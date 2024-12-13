Published October 15th, 2024

Avatar Looks, Generate Avatars, Text Translate, and more

At HeyGen, we’re always working to make video storytelling easier, more engaging, and endlessly creative. This month, we’re thrilled to share some of our biggest updates yet, designed to help you create, translate, and personalize videos at scale.

Product Updates You’ll Love

Avatars Looks

Unlimited Styles, Unlimited Potential

Now, with just one verification, you can upload as much footage as you want. Create endless styles and looks for your avatar! Change your backgrounds, outfits, stances, and camera angles to make your videos more engaging than ever before. One personal avatar, unlimited looks.

video thumbnail

Stock Avatars

New Lifestyle Avatars

We've added 50+ new stock avatars and 400+ new looks to inspire creativity and make it easier to create any kind of video you need. We went around the world to recruit the best cast, filming them in diverse locations — so you don’t have to. Explore the different possibilities in the updated Avatar Library and start casting your spokespeople today. You can even meet some of them here.

video thumbnail

Photo Avatars

Photo Avatar 3.0

Bring your photos to life with our new version of Photo Avatar! HeyGen generates dynamic facial expressions and upper-body motion based on your script content so you can turn static snapshots into captivating, animated portraits.

video thumbnail

Generative Avatars

Prompt your photo avatar

No photo? No problem. You can now generate an avatar based solely on a text prompt. Just add a description and we’ll generate ultra-realistic images. Then, you can add a script for your new avatar and watch it come to life.

Prompt photo avatar feature demo creating new AI avatar with text descriptionPrompt photo avatar feature demo creating new AI avatar with text description

AI Voice

Voice-Avatar Match

Our app now automatically recommends voices that best match each stock avatar, so you have the most realistic and natural-sounding character in your videos. Type the avatar name in the search bar to see the complementary voices. To make it easier and faster to cast your next video, you can now save voice-avatar pairs for reuse.

Voice avatar match example UI showing Kavya search and recommended voices.Voice avatar match example UI showing Kavya search and recommended voices.

AI Voice

Over 700 voices

We’ve teamed up with ElevenLabs to add over 700 voices to our library. Use the new filter to search by language, accent, and emotion—like an excited, native Spanish speaker from Argentina. With more control and range, it’s easier to strike the right tone in every video.

i ley gen and ii eleven labs have 700+ voices .i ley gen and ii eleven labs have 700+ voices .

AI Translator

Text Translate

Now we don't just translate your voice, we translate on-screen text, too. For any videos you want translated, HeyGen will automatically detect text in the video — such as captions and letters on whiteboards and street signs — and instantly translate while preserving the original styling.

a screenshot of revolutionizing b2b ecommerce with shopifya screenshot of revolutionizing b2b ecommerce with shopify

Spotlight

#MadewithHeyGen

HeyGen helps teams take visual storytelling to the next level. Here are some of the best stories from this month:

video thumbnail

How Ogilvy successfully used HeyGen to inspire Gen Z talking about their emotions

Read Now

How Publicis Groupe used HeyGen to customize 100,000 thank you notes

Read Now

How Argentina's President used HeyGen to translate speech at World Economic Forum

Read Now

You might have missed these

Bringing Emotion to Avatars and Voices

Discover HeyGen’s most realistic avatars, enhanced voice features, and advanced translation tools—making AI video creation more engaging than ever.

altalt
logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo