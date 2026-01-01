ทุกอย่างเริ่มต้นจากปุ่ม Create ซึ่งมีหลายวิธีให้เริ่มต้นใช้งานโดยออกแบบมาสำหรับเวิร์กโฟลว์ที่แตกต่างกัน

Now it’s time to create your first video. Everything starts with the Create button, which offers several ways to begin, each designed for a different workflow.

Video Agent is the fastest option. Start with a prompt, and HeyGen automatically generates a complete video, script, visuals, narration, and layout. Ideal for quick ads, social videos, and explainers.

AI Studio ให้คุณควบคุมงานสร้างสรรค์ได้เต็มที่ เปลี่ยนสคริปต์เป็นวิดีโอ เลือกอวตารและเสียง เพิ่มซีน มีเดีย และแอนิเมชัน พร้อมปรับแต่งทุกรายละเอียดได้อย่างละเอียด

อัปโหลดไฟล์ PDF หรือ PowerPoint เพื่อแปลงสไลด์เป็นซีนที่แก้ไขได้ทันที จากนั้นเพิ่มอวตาร เสียงบรรยาย และแอนิเมชัน

Photo to Video ช่วยให้คุณแอนิเมตภาพนิ่งเพียงภาพเดียวด้วย Avatar IV เพื่อสร้างวิดีโอแบบรวดเร็วและไฟล์ขนาดเล็ก

Templates provide pre-built starting points for common use cases, all fully customizable and reusable.

ไม่ว่าคุณจะเริ่มต้นอย่างไร วิดีโอทุกชิ้นใน HeyGen สามารถแก้ไขและนำกลับมาใช้ซ้ำได้