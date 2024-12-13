Published September 15th, 2024
Bringing Emotion to Avatars and Voices
At HeyGen, we’re always pushing the limits of AI video creation. This month, we’re excited to announce some groundbreaking updates. Our emotional AI avatars are now more realistic than ever, with enhanced voice and translation features. We make it easier to create engaging AI generated videos that leave a lasting impact, using our cutting-edge emotional AI technologies.
Product Updates You’ll Love
Video Avatars
Avatar 3.0
Our Avatar 3.0 offers the most lifelike emotional AI avatars to date. These avatars feature expressions and motions that align perfectly with your script's tone. Say goodbye to stiff loops and awkward pauses. Our avatars can react naturally, delivering your message with genuine emotional depth, enhancing your AI video creation.
Avatar Looks
Avatars in New Camera Angles and Wardrobes
Experience our public avatars with fresh camera angles and wardrobe options. This feature is perfect for creating more dynamic, personalized videos. Choose side angles for added variety, and select outfits that resonate with your audience or brand.
AI Voice
Custom Voices with Auto-Generated Emotions
Elevate your videos with a custom AI voice cloning feature. Let AI generate emotions like friendly, serious, or broadcast-style tones for your scripts. You can design your own tones to suit your message. Your voice is now packed with expression, making your AI voice over truly inviting.
AI Translator
Dynamic Duration
Translated scripts can sometimes clash with the original timing. However, our Dynamic Duration feature automatically adjusts your video for smoother, more natural delivery in any language. Enjoy seamless AI video creation with no awkward pauses or hurried lines—just clean, confident video translations that grow with you.
APP Partner
Hubspot x HeyGen
Meet Us at Booth #64 at HubSpot INBOUND
We’re partnering with HubSpot at INBOUND, September 18-20. HeyGen’s co-founder and CEO, Joshua Xu, will join HubSpot’s Kipp Bodnar (CMO) and Kieran Flanagan (SVP, Marketing) on the main stage to discuss The Future of AI Video and Content Generation, focusing on emotional AI avatars.
APP Partners
HubSpot Blog-to-AI Video
Transform your blog into a video with ease. Our HubSpot integration allows you to generate HeyGen avatar videos directly from your blog posts. Just link your free HubSpot account and start creating AI videos seamlessly with AI video creation from text descriptions. Have you noticed our fresh new look at heygen.com? Read more about the refresh on our blog. For more insights into the world of AI video creation, connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter, and keep an eye on your inbox.
