big day, set them to a song, and build a memorable montage guests want to watch. Share the link at the reception or send it to relatives far away.
Build a respectful tribute from a lifetime of photos. Add a gentle soundtrack and a spoken remembrance using the AI voice generator, then share it quickly at a service or privately with loved ones.
Pull together party photos, candid clips, and a favorite track to create a slideshow in minutes. Resize it for a phone screen or a TV, then send it to the group chat the same day.
Turn a camera roll full of trip photos and your best video clips into a recap worth rewatching. Pick a template, drop in your media, add music, and post a polished travel video to social.
Use slideshow videos to showcase a product launch, retail collection, or property listing without a film crew. Drop a slide deck into the PPT To video flow, add narration, then publish a sales-ready promo.
Create one slideshow, then publish videos using AI voiceover in every market you serve. Regenerate the captions in each language, resize for Reels or Shorts, and reach followers worldwide without rebuilding the video each time.
How video slideshow maker works
Make a slideshow video in four steps with a simple guide, from raw photos to a finished, share-ready video you can post anywhere.
Drag in your photos, video clips, and any music or audio you want to use in the slideshow.
Set the order, choose how long each photo holds, and add transitions between slides in a click.
Pick a soundtrack, generate an AI voiceover from your script, and overlay titles or captions.
Resize for your platform, export a watermark-free MP4 in HD, and post or send the slideshow anywhere.
A video slideshow maker helps you create engaging slideshow videos from photos and video clips, with music, transitions, and timing. You upload your media, arrange the order, add a soundtrack or voiceover, then export a finished MP4 to share.
Yes. You set the exact sequence by dragging slides, and you choose how many seconds each photo or clip stays on screen. Nothing is locked, so you can fine-tune the pacing to ensure it matches the music or narration before you export.
Upload your photos, then paste your script so the text to video engine builds narrated scenes around each image. Adjust the order and timing, add music, and the slideshow handles the creation work so you assemble a finished video fast.
زیادہ تر ٹولز صرف تصاویر، میوزک اور ٹرانزیشنز تک محدود رہتے ہیں۔ ایک slideshow maker with music and AI voiceover کے طور پر، HeyGen پوری ویڈیو کو 175 سے زیادہ زبانوں میں دوبارہ تخلیق کرتا ہے، اور ہر ایکسپورٹ واٹرمارک سے پاک ہوتی ہے، اس لیے ایک ہی پروجیکٹ عالمی ناظرین تک پہنچ سکتا ہے۔
جی ہاں۔ تخلیق کاروں کے مطابق جب فلم بندی اور ایڈیٹنگ کا مرحلہ ختم ہو جاتا ہے تو وہ بہت سا وقت بچاتے ہیں، جس سے باقاعدگی سے مواد تیار کرنا کہیں آسان ہو جاتا ہے۔Anton Voroniukنے HeyGen پر منتقل ہونے کے بعد ہر ہفتے 15.5 گھنٹے بچائے اور پروڈکشن لاگت کو 40 گنا تک کم کر دیا، جبکہ ایک ملین سے زیادہ طلبہ تک رسائی حاصل کی۔
As a free slideshow maker, HeyGen lets you build and export slideshow videos at no cost, and downloads come without a watermark. Pricing also includes paid plans that add more length, higher resolution, and extra languages as your needs grow.
دونوں طریقے کام کرتے ہیں۔ بلٹ اِن لائبریری سے اپنی ویڈیو کے لیے بہترین ٹریک منتخب کریں یا اپنی پسند کا گانا اپ لوڈ کریں، پھر آڈیو ٹریک کو مطلوبہ لمبائی تک ٹرم کریں اور اسے اپنی نریشن کے ساتھ بیلنس کریں۔ جب آپ اپنی سلائیڈز کو دوبارہ ترتیب دیں یا ان کا وقت بدلیں، تو آڈیو خود بخود ہم آہنگ رہتی ہے۔
Yes. Add still photos and video clips to the same timeline and the editor blends them into one continuous slideshow. Mix portrait and landscape media freely, enhance it with transitions, and the export resizes cleanly to any aspect ratio you choose.
Select the gap between two slides and choose a transition such as a fade or slide, then apply it across the whole project or slide by slide. Add motion to still photos so they pan and zoom, giving you creative control over the style of each scene.
Export vertical 9:16 for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts, square 1:1 for feed posts, or widescreen 16:9 for YouTube and presentations. Switch the ratio at any point and the slideshow reframes, so it looks like a pro made it without rebuilding.
جی ہاں۔ آپ کسی شخص کی زندگی کے مختلف ادوار کی تصاویر کو ایک پُرسکون ساؤنڈ ٹریک اور اختیاری زبانی یادگار کے ساتھ ملا کر ایک ویڈیو بنا سکتے ہیں، پھر اسے تقریب میں چلانے یا نجی طور پر شیئر کرنے کے لیے ایکسپورٹ کریں۔ آپ بعد میں بھی اس پروجیکٹ تک رسائی حاصل کر کے اسے اپ ڈیٹ کر سکتے ہیں اگر مزید تصاویر دستیاب ہوں۔
موقع کو مدِنظر رکھیں۔ عام طور پر 5 منٹ کی سلائیڈ شو میں تقریباً 45 سے 60 تصاویر، چند مختصر ویڈیو کلپس اور ہر اسٹِل کے لیے 3 سے 5 سیکنڈ ہوتے ہیں، البتہ آپ اپنی کہانی کے مطابق دورانیہ ایڈجسٹ کر سکتے ہیں۔ آپ جب چاہیں میڈیا شامل یا حذف کریں اور ٹائمنگ خود بخود اپ ڈیٹ ہو جاتی ہے۔
The editor runs in any browser, so you can build on a phone, tablet, or computer. Upload popular formats like JPG, PNG, HEIC, and MP4, and export a finished MP4 plus an SRT caption file for accessibility.
نہیں۔ سلائیڈ شو میکر براہِ راست آپ کے براؤزر میں چلتا ہے، اس لیے کسی ڈاؤن لوڈ یا انسٹالیشن کی ضرورت نہیں پڑتی۔ آپ بطور مہمان بھی شروع کر سکتے ہیں، اور ایک مفت اکاؤنٹ ہر صارف کو یہ سہولت دیتا ہے کہ وہ اپنے پروجیکٹس محفوظ کرے، ویڈیو بنانے کے عمل پر دوبارہ آئے، اور وہیں سے جاری رکھے جہاں سے چھوڑا تھا۔
Yes. A variety of designer templates, smooth transitions, and AI voiceover help your AI slideshow videos amaze and hold attention. Match the look to your brand, and the finished result feels produced rather than thrown together.
جی ہاں۔ پروجیکٹ کو دوبارہ AI ویڈیو ایڈیٹر میں کھولیں تاکہ تصاویر بدل سکیں، میوزک تبدیل کریں، نیریشن دوبارہ لکھیں یا ٹائمنگ درست کریں، پھر دوبارہ ایکسپورٹ کریں۔ محفوظ شدہ ورژنز ایڈیٹنگ کے عمل کو تیز رکھتے ہیں، اس لیے سلائیڈ شو کو اپ ڈیٹ کرنا دوبارہ شروع کرنے کے بجائے چند منٹوں میں ہو جاتا ہے۔
مزید دریافت کریں اے آئی سے چلنے والے ٹولز
Avatar IV کی مدد سے کسی بھی تصویر کو نہایت حقیقی آواز اور حرکات کے ساتھ زندگی بخشیں۔
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.