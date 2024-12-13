Video Translation
Other

How Argentina's President used HeyGen to translate speech at World Economic Forum

World Economic Forum

INDUSTRYOther
DEPARTMENTLocalization
LOCATION🌍 Cologny, Switzerland

Transcend borders and language barriers.

The World Economic Forum is the international organization for public-private cooperation, providing a global, impartial, and not-for-profit platform for meaningful connections between stakeholders. At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Argentina’s President, Javier Milei, used HeyGen’s Video Translation to translate his speech in real-time from Spanish to multiple languages, including English, French, Mandarin, and Arabic.

With HeyGen, Javier Milei delivered his entire speech, in his own accent without dubbing, to a global audience, transcending geographical borders and language barriers. Unlike dubbing, HeyGen can accurately lip-sync voices and match the speaker’s accent, voice, and tone without lag in over 175 languages.

Recommended Stories

MarketingAvatar Video

STUDIO 47

STUDIO 4 German news broadcaster, transformed its newsroom with HeyGen AI avatars, achieving 80% faster production and 60% cost savings while scaling content.

altalt
Internal CommsPersonalized Video

Publicis Groupe

Learn how Publicis Groupe leveraged HeyGen's AI-powered video tools to enhance their digital communication and streamline content creation for their campaigns.

altalt
MarketingAvatar Video

Ogilvy

Discover how Ogilvy leverages HeyGen AI-powered personalized video marketing to create engaging, customized content that drives audience engagement and results.

altalt
Features & Benefits

One-click Localization

Speak directly to your audience in their language, with cultural flair that builds trust.

altalt

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo