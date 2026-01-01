ทุกอย่างเริ่มต้นจากปุ่ม Create ซึ่งมีหลายวิธีให้เริ่มต้นใช้งานโดยออกแบบมาสำหรับเวิร์กโฟลว์ที่แตกต่างกัน
Now it’s time to create your first video. Everything starts with the Create button, which offers several ways to begin, each designed for a different workflow.
- Video Agent is the fastest option. Start with a prompt, and HeyGen automatically generates a complete video, script, visuals, narration, and layout. Ideal for quick ads, social videos, and explainers.
- AI Studio ให้คุณควบคุมงานสร้างสรรค์ได้เต็มที่ เปลี่ยนสคริปต์เป็นวิดีโอ เลือกอวตารและเสียง เพิ่มซีน มีเดีย และแอนิเมชัน พร้อมปรับแต่งทุกรายละเอียดได้อย่างละเอียด
- อัปโหลดไฟล์ PDF หรือ PowerPoint เพื่อแปลงสไลด์เป็นซีนที่แก้ไขได้ทันที จากนั้นเพิ่มอวตาร เสียงบรรยาย และแอนิเมชัน
- Photo to Video ช่วยให้คุณแอนิเมตภาพนิ่งเพียงภาพเดียวด้วย Avatar IV เพื่อสร้างวิดีโอแบบรวดเร็วและไฟล์ขนาดเล็ก
- Templates provide pre-built starting points for common use cases, all fully customizable and reusable.
ไม่ว่าคุณจะเริ่มต้นอย่างไร วิดีโอทุกชิ้นใน HeyGen สามารถแก้ไขและนำกลับมาใช้ซ้ำได้