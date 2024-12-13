Published December 15th, 2024
Wrapping Up 2024: HeyGen’s Highlights and What’s Ahead
As the year winds down, we’re thrilled to share our latest product updates, celebrate community milestones, and give you a sneak peek into what’s in store for 2025.
Trusted by over
100,000+ customers
Product Updates You’ll Love
User Experience Enhancement
Terminology Updates
Our team is always shooting for more clarity and an easier experience for you. In the studio script tab, “Accent” refers to pronunciation, while “Dialect” now covers regional translation variants.
Webinar
All Hands Recap
Watch the recording of last week’s Community All Hands with HeyGen founder and CEO Joshua Xu. Relive the marquee moments of 2024 and look forward to groundbreaking innovations coming in 2025. It’s your exclusive front-row seat to the future of video creation. Spoiler alert: You don’t want to miss this one.
Community
Event Recap: Visionary Voices
Avatar Prompts, AI Screen Recorder, and API Suite
Description: Create videos of yourself using just text prompts. HeyGen makes video production 10x faster and more affordable than traditional methods.
Avatar Looks, Generate Avatars, Text Translate, and More
Description: Transform video storytelling with HeyGen’s latest tools to create, translate, and personalize videos effortlessly.