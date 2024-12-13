Published September 15th, 2024

Bringing Emotion to Avatars and Voices

At HeyGen, we’re always pushing the limits of AI video creation. This month, we’re excited to announce some groundbreaking updates. Our emotional AI avatars are now more realistic than ever, with enhanced voice and translation features. We make it easier to create engaging AI generated videos that leave a lasting impact, using our cutting-edge emotional AI technologies.

Product Updates You’ll Love

Video Avatars

Avatar 3.0

Our Avatar 3.0 offers the most lifelike emotional AI avatars to date. These avatars feature expressions and motions that align perfectly with your script's tone. Say goodbye to stiff loops and awkward pauses. Our avatars can react naturally, delivering your message with genuine emotional depth, enhancing your AI video creation.

video thumbnail

Avatar Looks

Avatars in New Camera Angles and Wardrobes

Experience our public avatars with fresh camera angles and wardrobe options. This feature is perfect for creating more dynamic, personalized videos. Choose side angles for added variety, and select outfits that resonate with your audience or brand.

Tuba avatar variations with different camera angles and business or casual outfitsTuba avatar variations with different camera angles and business or casual outfits

AI Voice

Custom Voices with Auto-Generated Emotions

Elevate your videos with a custom AI voice cloning feature. Let AI generate emotions like friendly, serious, or broadcast-style tones for your scripts. You can design your own tones to suit your message. Your voice is now packed with expression, making your AI voice over truly inviting.

Custom voice creation and emotion editor UI showing voice upload and emotion naming optionsCustom voice creation and emotion editor UI showing voice upload and emotion naming options

AI Translator

Dynamic Duration

Translated scripts can sometimes clash with the original timing. However, our Dynamic Duration feature automatically adjusts your video for smoother, more natural delivery in any language. Enjoy seamless AI video creation with no awkward pauses or hurried lines—just clean, confident video translations that grow with you.

Dynamic duration video translation setting with tooltip explanation enabled in HeyGen UIDynamic duration video translation setting with tooltip explanation enabled in HeyGen UI

APP Partner

Hubspot x HeyGen

Meet Us at Booth #64 at HubSpot INBOUND

We’re partnering with HubSpot at INBOUND, September 18-20. HeyGen’s co-founder and CEO, Joshua Xu, will join HubSpot’s Kipp Bodnar (CMO) and Kieran Flanagan (SVP, Marketing) on the main stage to discuss The Future of AI Video and Content Generation, focusing on emotional AI avatars.

a poster for the future of al video and content generationa poster for the future of al video and content generation

APP Partners

HubSpot Blog-to-AI Video

Transform your blog into a video with ease. Our HubSpot integration allows you to generate HeyGen avatar videos directly from your blog posts. Just link your free HubSpot account and start creating AI videos seamlessly with AI video creation from text descriptions. Have you noticed our fresh new look at heygen.com? Read more about the refresh on our blog. For more insights into the world of AI video creation, connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter, and keep an eye on your inbox.

a purple background with the words `` transform your blog post into al video '' .a purple background with the words `` transform your blog post into al video '' .

Avatars and Voices FAQ

Avatar 3.0 offers the most lifelike avatars yet with natural expressions and motion to match the script's tone.

HeyGen allows adding custom voices with auto-generated emotions like friendly or serious for expressive delivery, utilizing AI voice cloning.

Yes, HeyGen offers avatars with new camera angles and wardrobe options for more dynamic, personalized videos.

Dynamic Duration adjusts video timing automatically for natural delivery when translating scripts.

HeyGen integrates with HubSpot to transform blog posts into videos by connecting your HubSpot account, enabling seamless AI video creation from text descriptions.

