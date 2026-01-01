“Great support and quality”
"I had an issue and their support responded within minutes. The avatar quality is amazing, and overall it`s a valuable tool."— Danielle U. on Capterra'
ہر کریئیٹر اور ٹیم کے لیے لچکدار پرائسنگ پلانز
HeyGen 100,000+ سے زائد کاروباروں کو بااختیار بناتا ہے کہ وہ بغیر کیمرہ یا ٹیم کے ویڈیو بنائیں، انہیں مقامی بنائیں، بڑے پیمانے پر تیار کریں اور مل کر کام کریں۔ G2 کے 2025 کے #1 Fastest Growing Product کے طور پر تسلیم کیا گیا، ہم پروفیشنل ویڈیو بنانے کا عمل پہلے سے کہیں زیادہ آسان بنا دیتے ہیں۔
$0/ماہ
کریئیٹرز اور مارکیٹرز کے لیے بہترین ابتدائی سطح، جو HeyGen کے AI ویڈیو میکر جیسے AI ٹولز کے ساتھ تجربہ کرنا اور انہیں آزمانا چاہتے ہیں۔
$29/ماہ
انفرادی تخلیق کاروں کے لیے جنریٹیو AI ویڈیو تخلیق۔ AI ویڈیو جنریٹر اور AI وائس اوور جیسے جدید فیچرز تک رسائی فراہم کرتا ہے۔
$99/ماہ
ایسے ماہر صارفین کے لیے تیار کیا گیا ہے جو بڑے پیمانے پر پریمیئم مواد بناتے ہیں۔ پریمیئم فیچرز تک 10× زیادہ رسائی حاصل کریں اور شاندار 4K ویڈیو کوالٹی میں ایکسپورٹ کریں۔
$0/ماہ
کریئیٹرز اور مارکیٹرز کے لیے بہترین ابتدائی سطح، جو HeyGen کے AI ویڈیو میکر جیسے AI ٹولز کے ساتھ تجربہ کرنا اور انہیں آزمانا چاہتے ہیں۔
$29/ماہ
انفرادی تخلیق کاروں کے لیے جنریٹیو AI ویڈیو تخلیق۔ AI ویڈیو جنریٹر اور AI وائس اوور جیسے جدید فیچرز تک رسائی فراہم کرتا ہے۔
$99/ماہ
ایسے ماہر صارفین کے لیے تیار کیا گیا ہے جو بڑے پیمانے پر پریمیئم مواد بناتے ہیں۔ پریمیئم فیچرز تک 10× زیادہ رسائی حاصل کریں اور شاندار 4K ویڈیو کوالٹی میں ایکسپورٹ کریں۔
$149/ماہ
اضافی سیٹس $20 فی سیٹ ہیں۔ ٹیموں اور کاروبار کے لیے محفوظ، اسکیل ایبل ویڈیو تخلیق
سیلز سے رابطہ کریں
آپ کے کاروباری تقاضوں کے مطابق اسٹوڈیو معیار کی ویڈیو تخلیق۔
قیمتوں کے پیکجز اور فیچرز کا موازنہ کریں
Free
Get started →
Creator
Get started →
Pro
Get started →
AI اسٹوڈیو ایڈیٹر
Full access
Full access
Full access
فی ویڈیو زیادہ سے زیادہ دورانیہ
1 minute
30 minutes
30 minutes
ویڈیو پروسیسنگ کی رفتار
Standard
Fast
Faster
ایکسپورٹ ریزولوشن
720P
Up to 1080P
Up to 4K
ویڈیو ٹیمپلیٹس
75+
75+
75+
PowerPoint اور PDF امپورٹس
آڈیو اِن پٹ
اسکرین ریکارڈر
ڈیزائنز کو ٹیمپلیٹس کے طور پر محفوظ کریں
واٹر مارک ہٹانا
اسٹاک ویڈیو اواتارز
500+
700+
700+
کسٹم ڈیجیٹل ٹوئنز
1
1+
1+
اپنے مطابق ڈیجیٹل ٹوئن کی شکل و صورت
500
500
500
AI آواز
1,000+
1,000+
1,000+
وائس کلوننگ
1 voice clone
Unlimited
Unlimited
فوٹو اواتارز
Up to 3
Unlimited
Unlimited
Avatar IV جن منٹس
ہر ویڈیو کے لیے Avatar IV کی زیادہ سے زیادہ مدت
1 minute
30 minutes
30 minutes
موشن / جسچر کنٹرول
لُکس بنائیں
AI ماڈل ٹریننگ
لُک پیکس
پروڈکٹ پلیسمنٹ
حسبِ ضرورت آواز کے جذبات
اضافی ڈیجیٹل ٹوئنز
Add-on
Add-on
AI بیک گراؤنڈ ریموول
فی ویڈیو زیادہ سے زیادہ دورانیہ
3 minutes
30 minutes
30 minutes
ویڈیو پروسیسنگ کی رفتار
Standard
Fast
Fastest
گلوبل لینگویج سوئٹ
30+ languages
175 languages & dialects
175 languages & dialects
برانڈ وائس (برانڈ گلاسری)
ماخذ کے طور پر ٹرانسکرپشن اپ لوڈ کریں
ترجمہ شدہ اسکرپٹ میں ترمیم کریں اور پروف ریڈ کریں
آواز تبدیل کریں
انٹرایکٹو ویڈیو
ویڈیو لنک ایمبیڈنگ
انٹرایکٹو کوئزز
ویڈیو برانچنگ اور فیصلہ سازی
SCORM ایکسپورٹ
یوزر سیٹس
1
1
1
ویڈیو تبصرے
برانڈ کِٹ
ویڈیو ڈرافٹ پر مشترکہ کام
ٹیگ کریں اور کام تفویض کریں
مشترکہ ورک اسپیس
ٹیم ٹیمپلیٹس
