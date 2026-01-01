Academy decor
Explore the Academy
Welcome to HeyGen Academyภาพรวมแพลตฟอร์มเส้นทางการสร้างวิดีโออวตารเสียงการแปลภาษาTopicAI Studio
Topicตรวจสอบข้อความการโต้ตอบSCORM ExportTopicScreen recording
TopicTopicTopicHeyGen สำหรับผู้ประกอบการสายความรู้: คู่มือวิดีโอ AI ฉบับสมบูรณ์เพื่อยกระดับความเชี่ยวชาญของคุณ
อวตารTopicScriptingBrand kitการเชื่อมต่อไฮไลต์แบบทันทีโหมดแบตช์PPT/PDF to videoแชร์หน้าเพจเทมเพลตแก้ไขสไตล์คู่มือแล็บลงมือปฏิบัติ

เส้นทางการสร้างวิดีโอ

ทุกอย่างเริ่มต้นจากปุ่ม Create ซึ่งมีหลายวิธีให้เริ่มต้นใช้งานโดยออกแบบมาสำหรับเวิร์กโฟลว์ที่แตกต่างกัน

Now it’s time to create your first video. Everything starts with the Create button, which offers several ways to begin, each designed for a different workflow.

  • Video Agent is the fastest option. Start with a prompt, and HeyGen automatically generates a complete video, script, visuals, narration, and layout. Ideal for quick ads, social videos, and explainers.
  • AI Studio ให้คุณควบคุมงานสร้างสรรค์ได้เต็มที่ เปลี่ยนสคริปต์เป็นวิดีโอ เลือกอวตารและเสียง เพิ่มซีน มีเดีย และแอนิเมชัน พร้อมปรับแต่งทุกรายละเอียดได้อย่างละเอียด
  • อัปโหลดไฟล์ PDF หรือ PowerPoint เพื่อแปลงสไลด์เป็นซีนที่แก้ไขได้ทันที จากนั้นเพิ่มอวตาร เสียงบรรยาย และแอนิเมชัน
  • Photo to Video ช่วยให้คุณแอนิเมตภาพนิ่งเพียงภาพเดียวด้วย Avatar IV เพื่อสร้างวิดีโอแบบรวดเร็วและไฟล์ขนาดเล็ก
  • Templates provide pre-built starting points for common use cases, all fully customizable and reusable.

ไม่ว่าคุณจะเริ่มต้นอย่างไร วิดีโอทุกชิ้นใน HeyGen สามารถแก้ไขและนำกลับมาใช้ซ้ำได้