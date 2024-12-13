Personalized Video
Marketing
Agency

How Ogilvy used HeyGen to get Gen Z to talk about their emotions

Ogilvy

INDUSTRYAgency
DEPARTMENTMarketing
LOCATION🌍 New York City, New York
video thumbnail

If you can't say it, sing it

Ogilvy, one of the top advertising agencies in the world, has been creating impact for brands through iconic, culture-changing, value-driving ideas for over 75 years. Milka, one of the most beloved and recognizable chocolate brands, hired Ogilvy to create a campaign centered around 48% of Gen Z being uncomfortable sharing their feelings.

To help share their feelings, Ogilvy and Milka took inspiration from an old Dutch proverb, “If you can’t say it, sing it.” That’s why they partnered with Snelle, one of Gen Z’s favorite Dutch rappers, to create the campaign “Let Snelle Sing It for You.” Within minutes, anyone can make a custom song using his voice, appearance, and unique writing style. All they have to do is buy a Milka bar, scan the code, and write down their emotions.

The campaign utilized three AI engines. OpenAI creates lyrics in Snelle’s signature style, Uberduck clones his voice, and HeyGen produces life-like videos with flawless lip synchronization. Together, they craft an experience that is engaging, personal, and touching.

Recommended Stories

E-LearningVideo Translation

Rosetta Stone

Explore how Rosetta Stone enhances language learning with HeyGen's AI tools, creating engaging, multilingual video content that breaks barriers effectively.

altalt
TrainingAvatar Video

Sibelco

Sibelco enhanced safety and corporate training using HeyGen AI video platform, transforming engagement and ensuring effective communication globally.

altalt
TrainingPersonalized Video

Lattice

Discover how Lattice leverages AI-generated videos for seamless onboarding and engagement. Create high-quality AI videos effortlessly with HeyGen.

altalt
Features & Benefits

One-click Localization

Speak directly to your audience in their language, with cultural flair that builds trust.

altalt

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo