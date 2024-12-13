Published November 15th, 2024
AI Screen Recorder, Generative AI Video, and Realistic Avatar Creator
We’re excited to share our November updates! This month, you can now create AI videos of yourself using just text prompts. With HeyGen, anyone can make videos 10 times faster and cheaper than traditional production methods, thanks to our AI video generator features.
Product Updates You’ll Love
Generative AI Video Avatars
Prompt Videos of Yourself
Upload a photo, type a prompt, and generate a video of yourself in any setting—no filming needed. Create lifelike scenes in seconds, from headshots to costumes. With the AI is transforming video production and the Add Motion feature, your realistic avatar moves with your script, and the background reacts—just describe it, and we’ll bring it to life using our AI video maker technology.
Photo Avatars
Virtual Avatar with Motion
Design virtual avatars in any style, pose, or setting—no casting or locations required. Create expressive characters in seconds. From meditations in the Himalayas to cyberpunk shoots in Tokyo, creators are already bringing animated stories to life using our AI video creator tools, exploring the cognitive impact of avatars.
AI Translator
AI Video Translator
HeyGen goes beyond dubbing and lip-syncing to deliver smarter, clearer video translations. Remove background music, enhance voice quality, and make every word stand out with our AI voice over tools. Keep up with global trends in AI-driven translation technologies, enhancing your storytelling experience with our video translator features.
Chrome Extension
AI Screen Recorder
Now, you can add HeyGen avatars to your screen recordings to send a message while keeping the camera off. Use our voice-only Google Chrome extension to record your screen, and then HeyGen will automatically open, allowing you to edit and add your avatar. Choose your digital twin or one of our diverse cast members to personalize your videos further.
API
API Suite for AI Video Creation
We now have an API suite for developers, entrepreneurs, and marketers who want to automate and scale their content creation. Bring AI videos to your app, website, or products. Our API lets you embed avatar videos, localize videos, and integrate interactive avatars. Captivate, connect, and expand your reach with video experiences tailored for global audiences. The HeyGen API suite is available to all users on any plan, starting at FREE.
Community
Join the New HeyGen Community
The HeyGen Hub is a new online space to connect with other creators and learn how to make your best videos with HeyGen. Join us in the community and introduce yourself. Once you have set up your community profile, explore the forum where you can post feature requests, submit a HeyGen video for a chance to be featured as a top creator, and more.
You'll find new educational guides in the Hub, too. Check out the How To Guides and other resources that enhance your understanding of AI video creation.
Spotlight
#MadewithHeyGen
HeyGen helps creators and teams take visual storytelling to the next level. Here are some of the best stories from this month:
