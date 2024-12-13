The HeyGen Hub is a new online space to connect with other creators and learn how to make your best videos with HeyGen. Join us in the community and introduce yourself. Once you have set up your community profile, explore the forum where you can post feature requests, submit a HeyGen video for a chance to be featured as a top creator, and more.

You'll find new educational guides in the Hub, too. Check out the How To Guides and other resources that enhance your understanding of AI video creation.



