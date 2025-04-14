AI Cartoon Video Maker: Animate Any Script

This AI cartoon video maker turns a script into a finished animated video with cartoon characters, natural voiceover, and background music. No cameras, no video editing, and no prior animation skills required. Built for creators, educators, and faceless channels.

AI cartoon video maker interface turning a script prompt into an animated video with an original cartoon character speaking.
147.858.572Oluşturulan videolar
122.996.006Oluşturulan avatarlar
20.457.309Çevrilen videolar
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Hikayelerini hayata geçirmek için dünya genelinde milyonlarca kişi tarafından tercih ediliyor.
Stylized white car icon on a blue background.Key Features

Features of the AI Cartoon Video Maker

AI Cartoon Video Maker from Any Script

Create AI-powered animations from text with the same text to video workflow that powers 120M+ videos. The AI cartoon video generator splits your script or a simple text prompt into animated shots, matches visuals to each line, and returns share-ready animated videos in minutes.

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A script panel with a Generate button turning text into a storyboard row of original cartoon scenes.

Talking Cartoon Characters from a Photo

Upload an illustration, mascot, or drawing and Avatar IV animates it into a speaking character with phoneme-level lip-sync. The model is built for cartoon, 2D, 3D, and non-human designs, so your animated characters keep their exact look in every scene you generate.

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An uploaded original cartoon mascot illustration becoming an animated speaking character with lip-sync markers.

Natural AI Voiceovers in 175+ Languages

Give every character a distinct voice with the built-in AI voice generator, then localize the full video with AI voiceovers in 175+ languages and matched lip-sync. Most cartoon makers stop at subtitles in a few dozen languages rather than natural, dubbed speech.

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An original cartoon character beside a voice panel and a language list with flags and matched lip-sync.

Cartoon Video Templates, Scenes, and Styles

The generator features ready-made video templates and scenes that help you create a polished look from the first frame. Pick an animated or Pixar-style look, then customize brand colors, fonts, and aspect ratios for YouTube, TikTok, or presentations.

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A gallery of original animated style templates with a brand-kit panel of color swatches and aspect-ratio chips.

One Prompt to a Finished Cartoon

Video Agent handles the heavy lifting: hand it a single prompt and it drafts the script, storyboards the scenes, and composes the finished cut, showing you an editable creative blueprint before rendering. One idea becomes a complete AI animation video without touching a timeline or keyframe.

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A Video Agent panel showing one prompt flowing through an editable Script to Scenes to Final cut blueprint.
Green gift box icon.Use cases

Use cases for the AI cartoon video maker

A vertical phone preview of an original cartoon short beside a content calendar with checkmarks.

Faceless Cartoon Videos for Shorts

Faceless channels need daily social media content without filming. Draft episodes with the video script generator, turn episode ideas into animated cuts, and publish short videos to TikTok, Reels, and Shorts on a schedule one person can sustain.

An original cartoon narrator pointing at a whiteboard with a simple product-workflow diagram.

Animated Explainers for Business

Cartoon narrators make complex topics easy to follow. Turn a feature walkthrough into an animated presentation and explain pricing, workflows, or policies in an engaging video format people watch to the end.

A wholesome original storybook cartoon scene with friendly generic animals beside a lesson-script panel.

Educational Cartoons and Kids Stories

Teachers and course creators create engaging animated videos from lessons and storybooks instead of narrating static slides. One lesson script becomes a full animated episode in an afternoon, without needing an animator.

A consistent original animated presenter delivering a training module as a policy document converts to video.

Training and Onboarding Animations

Policy decks and process docs rarely get read. Convert them into short cartoon training videos with a consistent animated presenter, then update the script and regenerate whenever a process changes, no reshoots required.

A generic unbranded product animated into a cartoon ad shown as two variant preview cards.

Cartoon Ads and Product Promos

Animated ads test faster and cost less than filmed video production. Bring product shots or brand mascots to life with image to video, and turn campaign ideas into engaging cartoon ad variations for every test.

An original cartoon character surrounded by language cards labeled ES, FR, JA, DE over a faint world map.

Multilingual Cartoons for Global Reach

Her pazar için bir çizgi filmi dublajlamak, eskiden her dil için yeni seslendirme sanatçıları gerektirirdi. Çizgi film videolarını klonlanmış seslerle 175+ dile çevirin ve yerelleştirilmiş video içeriklerini tüm pazarlarda aynı hafta içinde yayınlayın.

Blurred white document icon with a play button on a light blue background.Nasıl çalışır

YZ çizgi film video oluşturucu nasıl çalışır

Create a cartoon video in four steps and bring your ideas to life without leaving one browser tab.

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1. adım: Fikrinizi girin

Bir metni yapıştırın veya bir prompt yazın, ardından yapay zekanın bunu sahnelere, ritme ve anlatıma göre bölmesine izin verin.

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Adım 2: Bir stil seçin

Animasyonlu bir stil, en-boy oranı ve şablon seçin; marka renklerinizi ve yazı tiplerinizi uygulayın.

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Step 3: Cast your characters

Hazır karakterleri seçin, karakter oluşturucuda kendi karakterinizi tasarlayın veya canlandırmak için bir fotoğraf yükleyin.

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4. adım: Oluşturun ve dışa aktarın

Önizleyin, sahneleri dilediğiniz gibi ayarlayın ve ardından MP4 formatında 4K’ya kadar dışa aktarın veya her platform için yeniden boyutlandırın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is an AI cartoon video maker and how does it work?

