Published November 15th, 2024

AI Screen Recorder, Generative AI Video, and Realistic Avatar Creator

We’re excited to share our November updates! This month, you can now create AI videos of yourself using just text prompts. With HeyGen, anyone can make videos 10 times faster and cheaper than traditional production methods, thanks to our AI video generator features.

video thumbnail

Product Updates You’ll Love

Generative AI Video Avatars

Prompt Videos of Yourself

Upload a photo, type a prompt, and generate a video of yourself in any setting—no filming needed. Create lifelike scenes in seconds, from headshots to costumes. With the AI is transforming video production and the Add Motion feature, your realistic avatar moves with your script, and the background reacts—just describe it, and we’ll bring it to life using our AI video maker technology.

Prompt your avatar feature demo with the host and generate a photo avatar overlay.Prompt your avatar feature demo with the host and generate a photo avatar overlay.

Photo Avatars

Virtual Avatar with Motion

Design virtual avatars in any style, pose, or setting—no casting or locations required. Create expressive characters in seconds. From meditations in the Himalayas to cyberpunk shoots in Tokyo, creators are already bringing animated stories to life using our AI video creator tools, exploring the cognitive impact of avatars.

A virtual avatar with motion features shows diverse characters in holiday, cyberpunk, royal, and mountain monk styles.A virtual avatar with motion features shows diverse characters in holiday, cyberpunk, royal, and mountain monk styles.

AI Translator

AI Video Translator

HeyGen goes beyond dubbing and lip-syncing to deliver smarter, clearer video translations. Remove background music, enhance voice quality, and make every word stand out with our AI voice over tools. Keep up with global trends in AI-driven translation technologies, enhancing your storytelling experience with our video translator features.

The video translation settings demo shows the voice enhancement option enabled in HeyGen UI.The video translation settings demo shows the voice enhancement option enabled in HeyGen UI.

Chrome Extension

AI Screen Recorder

Now, you can add HeyGen avatars to your screen recordings to send a message while keeping the camera off. Use our voice-only Google Chrome extension to record your screen, and then HeyGen will automatically open, allowing you to edit and add your avatar. Choose your digital twin or one of our diverse cast members to personalize your videos further.

HeyGen AI screen recorder Chrome extension install the demo with voice-only recording for avatar integration.HeyGen AI screen recorder Chrome extension install the demo with voice-only recording for avatar integration.

API

API Suite for AI Video Creation

We now have an API suite for developers, entrepreneurs, and marketers who want to automate and scale their content creation. Bring AI videos to your app, website, or products. Our API lets you embed avatar videos, localize videos, and integrate interactive avatars. Captivate, connect, and expand your reach with video experiences tailored for global audiences. The HeyGen API suite is available to all users on any plan, starting at FREE.

HeyGen API demo showing avatar video integration and localization features for product and website use.HeyGen API demo showing avatar video integration and localization features for product and website use.

Community

Join the New HeyGen Community

The HeyGen Hub is a new online space to connect with other creators and learn how to make your best videos with HeyGen. Join us in the community and introduce yourself. Once you have set up your community profile, explore the forum where you can post feature requests, submit a HeyGen video for a chance to be featured as a top creator, and more.

You'll find new educational guides in the Hub, too. Check out the How To Guides and other resources that enhance your understanding of AI video creation.


The welcome screen for HeyGen Community Hub has colorful gradient shapes.The welcome screen for HeyGen Community Hub has colorful gradient shapes.

Spotlight

#MadewithHeyGen

HeyGen helps creators and teams take visual storytelling to the next level. Here are some of the best stories from this month:

a man in a suit and tie is standing next to a woman in a restaurant .a man in a suit and tie is standing next to a woman in a restaurant .

AI Filmmakers test out the new Generate Looks for Photo Avatars feature

Read Now

How trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localize TV ads in 30 markets

Read Now

How Sibelco used HeyGen to transform and boost corporate training and safety

Read Now

