Published October 15th, 2024
Avatar Looks, Generate Avatars, Text Translate, and more
At HeyGen, we’re always working to make video storytelling easier, more engaging, and endlessly creative. This month, we’re thrilled to share some of our biggest updates yet, designed to help you create, translate, and personalize videos at scale.
Product Updates You’ll Love
Avatars Looks
Unlimited Styles, Unlimited Potential
Now, with just one verification, you can upload as much footage as you want. Create endless styles and looks for your avatar! Change your backgrounds, outfits, stances, and camera angles to make your videos more engaging than ever before. One personal avatar, unlimited looks.
Stock Avatars
New Lifestyle Avatars
We've added 50+ new stock avatars and 400+ new looks to inspire creativity and make it easier to create any kind of video you need. We went around the world to recruit the best cast, filming them in diverse locations — so you don’t have to. Explore the different possibilities in the updated Avatar Library and start casting your spokespeople today. You can even meet some of them here.
AI Voice
Voice-Avatar Match
Our app now automatically recommends voices that best match each stock avatar, so you have the most realistic and natural-sounding character in your videos. Type the avatar name in the search bar to see the complementary voices. To make it easier and faster to cast your next video, you can now save voice-avatar pairs for reuse.
AI Translator
Text Translate
Now we don't just translate your voice, we translate on-screen text, too. For any videos you want translated, HeyGen will automatically detect text in the video — such as captions and letters on whiteboards and street signs — and instantly translate while preserving the original styling.
Spotlight
#MadewithHeyGen
HeyGen helps teams take visual storytelling to the next level. Here are some of the best stories from this month:
