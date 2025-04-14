This AI cartoon video maker turns a script into a finished animated video with cartoon characters, natural voiceover, and background music. No cameras, no video editing, and no prior animation skills required. Built for creators, educators, and faceless channels.
Features of the AI Cartoon Video Maker
AI Cartoon Video Maker from Any Script
Create AI-powered animations from text with the same text to video workflow that powers 120M+ videos. The AI cartoon video generator splits your script or a simple text prompt into animated shots, matches visuals to each line, and returns share-ready animated videos in minutes.
Talking Cartoon Characters from a Photo
Upload an illustration, mascot, or drawing and Avatar IV animates it into a speaking character with phoneme-level lip-sync. The model is built for cartoon, 2D, 3D, and non-human designs, so your animated characters keep their exact look in every scene you generate.
Natural AI Voiceovers in 175+ Languages
Give every character a distinct voice with the built-in AI voice generator, then localize the full video with AI voiceovers in 175+ languages and matched lip-sync. Most cartoon makers stop at subtitles in a few dozen languages rather than natural, dubbed speech.
Cartoon Video Templates, Scenes, and Styles
The generator features ready-made video templates and scenes that help you create a polished look from the first frame. Pick an animated or Pixar-style look, then customize brand colors, fonts, and aspect ratios for YouTube, TikTok, or presentations.
One Prompt to a Finished Cartoon
Video Agent handles the heavy lifting: hand it a single prompt and it drafts the script, storyboards the scenes, and composes the finished cut, showing you an editable creative blueprint before rendering. One idea becomes a complete AI animation video without touching a timeline or keyframe.
Faceless channels need daily social media content without filming. Draft episodes with the video script generator, turn episode ideas into animated cuts, and publish short videos to TikTok, Reels, and Shorts on a schedule one person can sustain.
Cartoon narrators make complex topics easy to follow. Turn a feature walkthrough into an animated presentation and explain pricing, workflows, or policies in an engaging video format people watch to the end.
Teachers and course creators create engaging animated videos from lessons and storybooks instead of narrating static slides. One lesson script becomes a full animated episode in an afternoon, without needing an animator.
Policy decks and process docs rarely get read. Convert them into short cartoon training videos with a consistent animated presenter, then update the script and regenerate whenever a process changes, no reshoots required.
Animated ads test faster and cost less than filmed video production. Bring product shots or brand mascots to life with image to video, and turn campaign ideas into engaging cartoon ad variations for every test.
Her pazar için bir çizgi filmi dublajlamak, eskiden her dil için yeni seslendirme sanatçıları gerektirirdi. Çizgi film videolarını klonlanmış seslerle 175+ dile çevirin ve yerelleştirilmiş video içeriklerini tüm pazarlarda aynı hafta içinde yayınlayın.
YZ çizgi film video oluşturucu nasıl çalışır
Create a cartoon video in four steps and bring your ideas to life without leaving one browser tab.
Bir metni yapıştırın veya bir prompt yazın, ardından yapay zekanın bunu sahnelere, ritme ve anlatıma göre bölmesine izin verin.
Animasyonlu bir stil, en-boy oranı ve şablon seçin; marka renklerinizi ve yazı tiplerinizi uygulayın.
Hazır karakterleri seçin, karakter oluşturucuda kendi karakterinizi tasarlayın veya canlandırmak için bir fotoğraf yükleyin.
Önizleyin, sahneleri dilediğiniz gibi ayarlayın ve ardından MP4 formatında 4K’ya kadar dışa aktarın veya her platform için yeniden boyutlandırın.
YZ çizgi film video oluşturucu, bazen YZ animasyon oluşturucu olarak da adlandırılır, metinden animasyonlu videolar oluşturmanızı sağlayan bir yazılımdır. Bir animasyon oluşturmak için bir senaryo veya prompt girersiniz; yazılım, gelişmiş yapay zeka modellerini kullanarak her kareyi oluşturur ve birkaç dakika içinde sahneler, karakterler, seslendirme ve müzik üretir.
Not if the characters stay consistent and the audio sounds human, the two markers of a high-quality result. HeyGen holds one character design across every scene and pairs it with natural voices, which is why it leads G2's Summer 2026 reports with 281 badges and 23 #1 rankings.
Özel bir çizgi film karakteri oluşturmak için görseli yükleyin, bir ses seçin ve metninizi yapıştırın. Avatar IV, yüzü her kelimeyle uyumlu olacak şekilde canlandırır; böylece bir maskot, illüstrasyon veya hikâye kitabı karakteri, her videoda orijinal tasarımını koruyarak sizin metninizi seslendirir.
Most animation tools stop at templates and stock characters. HeyGen is the best AI option when you need custom characters from your own images, one-prompt generation with Video Agent, translation into 175+ languages, and 4K export, and it is used across 85% of the Fortune 100.
Evet. Anton Voroniuk müşteri hikayesinde ayrıntılı olarak açıklandığı gibi, eğitimci yapay zekayı kullanarak kurs videolarını 40 kat daha düşük prodüksiyon maliyetiyle oluşturuyor, haftada 15,5 saat tasarruf ederken 1M+ öğrenciye ulaşıyor.
Evet, ücretsiz planda, test amaçlı ücretsiz bir YZ animasyon oluşturucu olarak çalışan özellik sayesinde hiçbir ücret ödemeden çizgi film yapabilirsiniz. Creator planları, daha fazla video dakikası ve gelişmiş özelliklerle birlikte ayda 24 $’dan başlar; ayrıca video oluşturmayı ölçeklendiren ekipler için özel kurumsal fiyatlandırma sunulur.
Hayır. YZ aracı, tarayıcınızda ve mobil uygulama üzerinden çalışan çevrimiçi bir animasyon oluşturucudur; herkesin yalnızca düz metinden profesyonel animasyonlu videolar oluşturabilmesi için tasarlanmıştır. Bir senaryo yazabiliyorsanız, bir çizgi film yayımlayabilirsiniz.
Evet, tam yaratıcı kontrol sizde kalır. Her sahne düzenlenebilir durumda olur; böylece replikleri yeniden yazabilir, sesleri değiştirebilir veya planları yeniden sıralayabilirsiniz. YZ video düzenleyici içinde sonucu istediğiniz gibi şekillendirip birkaç dakika içinde yeniden dışa aktarabilirsiniz.
Evet. YZ video çevirimizi kullanarak tek bir çizgi filmi 175’ten fazla dil ve lehçeye, klonlanmış sesler ve uyumlu dudak senkronizasyonuyla dönüştürebilirsiniz; böylece karakterler, ağız hareketleriyle uyuşmayan bir seslendirme yerine her dilde doğal bir şekilde konuşur.
Çizgi film animasyon oluşturucu, Pixar tarzı ve animasyonlu stok karakterler sunar veya kendi 2D, 3D ya da elle çizilmiş tasarımlarınızdan animasyonlar oluşturabilirsiniz. YZ animasyonları marka kitinize uyar, böylece bir seri boyunca renkler ve yazı tipleri tutarlı kalır.
Daha fazlasını keşfedin Yapay zeka destekli araçlar
Avatar IV ile herhangi bir fotoğrafı son derece gerçekçi ses ve hareketle hayata geçir.
Metninizi çizgi film karakterleri, seslendirme ve müzikle tamamlanmış bir animasyon videoya dönüştürün.