YZ çizgi film video oluşturucu, bazen YZ animasyon oluşturucu olarak da adlandırılır, metinden animasyonlu videolar oluşturmanızı sağlayan bir yazılımdır. Bir animasyon oluşturmak için bir senaryo veya prompt girersiniz; yazılım, gelişmiş yapay zeka modellerini kullanarak her kareyi oluşturur ve birkaç dakika içinde sahneler, karakterler, seslendirme ve müzik üretir.

Will my AI cartoon videos look cheap or low effort?

Not if the characters stay consistent and the audio sounds human, the two markers of a high-quality result. HeyGen holds one character design across every scene and pairs it with natural voices, which is why it leads G2's Summer 2026 reports with 281 badges and 23 #1 rankings.

How do I turn a photo or drawing into a talking cartoon character?

Özel bir çizgi film karakteri oluşturmak için görseli yükleyin, bir ses seçin ve metninizi yapıştırın. Avatar IV, yüzü her kelimeyle uyumlu olacak şekilde canlandırır; böylece bir maskot, illüstrasyon veya hikâye kitabı karakteri, her videoda orijinal tasarımını koruyarak sizin metninizi seslendirir.

Neden diğer YZ çizgi film video araçları yerine HeyGen'i tercih etmelisiniz?

Most animation tools stop at templates and stock characters. HeyGen is the best AI option when you need custom characters from your own images, one-prompt generation with Video Agent, translation into 175+ languages, and 4K export, and it is used across 85% of the Fortune 100.

Tek bir içerik üreticisi, YZ ile ölçeklenebilir bir animasyon kanalı yürütebilir mi?

Evet. Anton Voroniuk müşteri hikayesinde ayrıntılı olarak açıklandığı gibi, eğitimci yapay zekayı kullanarak kurs videolarını 40 kat daha düşük prodüksiyon maliyetiyle oluşturuyor, haftada 15,5 saat tasarruf ederken 1M+ öğrenciye ulaşıyor.

Is HeyGen's AI cartoon video maker free, and what do paid plans add?

Evet, ücretsiz planda, test amaçlı ücretsiz bir YZ animasyon oluşturucu olarak çalışan özellik sayesinde hiçbir ücret ödemeden çizgi film yapabilirsiniz. Creator planları, daha fazla video dakikası ve gelişmiş özelliklerle birlikte ayda 24 $’dan başlar; ayrıca video oluşturmayı ölçeklendiren ekipler için özel kurumsal fiyatlandırma sunulur.

Kullanmak için animasyon becerilerine veya yazılım indirmeye ihtiyacım var mı?

Hayır. YZ aracı, tarayıcınızda ve mobil uygulama üzerinden çalışan çevrimiçi bir animasyon oluşturucudur; herkesin yalnızca düz metinden profesyonel animasyonlu videolar oluşturabilmesi için tasarlanmıştır. Bir senaryo yazabiliyorsanız, bir çizgi film yayımlayabilirsiniz.

Can I edit a cartoon video after the AI generates it?

Evet, tam yaratıcı kontrol sizde kalır. Her sahne düzenlenebilir durumda olur; böylece replikleri yeniden yazabilir, sesleri değiştirebilir veya planları yeniden sıralayabilirsiniz. YZ video düzenleyici içinde sonucu istediğiniz gibi şekillendirip birkaç dakika içinde yeniden dışa aktarabilirsiniz.

Çizgi film videolarımı diğer dillere çevirebilir miyim?

Evet. YZ video çevirimizi kullanarak tek bir çizgi filmi 175’ten fazla dil ve lehçeye, klonlanmış sesler ve uyumlu dudak senkronizasyonuyla dönüştürebilirsiniz; böylece karakterler, ağız hareketleriyle uyuşmayan bir seslendirme yerine her dilde doğal bir şekilde konuşur.

YZ hangi çizgi film ve animasyon tarzlarını oluşturabilir?

Çizgi film animasyon oluşturucu, Pixar tarzı ve animasyonlu stok karakterler sunar veya kendi 2D, 3D ya da elle çizilmiş tasarımlarınızdan animasyonlar oluşturabilirsiniz. YZ animasyonları marka kitinize uyar, böylece bir seri boyunca renkler ve yazı tipleri tutarlı kalır.

Daha fazlasını keşfedin Yapay zeka destekli araçlar

Avatar IV ile herhangi bir fotoğrafı son derece gerçekçi ses ve hareketle hayata geçir.

Yapay Zekâ Video OluşturucuVideo ÇeviriciMetinden Videoya Yapay ZekâSesten Videoya Yapay ZekâYapay Zekâ Dudak SenkronuYüz Değiştirme Yapay ZekâsıYapay Zekâ Ses OluşturucuYapay Zekâ UGC ReklamlarıVideonun URL’siMetinden VideoyaYapay Zekâ Reels OluşturucuYapay Zekâ Avatar OluşturucuGörüntüden Videoya Yapay ZekâSes KlonlamaYouTube Video ÇevirmeniVideo AvatarYapay Zekâ YouTube Video OluşturucuYapay Zekâ TikTok Video OluşturucuYapay Zekâ Altyazı OluşturucuVideoya Metin EkleYapay Zekâ Altyazı OluşturucuVideo Senaryo OluşturucuMetinden Konuşmaya AvatarıVideoya Fotoğraf EkleYapay Zekâlı Video Sıkıştırıcı

Start creating with HeyGen

Metninizi çizgi film karakterleri, seslendirme ve müzikle tamamlanmış bir animasyon videoya dönüştürün.

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