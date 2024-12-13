Published December 15th, 2024

Wrapping Up 2024: HeyGen’s Highlights and What’s Ahead

As the year winds down, we’re thrilled to share our latest product updates, celebrate community milestones, and give you a sneak peek into what’s in store for 2025.

Product Updates You’ll Love

Video Avatars

Avatar Add-Ons

Ever need another avatar slot? Now, interactive and video avatar add-ons are available across all paid plans for Creator+ users with one click in your subscriptions tab.

Avatar add-ons are available for all HeyGen paid plans with upgrade options for video and interactive avatars.Avatar add-ons are available for all HeyGen paid plans with upgrade options for video and interactive avatars.

Photo Avatars

Add Sound Effects for Photo Avatars

A new level of realism has hit our photo avatars. With the tap of a button, you can add both motion looks AND realistic background sound and sound effects. Yes, now you can hear those seagulls and waves in that beach photo from 5 years ago.

Photo avatar feature demo showing sound effects and motion enhancements in the HeyGen avatar dashboard.Photo avatar feature demo showing sound effects and motion enhancements in the HeyGen avatar dashboard.

Avatar Looks

Look Packs

Not sure how to prompt that perfect look or output? Our look packs are a curated set of themed prompts to help you create all the assets needed for your latest video creation.

Look Packs feature demo in HeyGen showing curated prompt sets for generating avatar looks.Look Packs feature demo in HeyGen showing curated prompt sets for generating avatar looks.

Photo Avatars

Style Options for Generated Looks

Strike a pose and unleash your creativity by generating looks in different styles for your avatars. Pixar, vintage, you name it - there’s no one-size-fits-all.

Style options demo for generating festive avatar looks in HeyGen with pose and orientation controls.Style options demo for generating festive avatar looks in HeyGen with pose and orientation controls.

Share & Collaborate

Share Page with Comments

Collaboration just got easier. Share your creations via private links and collect timeline comments, without requiring a HeyGen account.

HeyGen video share page demo with timeline comments and private link collaboration.HeyGen video share page demo with timeline comments and private link collaboration.

User Experience Enhancement

Terminology Updates

Our team is always shooting for more clarity and an easier experience for you. In the studio script tab, “Accent” refers to pronunciation, while “Dialect” now covers regional translation variants.

HeyGen voice settings panel shows an updated accent selection menu with the original accent highlighted.HeyGen voice settings panel shows an updated accent selection menu with the original accent highlighted.

Webinar

All Hands Recap

Watch the recording of last week’s Community All Hands with HeyGen founder and CEO Joshua Xu. Relive the marquee moments of 2024 and look forward to groundbreaking innovations coming in 2025. It’s your exclusive front-row seat to the future of video creation. Spoiler alert: You don’t want to miss this one.

HeyGen 2024 recap and 2025 preview webinar banner with speakers Joshua Xu and Nik Nolte.HeyGen 2024 recap and 2025 preview webinar banner with speakers Joshua Xu and Nik Nolte.

Community

Event Recap: Visionary Voices

Hollywood, California, December 4th—a standing-room-only crowd of creators and influencers got the scoop from creative technologist Jay Richardson and the HeyGen team about crafting next-level avatars. The energy was electric - and our recap has all the highlights.

Visionary Voices LA event banner featuring Jay Richardson with camera and lemur on shoulder.Visionary Voices LA event banner featuring Jay Richardson with camera and lemur on shoulder.

You might have missed these

Bringing Emotion to Avatars and Voices

Discover HeyGen’s most realistic avatars, enhanced voice features, and advanced translation tools—making AI video creation more engaging than ever.