رول کنٹرولز
مواد تک رسائی کے کنٹرول
باریک سطح کے مواد تک رسائی کے کنٹرولز
Multi-factor authentication (MFA)
SAML/SSO
SCIM
Password protected URLs
Audit log
Team Member 2FA Enforcement
Live chat support
You can use HeyGen for free and generate up 3 videos a month, no credit card required. HeyGen paid plans include unlimited video creation. For individuals creating short-form videos, HeyGen Creator plan costs $29 per month (or $24/month if you pay annually). For teams looking to create high quality videos and collaborate, HeyGen Business Plan plan costs $149/month and $20/per additional seat/month.
When you cancel your subscription, you are canceling your billing cycle renewal. This means you will still have access to your subscription features until the end of the active billing cycle. However, you will not be charged for any more renewals.
The monthly subscription charges your payment method every month, whereas the annual subscription charges it once a year. The actual monthly cost of the annual subscription is less than the monthly subscription.
You can switch your plan in the web application. Upgrades to your plan will take effect immediately. Downgrades will be scheduled to occur at the end of your billing cycle.
Yes. We donʼt limit how you use or distribute the videos once you make them, as long as the materials and input you use are within acceptable guidelines (for example, no copyright violation of your uploads, no sensitive or bad words for character inputs).
You can pay via credit card, US bank account, Cash App, Google Pay, Klarna, Link by Stripe, or additional local payment methods based on your region.
You can directly go to your account page to find the pause or cancel option for your subscription.
What customers are saying about us
Spoiler, they’ve got some pretty nice things to say.
"I had an issue and their support responded within minutes. The avatar quality is amazing, and overall it`s a valuable tool."— Danielle U. on Capterra'
"This is revolutionary for our content creation. It saves time, money, and the results are highly professional. Truly impressive."— Manuel R. on Capterra
"I love the lifelike avatars and how simple the UI is. Even our non-designers can create great videos with HeyGen."— Thomas V. on Product Hunt
"The versatility of this tool is impressive. We make everything from ads to tutorials. HeyGen is intuitive and requires minimal effort."— Umair B. on Product Hunt
"I love that I don`t need any camera or crew now. I just type my script and get a video. It`s incredibly convenient and the results are great."— Wendy D. on Product Hunt
"HeyGen’s multi-language support is perfect for reaching a global audience. The translations and voice overs sound very natural."— Xiao L. on Product Hunt
"Coming from image generation, I found the video creation experience with HeyGen to be outstanding. It unlocks so much creativity with ease."— Bella M. on Capterra
"As a solo entrepreneur, HeyGen helps me create professional content without any production team. It`s very straightforward and effective."— Alexis N. on Product Hunt
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.